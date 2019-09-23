Proofpoint: Not Convinced

Proofpoint (PFPT) trades at a premium to its unprofitable peers. While management is diversifying via acquisition to drive growth, the current momentum is more of a function of organic market demand and the huge margin sacrifice for market share gain. As we advance into 2020, Proofpoint will be more susceptible to a rerating as the growth story decelerates. This will lead to a correction as investors begin to read into P/L metrics below the gross margin line. I'll be reluctant to buy shares at the current valuation. Instead, I will be waiting for a near-term correction to acquire some position.

Proofpoint trades at more than double the market cap of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE). It generates relatively the same volume of revenue, is equally unprofitable, has just as much volume of stock-based compensation, and has a similar net cash position.

Therefore, if the universe of stocks I can pick from is restricted to just FireEye and Proofpoint, with a $1,000 investment, the risk/reward profile dictates that I hold more shares of FireEye compared to Proofpoint. Luckily, I have more profitable and less overvalued stocks to pick from.

Narrative

Welcome to the narrative game where Proofpoint has been able to back up its story yet again with another excellent quarter of earnings beat and raised guidance. Proofpoint poses to have the reagents to keep brewing the best security solutions in its niche.

Investment is all about storytelling. Tesla (TSLA) bears can tell you a whole lot about the lessons they've learned underestimating the average market sentimental swing towards Musk's bullish promises. According to Aswath Damodaran, mistakes in valuation often come from telling the wrong story. It's tough to get the numbers wrong when Wall Street is choke-full of investment analysts running the numbers.

In the case of Proofpoint, the story has been about the need to protect enterprises migrating to the cloud. A lot of businesses are migrating to cloud platforms provided by Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). I'm referring to Office 365, Azure and AWS. Proofpoint has positioned itself as the leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions that will help businesses during and after migration.

Also, Proofpoint is a leader in the e-mail security market. E-mail remains the largest SaaS application in the world according to Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

As a Chief Information Security Officer, making the case to the board is straightforward. There are no technical jargon or security buzzwords involved. We are migrating to the cloud, we also need to secure employee e-mails, and we need a security vendor to protect us.

It's no surprise that Proofpoint has been able to deliver on its promises to investors with a consistent record of top- and bottom-line earnings beat. Growth has been derived via three key strategies:

Strategic acquisitions to expand its TAM and cross-sell existing products.

International expansion into underserved markets.

Niche strategy to serve businesses in the cloud by deploying solutions to combat advanced security threats.

While Proofpoint offers other solutions in the areas of archiving, compliance, and e-mail security, the bulk of its revenue has been derived from its advanced security solution. Recent acquisitions in the areas of security automation and orchestration have helped drive more value proposition.

Proofpoint recently acquired Meta Networks to improve its strengths as a provider of zero-trust access solution to enhance its people-centric approach to security. A similar player with a people-centric approach to cybersecurity is CyberArk (CYBR). CyberArk has made great strides in recent quarters by marketing its solutions as a privilege and access-based security offering in which users are given the least privilege required to perform their daily tasks. Proofpoint is swinging in that direction as Meta Networks will be integrated with its Cloud Access Security Broker which revolves around limiting employee access only to authorized resources.

Proofpoint has earlier acquired Cloudmark for threat intelligence and security for messaging services, Wombat for phishing simulation and security training, and Firelayers which is its cloud access security broker solution. Its DNA is beginning to resemble CyberArk’s more than FireEye's. It shares similarities with FireEye in advanced security while its cloud, phishing, security training are more similar to CyberArk.

Valuation

Proofpoint trades at a market cap of $7 billion. It's growing at an annual revenue of 22%. The Street is expecting that growth to decelerate to 20% in 2020, which is plausible given its recent acquisitions and strong sales momentum. It has a negative EBITDA margin of -3.45%, net income margin of -14%, -27% return on equity, and -5% return on asset. It is on track to generate $880 million in annual revenue in 2019.

On its balance sheet, it has total cash of $182 million and total debt of $56 million. FireEye has total cash of $987 million and total debt of $1.08 billion.

Proofpoint trades at a P/S ratio of 8.57. If I want to buy a stock trading at a P/S ratio of ~8, I will go for CyberArk which is profitable (gross margin of 86% vs. PFPT at 62%, EBITDA margin of 19% versus PFPT's -3.45%, and a market cap of $3.2 million) at a growth rate of 24%. The only advantage here is that PFPT has double the revenue of CYBR. Remember, FEYE is generating more revenue than PFPT, and it currently trades at a market cap of $2.95 billion. Whichever way you compare it, Proofpoint is overvalued.

The best of a pair trade between FireEye and Proofpoint or Proofpoint and CyberArk will result in a long position in FireEye or CyberArk, and a short position in Proofpoint.

Conclusion

Proofpoint has been able to capitalize on the massive demand for cloud security solutions for cloud services such as Microsoft Office 365, Azure, AWS, and other cloud security solutions. It also continues to maintain its leadership position in e-mail security, social media, compliance and archiving. This was achieved with a lot of margin sacrifice. The Street has chosen to overlook this by slapping a lofty valuation multiple on PFPT even amid declining growth. This makes risk/reward tilted towards a correction in the near term. I won't be accumulating more shares at this point. For long-term investors, Proofpoint is a HOLD as it will continue to capitalize on its leadership in e-mail security to gain more market share.

