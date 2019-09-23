Pareteum - More Dilution To Avoid Potential Debt Default And To Keep The Lights On

All eyes on the company's upcoming Q3/2019 report as investors look for more insight into the company's ability to collect upon its ballooning accounts receivable balances.

The remaining $7.5 million of net proceeds should be sufficient to carry the company through the remainder of 2019.

Approximately $30 million of the offering proceeds will be used to repay the company's credit facility after Pareteum failed to comply with a host of covenants basically from day one.

Note: I have previously covered Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It didn't take too long for controversial emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation to come up with the large emergency capital raise predicted in my last article on the company four weeks ago.

During Friday's pre-market session, the company disclosed a $40 million registered direct public offering anticipated to result in net proceeds of approximately $37.5 million:

The offering consists of ((i)) 18,852,273 Common Stock Units, consisting of one share of Pareteum's common stock together with one Series A Purchase Warrant to purchase one share of Pareteum's common stock and one Series B Purchase Warrant to purchase one-half share of Pareteum's common stock and ((ii)) 3,875,000 Pre-Funded Units, consisting of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of Pareteum's common stock together with one Series A Purchase Warrant to purchase one share of the Pareteum's common stock and one Series B Purchase Warrant to purchase one-half share of Pareteum's common stock. The shares of common stock and accompanying purchase warrants were sold together at a combined public offering price of $1.76 per unit, and the pre-funded warrants and accompanying purchase warrants were sold at a public offering price of $1.75 per unit with an exercise price of $0.01 per unit. The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. The Series A Purchase Warrants are exercisable six months after issuance, have an exercise price of $2.25 per share, and are exercisable for 5 years. The Series B Purchase Warrants are exercisable six months after issuance, have an exercise price of $1.84 per share, and are exercisable for eighteen months. Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as placement agent for the offering.

Clearly, Pareteum experienced trouble in placing the offering given the requirement to add two series of warrant sweeteners. From Monday to Thursday last week, the company's shares lost another 20%+ likely as a result of the placement agent shopping the offering to clients.

Moreover, obviously none of the higher tier investment banks that have recently praised the business model and vigorously defended the company against two recent shortseller reports had the guts to shop this offering to clients as Pareteum again ended up retaining Dawson James Securities, a small Florida-based investment banking outfit which has already handled a number of past capital raises for the company.

Pareteum intends to use approximately $30 million to fully repay the company's recently amended senior secured credit facility with Post Road Group after incurring a host of covenant breaches basically from day one of the credit agreement.

With no access to the corporate debt markets anymore, the company will either have to finally start collecting on its ballooning accounts receivable balances or raise additional equity going forward.

Suffice to say, my firm expectation is for the latter scenario but the funds raised in Friday's offering should help Pareteum to stay afloat until at least the end of Q4.

All eyes will be on the company's upcoming Q3/2019 report in early November as market participants look for more clarity on the company's ability to collect on its ballooning accounts receivable balances and limit further cash outflows.

Bottom Line:

As already predicted by me a couple of weeks ago, Pareteum had to dilute existing shareholders substantially to deal with its ill-fated and highly expensive foray into corporate debt as the company failed to comply with a number of credit covenants basically from day one.

Not surprisingly, investors' appetite for the offering seems to have been muted given the requirement to add two series of warrant sweeteners.

The company will now have to prove its ability to collect on its massive accounts receivable balances as otherwise the street will start to give up on the company rather sooner than later.

Personally, I have no faith in Pareteum's management and ultimately expect material parts of the company's accounts receivable balances to end up as bad debt expense going forward.

At least the additional liquidity raised in Friday's offering should carry Pareteum through the remainder of the year.

Given the issues discussed above, investors should remain on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.