Weekly Cannabis Report: M&A Unlikely To Save Canada

Canadian cannabis firms will likely combine to survive, rather than expand, in our view as the risk of oversupply looms large.

The Canadian cannabis sector has been battling a tough market since legalization and there have been few M&A deals announced in 2019.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks got crushed again last week as vaping-related health concerns rattled investors. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) collapsed 8.1%, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell 8.0%, and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF lost 6.2%.

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: As investors worry about the future of cannabis vaping in Canada, LPs suffered heavy losses led by Canopy (CGC) and Aurora (ACB). Cronos (CRON) also dropped 11% as its big investor Altria (MO) faces investor scrutiny over its $13 billion investment in Juul. HEXO (HEXO) rose 4% after MKM Partners called it a top pick along with Acreage while Aurora received a Sell rating.

Canadian Small-Cap: Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) rose 12% after signing a supply deal with national pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart. CannTrust (CTST) fell another 20% after its license was partially suspended by Health Canada and more provinces began returning its products.

U.S. Large-Cap: Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) rose 6% despite receiving a Sell rating from MKM Partners. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) lost 13% after announcing a $283 million acquisition in Nevada and Arizona; it also raised $74 million of equity at C$10 per share. Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) dropped 17% and it announced the resignation of its President and a Board member late Friday night. iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) dropped 6% after announcing a $28 million acquisition in Nevada. Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) rose 4% after being called a top-pick by MKM Partners along with HEXO.

U.S. Small-Cap and Ancillary: CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) dropped 19% after the company announced plans to file a continued examination of its recently-rejected patent application. Greenlane (GNLN) and KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) both suffered more losses after vaping-related health concerns hurt the outlook for vaping-related sales. Plus Products (otcqb:PLPRF) gained 6% after launching its 100% hemp CBD product line nationwide.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

After another tough week for cannabis stocks, investors are naturally thinking about potential catalysts that could trigger a comeback - just as the sector has done multiple times in the past. With the Canadian legal market suffering from slow growth and limited retail outlets, potential M&A comes to mind as a potential catalyst. When the market was red-hot in 2017 and 2018, high profile M&A played a big role in stoking investor interest. However, so far in 2019, the U.S. cannabis market has dominated the acquisition scene with no major deals announced in Canada. We think this could change soon, but likely for a very different reason this time.

Aurora was arguably the most acquisitive cannabis company in Canada. We have historically voiced our concern that Aurora paid hefty prices for its acquisitions. The huge price tags came with massive dilution and resulted in a bloated share structure. Its CanniMed acquisition was a key event that elevated Aurora from a small regional player to one of the hottest names in the Canadian cannabis sector. After the deal, Aurora share price more than doubled in a matter of two months. Then later in 2018, the MedReleaf deal helped Aurora establish a strong presence in the Ontario market, its weakest point before the acquisition. Both CanniMed and MedReleaf were leaders in the medical cannabis industry and the acquisitions hugely elevated Aurora's medical cannabis business which remains an industry leader today.

However, there has not been a large M&A deal in Canada simply due to the challenges facing the industry. Sales for the whole industry have gotten off to a slow start and the black market still accounts for the majority of cannabis sales in Canada. Going forward, we think M&A deals in Canada will likely have the following characteristics:

Combine for scale : We see the need for more M&A among the second-tier LPs in search for scale and efficiencies. Companies like HEXO and Aphria (APHA) could be looking for a partner so that they could take on the big guys like Canopy and Aurora. The risk of oversupply could force the industry to shed capacities which will be devastating for some.

: We see the need for more M&A among the second-tier LPs in search for scale and efficiencies. Companies like HEXO and Aphria (APHA) could be looking for a partner so that they could take on the big guys like Canopy and Aurora. The risk of oversupply could force the industry to shed capacities which will be devastating for some. Low premium : We don't expect big premiums for future M&A deals in Canada as companies seek combination simply to survive. The industry could face a severe oversupply in the coming quarters and we think efficiency will be key to survive.

: We don't expect big premiums for future M&A deals in Canada as companies seek combination simply to survive. The industry could face a severe oversupply in the coming quarters and we think efficiency will be key to survive. Losers eliminated: Companies like CannTrust will be eliminated by the industry and other companies will likely scoop up their assets are a fraction of the costs. We think the risk of oversupply and drying up of capital will force many uncompetitive companies to go out of business. Without access to capital, many of the ventures simply cannot sustain themselves.

As a result, we do not see M&A as a meaningful catalyst for shareholders of Canadian cannabis stocks looking for a rebound. Instead, the most important catalyst remains the continued rollout of retail stores and, hopefully, the successful legalization of edibles and beverages. However, on the flip side, it is crucial for the industry to rationalize its capacity and reach a balanced supply and demand and a profitability level that is sustainable in the long-term. Until then, we continue to favor the U.S. cannabis market due to the potential of federal legalization and it's less stringent regulations on branding.

