Home Depot: Buy For Moderately Stable Organic, Dividend Growth

Home Depot has increased its dividend for 10 of the last 10 years and presently has a yield of 2.3%, which is above average.

Home Depot’s cash flow is great and will allow the dividend to be increased, and share buybacks with cash left over for business expansion.

Home Depot (HD), is a buy for the dividend growth and total return growth investor and is the largest home improvement retailer for the housing sector. Home depot is a cash machine, and the company uses some of the cash to open a few new stores each year. The larger part of the cash is used to increase dividends each year and buy back shares raising the stock price. Home Depot is 9.8% of The Good Business Portfolio being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I normally trim a position when it gets to 8% of the portfolio but am pushing HD to 10% since the fundamentals look good. At 10% of the portfolio, HD will be trimmed down to 9% of the portfolio. I have trimmed HD three times this year to the 9+% range, and I will trim it again when it is over 10% of the portfolio.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Home Depot has a great chart going up and to the right for 2015- 2019 YTD in a strong solid pattern. Home Depot is fully priced but would be a worth a nibble for long term investors that want a stable growing business.

Home Depot is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Home Depot beats against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great Home Depot total return of 128.30% compared to the Dow base of 50.09% makes Home Depot a great investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $29,400 today. This gain makes Home Depot a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow, and the housing sector is strong. The organic growth, together with the gain from the strong cash flow going into stock buybacks create the companies 8-10% steady yearly growth.

Dow's 57 Month total return baseline is 50.09%

Company name 57 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Home Depot 128.30% 78.21% 2.3%

Home Depot does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Home Depot has an above-average dividend yield of 2.3% and has had increases for ten years, making Home Depot a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in February 2019 for an increase from $1.03/Qtr to $1.36/Qtr or a 33% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in February 2020 of $0.20/Qtr. or a 15% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 43%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by adding stores, increasing foreign development, and buying back shares all which raises the earnings and value to the shareholder.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. Home Depot easily passes my rule. Home Depot is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $256 Billion. Home Depot 2019 projected operating cash flow at $13 Billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increasing dividends each year and buying back shares that increase the stock price. Large-cap companies like Home Depot have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

Home Depot S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with a target price to $202. Home Depot price is above the target by 15%. Home Depot is above the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 23, making Home Depot a poor buy at this entry point for the value investor but considering the potential growth and stability of the company I rate Home Depot as a buy for future growth and a good growing income. The cash flow is what drives HD stock price up, and the company either returns the cash to the shareholder which they are doing now or starts more expansion in foreign countries. Either method will drive HD up at an estimated rate of 8-10% per year.

The HD total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes Home Depot a good business to own for income and growth. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Home Depot interesting is the long-term demand for housing repair and development and the very strong cash flow that will help increase the share price through stock buybacks. Home Depot gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on August 20, 2019, Home Depot reported earnings that beat expected by $0.09 at $3.17, compared to last year at $3.05. Total revenue was higher at $30.84 Billion more than a year ago by 1.2% year over year and missed expected total revenue by $140 Million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with a fair increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out late November 2019 and is expected to be $2.53 compared to last year at $2.27 a good increase. What more could you want Home Depot has had increasing yearly earnings for 12 years straight and increasing earnings turn into shareholder value.

Company Business

Home Depot is the largest building material retailer in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters

The Home Depot stores averaged approximately 104,000 square feet of enclosed space, with over 24,000 additional square feet of outside garden area. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers, and professional customers. The Company has 2,291 stores located throughout the United States, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the United States Virgin Islands and Guam, Canada, and Mexico.

Overall, Home Depot is a great business with 8-10% projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand from a good housing market. The good earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the cash flow provide HD the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, Home Depot products and services are still needed.

The paraphrase below from the 2nd quarters earns call indicates growth for the companies products and services. They are a company looking to the future to provide better service for their shoppers as the internet shopper percentage increases.

They continue to roll out automated pickup lockers for online orders with over 1,100 stores completed. Second-quarter online sales grew 20% from the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter, they repurchased $1.25 billion or approximately 6.2 million shares of the outstanding stock, and they plan to repurchase approximately $2.5 billion of outstanding shares in the second half of the year.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Home Depot business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Home Depot has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy and population grows. The revenue growth is being driven by the good housing market and the share price by the stock buybacks ($2.5 Billion for the rest of this year) done with the great operating cash flow.

Conclusions

Home Depot is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for ten of the last ten years. Home Depot is 9.8% of my Portfolio. The position will be held and let grow some more to over 10% of the portfolio before it is trimmed to below the 10% target to get the position to a 9+% of the portfolio. I like Home Depot but would want to see more foreign growth before I let the portfolio percentage increase above 10%. HD is a cash machine and will continue to bring value to its shareholders. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and good total return potential, HD is the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.6% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.8% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.4% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share Sept $145). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12th I bought back the calls for $0.07/share making $1.65/share in one month. I will be to selling covered calls against the DHR position on this present upswing the week ending 9/27.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19 th BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 4.98%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, DLR, EOS, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.