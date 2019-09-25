A Bullish Exploration Of CV Sciences

What makes a good investment? The answer to such a question very much depends on who you ask. A value investor schooled by the writings of the likes of Ben Graham and Warren Buffet would answer with a company preferably trading at less than its intrinsic or book value. A growth investor, disregarding value metrics, would state that a company realizing above-average growth rates now and, in the future, offers a superior investment. While investors cognizant of the empirical work of Eugene Fama and Kenneth French on the efficient-market hypothesis would disregard stock-picking altogether and state that the market itself makes a better investment.

CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) exists at the rare intersection of value and growth. The company, currently growing at a rate of 13% quarter-over-quarter and trading at less than 3x forecasted revenue for the 2020 financial year represents an opportunity for astute investors to position their portfolios to potentially accrue alpha over the next few years. Fundamentally, CVSI is generating value against the backdrop of an industry characterised by losses, cash burn, heavy stock dilution, and high double-digit P/S ratios.

Growth At A Discounted Price

CVSI realized revenue of $16.90 million during its second quarter for the 2019 financial year. With its gross profit of $12 million, gross margins remained steady from the previous quarter at just over 71%.

Q2 2019FY Q3 2019FY (Est) Q4 2019FY (Est) Q1 2020FY (Est) Q2 2020FY (Est) Revenue $16,900,000 $18,978,700 $21,288,408 $23,789,796 $26,508,969 QoQ % Growth 13.42% 12.30% 12.17% 11.75% 11.43% Gross Profit Margins 71.01% 70.00% 67.00% 67.00% 65.00% Gross Profit $12,000,000 $13,285,090 $14,263,233 $15,939,163 $17,230,830

2019 FY will likely come in at $71.80 million, with FY2020 revenue at over $100 million. That effectively means CVSI, a profitable and positive free cash flow company is trading at a lower valuation than Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), with market caps of $157 billion and $305 billion respectively. This represents a total inversion of the premium normally extended to small faster-growing companies within the same industry (consumer products).

With the stock price so discounted by the market, a significant margin of safety arises. This margin of safety is compounded when the company's cash balance of $15.24 million at its last reported is considered. This was driven by cash of $2.25 million generated during the quarter.

CVSI has consistently generated positive free cash flow the last five reported quarters, reflecting the company's operational leverage. Assuming the company's current free cash flow margins of 13.31% stays constant until its 2020 FY, the company could generate cash of just over $13 million on revenue of $100 million. This would put the forward (1-year) EV/FCF at 18. This is a very cheap price.

Risks To The Long Thesis And Recommendations To Management

The most salient risk for CVSI comes from competition. There is a significant amount of capital flowing into the industry as it is expected to reach $20 billion by 2024. Indeed, Canopy Growth, the Canadian cannabis LP and largest public cannabis company by market cap, is currently constructing a $150 million hemp industrial park in New York.

As more companies enter the space, CVSI will likely experience gross margin compression. A sombre reality for longs that is somewhat reflected in my revenue and gross margin estimates. The materiality of this will obviously only be ascertainable in the coming quarters.

Further, a company name change, as well as a move away from the OTC, would help instil greater shareholder confidence in the company. It would also help expand its shareholder base. The company's current name is a bit of a misnomer. While it has ambitions to develop CBD drug development ambitions, progress on this is practically non-existent.

Indeed, certain claims made within the company's patent application for CVSI-007 were rejected by the US Patent Trademark Office. It is clear that the company needs to fully commit to its consumer products division, something a name change would help with. Further marginal improvements like a website upgrade, sponsoring academic studies into the benefits of CBD, and better social media presence would also contribute to improving sentiment on the stock.

A Bright Future Ahead

Investing is a difficult endeavour, as even when fundamental due diligence is conducted properly, the investment might still go south due to the divergence of expectations from market participants. Against this fact, an already discounted company might very well be further discounted.

However, CV Sciences occupies and is entrenching a position within a rapidly expanding industry. The market, currently pricing its shares for failure, seems to have fallen asleep at the valuation wheel. When looked at from a wider more holistic perspective, the reason for such heavy discounting is irrational. Absolved from hype and with the possession of strong fundamentals, CVSI heads towards a brighter future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.