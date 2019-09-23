Assessing The Viability Of Trinity Industries' High Dividend

Many dividend investors look for companies which place the odds in their favor. An undervalued company which has consistently reduced its float is an example of how an income-orientated investor can place the odds in her favour. At present, Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) (The rail transportation company) is trading with an ultra-low book multiple of 1.1 and a sales multiple of 1.0. These numbers are well behind what the industry is currently trading at (3.9 and 4.4 respectively)

Furthermore, the amount of shares outstanding has dropped to just under 128 million which is a reduction of approximately 25 million over the past decade. The current dividend yield is 3.36% which again is much higher (around double) than what this industry pays out on average.

These numbers definitely look promising for a potential dividend investment in Trinity Industries. Therefore let's delve in further and look at the dividend history, whether the dividend is being covered by earnings plus also the balance sheet to see if there is any substantial debt there which could impede growth going forward.

First of all, dividend growth at the firm has definitely been impressive over the past 5 years. The growth rate over this time frame comes in at around 15%. The annual payout has now grown consecutively over the past 9 years. We like to go back 5 years with respect to growth to see if the payout is keeping up with inflation and it certainly has.

We then go to the payout ratio to see if there is any issue with respect to the affordability of the dividend. Over the past four quarters, Trinity Industries has earned $0.90 per share in net earnings and has paid out $0.56 per share in dividends. This gives us a payout ratio of 62% which is pretty much what we look for (between 40 and 60%)

Earnings though do not pay dividends but rather cash does. When we go to the cash flow statement, we can see that free cash flow is actually negative over the past four quarters. The number comes in at $1.16 billion. The firm continues to invest heavily which is important as strong asset accumulation invariably leads to sales and earnings growth. In saying this, Trinity Industries issued $2.35 billion of debt over the past four quarters. Since only $1.25 billion of this debt was repaid, this trend obviously leads us straight to the balance sheet.

What we see on the balance sheet is that company liabilities have been outpacing the growth of the company's assets both over a short time frame (4 quarters) and a longer time frame (5 years). This trend obviously has ramifications for the firm's equity which has dropped now by almost $800 million over the past five years. The current figure came in at $2.17 billion in the June quarter whereas the firm's combined amount of liabilities came in at just under $6.4 billion. Suffice it to say, we do not like this trend as one day, this debt will need to be paid back. Normally, when firms really decide to focus on their debt, the dividend is one of the first "outgoings" which take a hit.

We can see how the firm's debt is affecting the firm's bottom line on the income statement. Over the past four quarters, Trinity Industries had to pay $199 million on debt interest whereas the operating profit came in at a mere $307 million. Suffice it to say, when almost 65% of Trinity Industries'operating profit has to go towards paying the interest on the firm's debt, it definitely makes life more difficult with respect to the growth of that dividend.

To sum up, although the firm's dividend is well above average at present and growth has been buoyant, we do not like the trends we see with respect to the interest coverage ratio and debt to equity ratio. Trinity Industries has set its stall out in that it believes earnings growth will solve everything. Let's see what Q3 numbers bring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.