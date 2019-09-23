U.S. Not Winning The War With A Weak Dollar

But, in the longer-run, a strong dollar is not a bad thing and can provide the foundation for a stronger United States economy and a stronger world economy.

The "strong" dollar continues to be a result of weakness elsewhere in the world outside the United States, and will continue to be strong in the near future.

The value of the US dollar continues to remain strong in foreign-exchange markets, something that remains a "bother" to President Trump.

President Trump's administration would like to achieve a “weak” dollar in order to spur on US exports and improve the US trade balance.

This is the primary reason for the President's tirades against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

So far this year, the president is losing the battle.

The U. S. Dollar Index (DXY) was 95.22 near the start of this year.

The U. S. Dollar Index is around 98.68 on Monday morning, September 23, 2019, a 3.6 percent rise.

Against the Euro, early in January 2019, it took $1.1544 to acquire one Euro. On Monday morning, September 23, 2019 if only took $1.0990, that is, the US dollar is up 5.0 percent against the Euro since early in the year.

Experts give three reasons for the rise in the value of the dollar this year.

First, is the weak economic growth in much of the world.

Even though US economic growth is not that strong, its running just above 2.0 percent on a year-over-year basis, it is far stronger that many other major economies.

And, there is fear that Germany may be recording a recession at this very time and that others in the eurozone will follow suit.

The European Central Bank has already eased up again in order to fight what they perceive to be another period of weak European growth. And, forecasts, like those from the International Monetary Fund, are being reduced to reflect the concern economists have with the strength of the European economies.

Second, there is the trade battle going on, with the China/United States debates leading the list. The threats and counter-threats, the scheduled meetings and early leaving from meetings, the rhetoric from both sides, cause confidence of some settlement to rise and fall precipitating greater volatility in markets and spoiling confidence that any agreement might be reached.

A major factor in this confrontation is the differences in time horizons of the two parties involved. As I have written before, the Chinese leaders can work from the standpoint of a long time perspective in how they deal with the US, whereas Mr. Trump has a decision-making time horizon that is focused upon the 2020 election.

In this respect, the Chinese certainty have the edge.

Third, there is a potential breakup of the European Union on the horizon as Great Britain tries to work out an arrangement to leave the EU this fall.

Here I believe that Great Britain has no place to go and, consequently, faces some dire outcomes from any policy to “leave” the European connection.

The fact is, what is happening around the world is underlying reality behind the strong dollar.

And, as I have written earlier, trying to weaken the US dollar on top of all these other factors only creates a 'race to the bottom', an outcome that will not help the United States, but will only exacerbate any difficulties resulting from the actions others are taking, as presented above.

Within this environment, the US dollar should remain strong.

I believe that the United States should support this strong dollar as it provides leadership to the rest of the world in reducing the uncertainty that covers the world and in guiding the world back into greater overall growth.

Because of this belief, I think that the US will only make things worse in the world and create even slower world growth and even greater economic problems if it continues efforts to weaken the dollar.

Worst of all, I think any currency intervention on the part of the US would really could create havoc.

For the time being, I would like to see the dollar stay in a range of $1.0800 to $1.1100 with the Euro and with the upper limit in this range holding firm.

Economically, I would like to see the dollar stay below $1.1000 to the Euro.

Over the longer run, I believe that this would be the best outcome for the United States, but I also believe that it would be the best outcome for the rest of the world.

I continue to quote Paul Volcker: the value of a country’s currency in foreign exchange markets is a country’s most important price.

Keep watching to what happens to the value of the dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.