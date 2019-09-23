Verizon: 5G On The Horizon Of Flattish Capital Intensity

Capital intensity to be flat in the succeeding years following the initial launch of 5G services later this year.

The company reiterated its expectations that the primary use of cash would be to de-lever to achieve a single-A credit rating.

Image credit: c|net.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and its peers in the US telecom space have been behaving in line with the prevailing status quo. Analysts have a constructive view on the wireless equity shares supported by less pricing pressure, light promotional cycles, while operators are focused on either equipment-related or bundled offers.

The company seems to be less concerned about the possibility of stiffer competition from cable providers. In time, we could expect VZ tapping the opportunity to further utilize its network as a platform to seed fresh revenue streams while simultaneously driving down costs.

Telco investors are now focused on the threat of the broader access and media industries, which could perhaps transpire into a period of mergers and acquisitions across the industry. Although a large-scale M&A is not imminent at the moment, the market expects continued network investments and de-levering of balance sheets as the key benefit of improving its cash-generating capabilities and, more importantly, enhancing shareholder returns.

The Game Changer: On Track To 5G

I expect that 5G services would commence scaling next year and would be able to contribute to revenue growth by the year 2021. VZ is eighteen months ahead of its initial plan for 5G device availability. The carrier has several 5G device launches planned out for this year. These include the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Moto 5G Mod, the Next-Gen 5G Home equipment and other flagship smartphones launch throughout 2019.

The company plans to launch 5G mobile services in over 30 key markets this year. 5G services would be widely available across these markets upon launching, although these markets were not identified yet. Last year, VZ launched 5G Home in only a few portions of key markets which include Sacramento, Houston, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis.

Half of the 5G Home customers are new to Verizon, which is surprisingly higher than VZ had initially expected due to the $20/month discount being offered to existing VZ wireless subscribers. It would surely expand availability in the second half of this year. However, there is no definite disclosure yet whether it would have a different pricing structure.

Based on its marketing initiatives, I can see that the company does not want to diminish its premium brand to drive the 5G adoption in the market. Instead, the goal would be ease of use. VZ is trying to come up with a more elegant solution from which its customers can simply turn to a single service provider for all of their access needs.

…And Translating Marketing Strategies to Quants

VZ's steady longer-term positioning supports the market view that churn will remain at low levels while reiterating its expectations for a return to service revenue growth and targeting modest wireless margin expansion.

The EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 20 basis points to 46.6% driven by higher average revenue per user (ARPU), lower cost of service, which will be offset by lower upgrade rates and higher selling expenses.

Source: Company data

VZ remains aggressive in acquiring gross subscriber additions towards the end of the year. The company targets to grow its unlimited data subscriber base into the launch of 5G. Note that only 50% of VZ's subscriber base is on unlimited data.

To quantify further, a Goldman Sachs analyst expects 781,000 postpaid phone net additions this year (versus a prior forecast of 606,000) on 9.7 million gross subscriber additions and churn of 0.82%. This translates to higher wireless EBITDA by $138 million to $43.7 billion.

I can see that the company appears to be heavily focused on partnering with application providers across several verticals to solidify the monetization opportunity. VZ has been talking a lot about 5G speed, throughput, latency, mobility, speed, and reliability, etc. which suggest multiple new dimensions of data pricing structure relative to the past.

Source: Company data

More specifically, I noted the company's plan to host a new enterprise application platform on which developers can create 5G applications to recapture the part of application use economics that VZ relinquished to companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). Both companies' infrastructure approach is despite being aggregators of applications, both companies had a set of anchor applications such as iTunes, FaceTime, messaging, maps, etc. as anchors.

Flat Capital Intensity

The new CEO Mr. Hans Vestberg pointed out that having variances in capex spending can be inefficient. He emphasized that the company targets to keep capital spending at a steady rate. Mr. Vestberg sees the value of resources and management staying focused on the company's wireless core business during a crucial period of wireless technological innovation and to maintain VZ's leading returns profile.

In his initial tenure, perhaps the new CEO will be tempted to pull forward 5G capital spending to position the company more aggressively, in case 5G eventually becomes an important differentiator within the next few years.

This premise is based on the stereotype that new CEOs typically have a short window to invest. Ethically, I noted that the company has been clear about what they want to see, how 5G performs in the marketplace before considering a move to invest, which would not be until mid-2019 or later.

Moreover, I can anticipate that capital spending required for mobile 5G to be modest as the majority of the cost for 5G is limited to software.

Time To Score A Single-A Credit Rating

VZ is keen to reflect positive leverage to shareholders by targeting to achieve 1.75X to 2.0X net unsecured debt to EBITDA ratio. This leverage target is computed by excluding booked asset-backed securities as it is secured by phone handset receivables.

VZ also aims to achieve a single-A credit rating by positioning its de-levering strategy within this acceptable range. Net leverage hovered at 2.3X as of the fourth quarter of 2018.

The low net leverage relative to industry peers and sound free cash flow would potentially reflect that VZ is capable to shop for more attractive spectrums. However, analysts are skeptical that aiming for a single-A credit rating, while at the same time pursuing a sizable asset acquisition, would hinder the company from attaining both goals.

I suppose that pushing for a single-A credit rating requires a significant commitment to the global credit community (not solely to the rating agencies).

But Could De-Levering Be Shareholders' Sweet Reward?

Wireless EBITDA growth, better working capital levels, and lower pension contributions would help support the company's free cash flows. Weaker-than-expected wireline margins, severance payouts, cash taxes and higher capital expenditures would offset the benefits to overall free cash flows. VZ expects free cash flow to climb from $17.7 billion in 2018 to $18.4 billion in 2019.

Source: Company data, Credit Suisse.

The company expects capital expenditures to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion in 2019, increasing from $16.7 billion booked in 2018. VZ expects cash taxes for 2019 will be $2 billion to $3 billion higher than in 2018 due to benefits that were realized in 2018 that are not expected to recur in 2019.

Adequate Dividend Coverage

Severance Payout: A Corporate Governance Dilemma

Severance payout is a corporate governance issue that needs to be clarified to investors. The company expects to make $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion of cash severance payments in 2019 related to its voluntary retirement program in 2018.

The carrier had already finished the first two phases of its Voluntary Separation Program realizing $180 million of expense savings. Around 60% of the savings in the first quarter were due to the wireline business, while 40% were from wireless.

A confusion had resulted around the allocation of cost savings and timing relevant to the employee separation program that led to overestimate the cost savings in wireless. A higher allocation of savings from the voluntary separation programs toward wireline was considered as the main reason that this segment was able to outperform EBITDA analyst expectation.

Assuming a 15% take rate (versus the 10% to 20% in the past) for the voluntary retirement plan and an average cost of $60,000, VZ could save $400 million next year.

Stock Valuation

It is apparent that VZ is positioned to be a leader in 5G owing to its robust balance sheet, strong branding, solid free cash flow (FCF) and rapidly expanding fiber footprint. EPS of 1.20 implies core earnings growth, which is offset by higher effective tax rate, accounting standards codification (ASC 606) and non-cash increase in interest expense.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

I'm a Buy on VZ stock with a price target of $54/share. The stock is trading at a larger discount to S&P 500 than normally seen over the past fifteen years. The next twelve-month P/E multiple showed a 27% discount to the S&P 500 versus the average historical discount that is slightly nearing 7%.

I believe that the key share price catalyst would be traction with the carrier's various 5G services, and this includes its mobile 5G services, 5G Home, and mobile edge computing. However, I believe it would take a few more years for these services to contribute to revenue growth.

Source: Annual Report 2018.

My Takeaway

To recap, investors continue to hold a more favorable view of VZ's focused strategy of maintaining network leadership with 5G versus other industry peers' diversification into media and entertainment.

I consider VZ's lead in 5G to be a strategic template for the rest of the US telco industry. This is despite market opportunities outlined by VZ remaining longer-term in nature. It requires an entire ecosystem of applications to evolve around 5G network.

I can see that VZ stock underperformed the market despite that the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell. It was marked by solid execution in operational performance during the first half of the year. This only shows that investors are concerned about the company's sustainability of operating momentum attributed to an uncertain outlook for industry M&A.

The backdrop for US telco could not be more dynamic, and investor distress will not be easily resolved regarding the future impacts of wireless competition, capex requirements, technological shifts and M&A strategies. The maturity of the US telco sector and lack of top-line growth for VZ broadly shift much of the investor focus to margin execution and how well capital is deployed.

Capital intensity appears to be sound with excess capital being deployed favorably - stable capital expenditures, modest M&A and tax reform benefits suggest a satisfactory debt leverage outlook. More particularly, surplus FCF is used to de-lever rather than for more accretive share repurchases.

The company's strategic roadmap appears to be focused more on developing new revenue opportunities promised by the 5G which becomes increasingly pervasive. I believe that 5G would become readily available across its network bolstered by the transition to a virtualized software-defined intelligent edge infrastructure. It will, of course, take time, given the necessary infrastructure upgrade needed to provide them at scale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.