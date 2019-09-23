Ulta Beauty, Inc. Should Exceed Conservative Market Expectations

ULTA’s same store sales growth (SSSG) slowdown is temporary; new exclusive products to hit shelves in the next six months likely to represent a step-change in beauty rituals.

Opportunity summary

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is the market leader in the US beauty and personal care retail industry with over 1,200 stores, $7 billion in revenues, $700 million in earnings, and $14 billion in market cap.

Last August 29, ULTA lowered earnings guidance for FY19 from around $13 per share to around $12.40 per share; resulting in a one-day stock price decline of 30% as investors extrapolated a slower earnings growth trend. I believe that the market's overreaction provides an attractive margin of safety for ULTA. My January 31, 2021 base case price target of $420 per share represents a 76% total and 53% IRR return opportunity, respectively.

This large upside is based on three variant views backed by extensive primary research. First, Ulta's competitive advantages in customer captivity and scale allow it to mitigate the broader slowdown in cosmetics. Second, new and exclusive product launches in the next six to twelve months to take advantage of twin trends in skincare-infused and influencer-driven cosmetics; and third, improvements in operating leverage will drive an outsized increase in operating income.

The catalyst to realize value would be 2Q2020 same store sales growth of 7% compared to consensus estimates of 5% as ULTA's 33 million strong loyal customer base adopts new beauty practices, driving a re-rating in the stock to historical multiples.

Key risks include disintermediation by Amazon and other direct to consumer players and prolonged slowdown in beauty category. Both of which are mitigated by ULTA's competitive advantages arising from customer capture and scale.

Business description

ULTA is the market leader in the US beauty and personal care retail industry with 1,176 stores in 50 states, generating $6.7 billion in annual revenues (~7% total market share) and $658 million in annual earnings. It is a one-stop shop for cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and other beauty products with over 25,000 SKUs from over 500 brands. It boasts the largest offerings of new and exclusive products (~9% of total revenues) such as Kylie cosmetics and Ariana Grande’s Thank u, next line. It has a cult following with over 33 million loyalty members responsible for over 95% of revenues.

Variant views

ULTA’s same store sales growth (SSSG) slowdown is temporary; new exclusive products to hit shelves in the next six months likely to represent a step-change in beauty rituals. In August 2019, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty announced an exclusive distributor partnership with ULTA. Said collection, which includes the body makeup category, is likely to increase traffic and purchase across all ULTA’s channels. Kim has over 147 million followers on Instagram and has cultivated strong relationships with influencers who have all given their seal of approval. Prior to this partnership, access and trial of body makeup has been limited to the KKW Beauty website. The success of this category has the potential to invigorate cosmetic rituals as contouring and highlighting before it.

Source: IBIS; Ulta disclosures

ULTA’s superior business model compensates for a slowdown in beauty category. The beauty category is forecasted to grow by only 0.5% per year over the next five years according to IBIS. However, ULTA’s revenue growth has consistently outperformed the industry growth: it holds a nine-year average outperformance of 16 percentage points per year. The company has done this by leveraging its exclusive product partnerships, on-premise salon offering (which drives trial and purchase), and cross-selling via mobile loyalty program.

Source: HedgeMix Ltd. using Ulta disclosures

Operating leverage temporarily depressed by investments in distribution capabilities. ULTA is investing in distribution capabilities to enable two-day e-commerce shipping by 2021 (e.g., conversion of Romeoville distribution center into a fast fulfillment center), reducing its degree of operating leverage from a nine-year average of 1.59 to 0.56 in 2019. Once these supply chain improvements are implemented, I expect operating leverage to increase once again and benefit from improving comps over the next two years.

Catalyst

The market is pricing in SSSG of 5% over the next two years based on the company’s FY19 guidance, significantly below the company’s fifteen-year average of 9% and its prior guidance of 6-7%. However, I expect SSSG for 1Q20 and 2Q20 to be at least 7% as ULTA’s loyal customer base adopts new beauty practices. Consequently, I expect a two-pronged benefit of higher consensus earnings estimates for 2020 and 2021 and a reversion to the mean with respect to multiples.

Valuation

Assuming a forward P/E multiple of 25x on FY 31 January 2022 earnings, I derive a 31 January 2021 target price of $420 per share, representing an upside of 76% and an IRR of 53%. The multiple used is in the lower range of historical multiples for ULTA over the past three years and is a conservative estimate of value considering similar forward-looking performance (e.g., 8% three-year average SSSG, 13% operating profit margin, and 34% ROIC). A sensitivity analysis using average or high-end of historical multiples (rather than the lower range) over a longer time horizon suggests an even greater upside

NTM P/E Multiple Low Average High UPSIDE Low Average High 3 year 25.48 28.50 31.35 3 year 80% 101% 122% 5 year 26.34 29.11 31.75 5 year 86% 106% 124% 10 year 26.15 29.39 32.49 10 year 85% 108% 130% TARGET PRICE Low Average High IRR Low Average High 3 year 428 479 527 3 year 55% 69% 82% 5 year 442 489 533 5 year 59% 72% 83% 10 year 439 494 546 10 year 58% 73% 87%

Source: HedgeMix Ltd.

Assuming ULTA’s earnings multiple does not revert to the mean, the company still has means to generate shareholder value. I expect the company to generate $1.9 billion in free cash flow (~14% of current market capitalization) over the next three years, driven by its 38% average ROIC. ULTA can return most of this cash to shareholders as it is currently debt-free (with a credit agreement in place for any liquidity requirements).

Key risks

Disintermediation by Amazon and other direct-to-consumer players. Unlike other retail categories, the beauty category experience is hard to replicate in an online-only environment. Consumers often seek out a holistic high-touch experience involving personal recommendations and make-up trials by experienced sales personnel. Furthermore, consumers find value in ULTA’s industry-leading assortment and exclusive product lines. Advancement in operational and technological innovations around facial virtual augmentation and trial packages would be necessary for direct to consumer companies to prosper.

Prolonged slowdown in the US cosmetics category. While industry observers expect a slowdown in the US cosmetics industry (i.e., 0.5% growth p.a.), ULTA has shown a persistent ability to capture share in a large market. Furthermore, ULTA benefits from a significant tailwind in other categories (e.g., skincare and haircare) with innovations in those categories driving double-digit growth rates.

No multiple expansion. ULTA will still be able to generate ~$1.9 billion in free cash flow over the next three years which they can use for share buybacks (~14% of current market capitalization). Recall that they have zero interest-bearing debt. Assuming no multiple expansion, the upside would be 34%.

Historical precedence

In the last five years, there were two other instances of significant decline in ULTA’s stock price:

A 33% price decline between 2 June 2017 and 28 August 2017 as outlook turned negative on operating margins. Analysts cited competition from mass retailers (e.g., CVS, Walgreens, etc.) and Amazon as sources of margin compression. However, ULTA’s price gained 51% by 14 November 2018 as the market fears of margin deterioration faded and excitement related to the launch of Kylie Cosmetics and Kiehl’s became catalysts for a re-rating.

A 25% decline from 3 December 2018 to 21 December 2018 on the back of unexpected margin pressure driven by investments in ULTA salon and the new distribution center combined with a disappointing showing for Kylie Cosmetics. As in the prior case, ULTA’s price gained 48% by 18 March 2019 as the company delivered consensus beating comps, revenues, and earnings.

Consensus expectations for SSSG are 4.9% and 5.4%, respectively for FY year ending 31 January 2021 and 2022. I believe that ULTA can handily beat these estimates, driving a re-rating towards historical multiples.

Supplier commentary

The ten largest suppliers of ULTA comprise 65% of cost of goods sold. The three largest suppliers are L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, and Shiseido. All three have described the US cosmetics industry as flat to negative growth, whereas the US skincare and fragrance industry as double-digit growth; echoing ULTA’s commentary. All three are launching key products in the second half of 2019 to revive sales in the cosmetics space.

Source of conviction on SSSG estimates

Quantitatively, the Google trend index for the term ‘best foundation’ (limited to YouTube searches) has a 39% adjusted R square with ULTA’s quarterly SSSG. Both the intercept and the coefficient have a statistically significant P-value. Said index has been declining from 69 on January 2019 to 34 on August 2019 (a level last seen in March 2013 when SSSG fell to 7% from 12% in the prior quarter). However, the index has already started to reverse course and now stands at 44 for September 2019. Combined with an exponential smoothing forecast approach using data since 2008, my regression suggests that SSSG will likely be 9-10% for FY ending 31 January 2022.

Qualitatively, I assessed the likely impact of major product launches from ULTA’s key suppliers and new exclusive suppliers (i.e., KKW). YouTube reviews, blog posts, and interviews with manufacturers (e.g., L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Glossier) align with my favorable quantitative estimates.

Competitive advantages

ULTA has raised significant barriers to entry in the beauty and personal care industry over time, allowing them to capture outsized revenue growth and return on invested capital.

First, ULTA has secured prime real estate locations with long-term leases (practically spanning twenty years, renewable every ten years at their discretion) at over 1,176 locations in the US. These stores are located at high-traffic power centers (rather than malls). In addition to its function as a point of sale, these stores also function as distribution centers (for online orders) and marketing devices (via store fronts).

Second, as the largest specialty beauty retailer in the US, ULTA benefits from scale in purchasing and merchandising especially relative to independent and direct-to-consumer brands. Other retailers (e.g., department stores, discount stores, drug stores, etc.) do not have the shelf space to carry these smaller brands. Hence, they have almost no bargaining power versus ULTA and other specialty beauty retailers. To a lesser extent, larger brands also depend on ULTA to carry their broad range of products.

Third, the beauty and personal care industry is characterized by high search and switching costs. Cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance products have a significant sensory component and most customers will be reluctant to purchase (usually expensive) products without trying them on or getting personalized advice from beauty experts. More importantly, ULTA has established intense loyalty via its rewards program whose 33 million members are responsible for 95% of revenues. Once customers are acquired via the loyalty program (whether through in-store walk-in, online advertising, or referrals), they will find that the exclusive rewards, promotions, and discounts are too compelling to shop elsewhere.

The combination of demand-type and scale-type barriers to entry make ULTA’s outperformance sustainable. The company’s consistent market share gains, earnings growth, and superior returns to capital are consistent with my strategic analysis of the industry and its business.

Impact of lease accounting

The recognition of operating leases in the balance sheet have increased total assets by around $1.7 billion. These leases are usually for ten years or more with an option in favor of ULTA of renewing them at practically the same terms at the end of the contract. My estimates suggest that an average store’s payback period is less than two years.

Conclusion

In sum, I think that the market's overreaction to the lower guidance is overdone. This is an opportunity for investors to pick up a company with multiple sustainable competitive advantages at a great price. The decline in share price has only widened the investor's margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Joseph Sinay, a member of the HedgeMix Limited Contributor Team. HedgeMix is a Registered Financial Advisor and Investment Manager. We help clients with alternative investments.