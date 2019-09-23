Pioneer Natural Resources: The Downturn Continues

Even if PXD’s stock retreated considerably in the last period, the company’s market valuation remains overpriced compared to its peers.

Enhancing shareholder returns and lower CAPEX will boost PXD’s free cash flow generation; however, the market remains reserved for the time being.

In spite of better than expected 2Q 2019 production progress, PXD’s quarterly report disappoints following slipping topline growth.

Investment case:

Since our last article on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), our bearish view on the company has materialized and the stock declined 11.2% to $134.34, following its mixed 2Q 2019 results.

Going forward and in spite of the recent appreciation of PXD’s core energy markets, we maintain our bearish view on the company, given that its topline growth has materially deteriorated in the last sequence, that it is still relatively overpriced versus its closest comps, and that given recent poor quarterly results, equity investors will probably continue to boycott it.

Source: TradingView

While the company topped its 2Q 2019 production guidance (313-328 mboe/d), reaching an average output of 334 mboe/d, and benefited from higher crude oil price realizations, up 12.4% (q/q) to $55.5 per barrel, PXD’s quarterly results disappointed, explaining why the company remains unloved.

Yet, PXD’s overall output was mostly flat on a quarterly basis, increasing faintly, up 0.2%. Even if the company’s core exposure is linked to crude oil, with an oil mix of 62%, the plunging natural gas market, which is down 64.4% (q/q) to $0.89 per Mcf, partly counterbalanced the oil pricing enhancement.

Source: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Alternatively, the company is working on decreasing its cost structure, which is constructive for the company’s long-term prospects, yet, total costs and expenses lifted significantly during the quarter, up 9% (q/q) to $2.13b, as oil and gas purchases advanced robustly, up 15% (q/q) to $1.1b, and one-off items ($188m) added to the deterioration of the topline equilibrium.

In front of that, total 2Q 2019 revenues slipped 20% (q/q) to $1.92b, following a whooping net loss of $488m incurred by the company’s Eagle Ford and South Texas asset divestitures.

That being said, PXD’s guidance for the 3Q 2019 still remains too conformist, given that both total output and oil production are establishing in the lower end of their respective forward guidance range, 333-348 mboe/d and 206-2016 mboe/d.

Source: PXD 2Q 2019 Earnings Presentation

Enhancing shareholder returns and lower CAPEX will boost PXD’s free cash flow generation; however, the market remains reserved for the time being

Recently, PXD has been trying to attract investor favors by delivering friendly corporate actions that have not yet delivered expected results.

Indeed, the company has entered a share buyback program totaling $2b, of which a quarter has been completed below its net asset valuation ($141 per share). PXD more than doubled its dividend from $0.16 per share to $0.44 per share on a quarterly basis, contributing to enhance shareholder returns, and decided recently to reduce its CAPEX program, down $150m to $3.05-3.25b.

Source: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Nevertheless, and although investors seem to usually appreciate these friendly actions, the dividend yield remains low compared to its S&P 500 E&P peers and the market seems to be absorbed by its worsening financial condition.

Indeed, 2Q 2019 results show that PXD’s operating income and net income have turned back negative, -$216m and -$169m, respectively, a situation not seen since 3Q 2017. In this context, the company’s profitable track record remains fragile, somewhat explaining why investors prefer to remain on the sides.

On the other side, natural gas markets seem to have restored their upward trend and the flammable complex has lifted moderately since mid-August. Concomitantly, crude oil pricing has remained mostly flat, even if recent geopolitical uncertainty is likely to provide some tailwinds to the black commodity. Indeed, the revival of the geopolitical risk premium and mounting crude oil supply uncertainties in the Middle East are likely to provide some catalyst for PXD’s revenue stream.

Source: Quandl

Valuation metrics:

As for PXD’s valuation metrics, and despite its recent declining share price, the company remains slightly overvalued compared to its peer group in terms of 2020e EV/EBITDA. Indeed, PXD is now trading at 5.75x, slightly below Occidental Petroleum (OXY) with 6.08x and above ConocoPhillips (COP) – 4.99x, Concho Resources (CXO) – 5.08x and Devon Energy (DVN) – 4.87x.

On the 2020e P/E side, PXD’s ratio of 13.9x stands slightly below the average of our peer group (14.54x). Yet, its bigger competitors are slightly overpriced, with COP and OXY posting respective ratios of 14.9x and 17.3x.

PXD’s recent dividend lift contributed to making it more attractive, yet, its expected 2020 yield of 1.33% per year remains low compared to COP (2.15%) and CXO (6.91%).

Nevertheless, the pure shale player has one of the highest 2020e net margins, 15.7% versus 12.1% for COP, 8.86% for OXY and 11.6% for DVN. Only its smaller peers, CXO (18.7x), Laredo Petroleum (LPI) (26.4x) and Parsley Energy (PE) (21.2x), have a higher profitability.

However, PXD benefits from the healthiest financial leverage, with a net debt/EBITDA of 0.38x against 0.52x for COP, 0.93x for DVN and 1.08x for CXO.

Source: Marketscreener

In this context, characterized by mixed 2Q 2019 results, mounting operating costs, dipping topline growth and idling liquids output, we maintain our bearish view on PXD, with a target price of $127 per share.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.