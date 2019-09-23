Noble Energy: Waiting For The Leviathan Cash Delivery

The investment thesis the most adapted for NBL should be to trade 40% of your position short term while keeping a reduced position longer term.

Sales volume averaged 349K Boep/d or 31,733 Boe up 4.5% sequentially. The U.S. onshore business delivered a very strong quarter with 253K Boep/d.

Noble Energy's total revenues in the second quarter decreased by 11.1% year over year to $1,093 million and up 3.9% sequentially, beating expectation.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Noble Energy (NBL) is a US Oil & Gas company focusing on Exploration and Production of oil and natural gas. Noble Energy is similar to Apache (APA) and EOG Resources (EOG) that I have recently covered on Seeking Alpha.

Fundamentally, this sector is weak now, and the investment thesis the most adapted should be to trade short term the stock while keeping a reduced position long term.

Oil and especially natural gas are facing a slow price reversal due to a bearish demand growth outlook which pushed the price of oil down almost 15% from its high in 2019.

The weakening oil and gas prices are directly affecting the company's cash flow, especially while being in the process of substantial projects' ramp-up that will not produce cash flow before 2020.

We will see later that Noble Energy has not been able to generate positive free cash flow since 3Q'16. Despite working continuously to cut costs and look for innovative ways to produce more.

David L. Stover, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We delivered a strong operational second quarter. Some specific results that really stood out included; capital expenditures and operating cash cost per barrel were more than 10% below plan for the quarter, and sales volumes were 10,000 barrels equivalent per day above the midpoint of expectation with oil volumes toward the high-end of guidance.

Noble Energy - Quick Presentation

One fundamental characteristic is that Noble Energy US Onshore output is the most significant production for the company with 263K Boep/d or 75.4% of the total oil-equivalent production for 2Q'19.

Please look at the graph below:

Noble Energy participates in this Midstream segment through its sponsorship of a new MLP called Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) that I will analyze later in this article.

The company is also present internationally with gas plays in Israel and Equatorial Guinea.

Noble Energy - 2'19 Financial Table. The Raw Numbers

Noble Energy 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 960 1,201 1,286 1,230 1,111 1,197 1,052 1,093 Net Income in $ Million -115 516 574 -23 227 -824 -313 -10 EBITDA $ Million 403 874 1084 548 862 -138 201 619 EPS diluted in $/share -0.28 1.09 1.14 -0.05 0.47 -1.72 -0.65 -0.02 Operating cash flow in $ Million 541 533 583 496 697 560 528 564 CapEx in $ Million 741 693 787 995 807 690 763 642 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -200 -160 -204 -499 -110 -130 -235 -78 Total Cash $ Million 564 675 992 621 885 716 528 470 Total Debt in $ Million 7,487 6,746 6,858 6,555 6,571 6,574 6,738 6,866 Dividend per share in $ 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.12 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 487 484 487 484 484 480 478 478

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Oil equivalent Production

1 - Total Quarterly Revenues

Noble Energy's total revenues in the second quarter decreased by 11.1% year over year to $1,093 million and up 3.9% sequentially, beating expectation.

Adjusted net loss was $49 million, or $0.10 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the second quarter 2019 were benefited by strong production performance and realized oil pricing; while, along with the rest of the industry, natural gas pricing and natural gas liquids (NGL) realizations were lower than expected.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Noble Energy has an annual negative free cash flow of $543 million with a loss of $78 million in 2Q'19. It is my primary concern and shows that Noble Energy is running an oversized CapEx for much too long.

However, it is not necessarily harmful, of course, and it should pay off shortly.

Delek, Noble and Egyptian East Gas have agreed to buy into the East Mediterranean Gas Company's pipeline to transport the gas supplies.

In the press release:

Delivery of the Leviathan project remains on budget and on schedule for first production by the end of 2019. The production decks have left the Gulf Coast fabrication yard for Israel. Due diligence on the EMG Pipeline was completed in the second quarter confirming pipeline integrity and flow capacity. Closing the acquisition of an interest in the EMG Pipeline, which supports sales into Egypt, is targeted in the third quarter 2019.

The company is now paying $0.48 per share in a dividend that it cannot afford to pay. It is a cost of $229 million annually.

3 - Net Debt Is ~$6.396 billion

According to NBL (10-Q filing), the total debt is $6.866 billion with a debt-to-book capital ratio of 44%, which is high.

The Company ended the second quarter of 2019 with $4.4 billion in financial liquidity, including cash and available credit facility.

4 - Quarterly Production 2Q'19

In the second quarter, sales volume averaged 349K Boep/d or 31,733 Boe up 4.5% sequentially. The U.S. onshore business delivered a robust second quarter with 253K Boep/d and climbing.

Production for the US onshore rose 7.8% in the second quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 4% sequentially. NBL is an active participant in the Permian Basin (Delaware Basin).

The main driver was the DJ Basin, which delivered record production due to reliable drilling results with 145K Boep/d in 2Q'19 and high efficiency. Output was above plan and CapEx while operating costs were lower than forecast.

For the third quarter, the company expects total U.S. oil production to be up about 10% for both oil and oil equivalents with CapEx lower by $75 million sequentially.

Brent Smolik said in the conference call:

Several of our 9500-foot laterals in DJ were drilled in less than five days. Our recent well in the Delaware with about 10,000-foot lateral was drilled in less than 17 days and it wasn't that long ago that we were averaging over 22 days for the long lateral wells in the Permian, so I'm very pleased with the progress made by our drilling teams.

The U.S. onshore realized crude oil and condensate prices in the second quarter of 2019 dropped over $6 to $58.13 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s level of $64.62. Meanwhile, the U.S. onshore natural gas prices were $1.61 per thousand cubic feet, down 29.7% year over year. Finally, the U.S. onshore realized prices for natural gas liquids declined 40.4% to $14.54 per barrel.

Good News recently from Equatorial Guinea.

On August 27, 2019, Noble Energy announced a gas discovery offshore Equatorial Guinea.

5 - Midstream - Noble Midstream Partners LP

Another alternative that I find interesting when it comes to the dividend is Noble Midstream Partners LP, which is paying a dividend yield of 9.53% now.

Note: On September 15, 2016, Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners. (Processing, storage, transportation, and wholesale marketing.)

NBLX announced its second quarter of 2019 results on August 2, 2019.

The second quarter investment loss of $1.8 million was primarily comprised of a loss from the Delaware Crossing, EPIC Crude and EPIC Y-Grade joint ventures of $4.6 million driven by startup expenses prior to service commencement; this was offset by income of approximately $2.8 million from the Partnership’s minority ownership in White Cliffs Pipeline LLC and from the Partnership’s 50% ownership in the Advantage Pipeline, LLC.

The stock dropped to a low of $22+ at the end of September. However, it recovered as we can see in the chart below.

NBLX has underperformed NBL and corrected about 6.5% YTD, while NBL improved 23.4%.

However, for investors attracted to high dividend, NBLX is paying now a dividend yield of 9.53% while NBL's dividend yield is a meager 2.07%.

NBLX is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $28. I see a line support a little higher than Finviz is showing above at around $24.50. I recommend buying NBLX at or below $24.50 and selling about 25% of your position at or above $28.

The Noble marketing team and Noble Midstream have done a very nice job of improving the value of our equity barrels and both arrangements will contribute to further margin growth. (conference call)

6 - Production Guidance 2019 lowered.

1 - Full Guidance 2019

2 - Guidance for 3Q'19

Brent Smolik said in the conference call:

We've lowered our full year capital range by $100 million and we anticipate meaningfully lower capital in the fourth quarter with lower onshore completion activity and lower Leviathan capital as the project starts up by the end of the year. We've also lowered our full year unit production expenses and DD&A ranges and raised our full year production outlook. Q3 will be our largest volume quarter for the year as all business units are expected to be up. Within the U.S. oil should be up about 10,000 barrels of oil per day in the third quarter with moderate oil growth in the fourth quarter.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Noble Energy is suffering from an excess of CapEx but should rebalance its finance when the Leviathan project in Israel is up and running in 2020.

However, fortunately, the company's US onshore segment has been beneficial in this transition period and protected the company's balance sheet.

The company is on track to accelerate its growth rate from about 5% this year up to 15% to 20% in 2020. Better, Noble Energy should generate positive free cash flow again.

Furthermore, the recent slump in crude oil and gas prices are weighing on the company since it directly impacts its cash flow as we have seen above. Those prices will be crucial for the company going forward.

Technical Analysis (short term).

NBL is forming a slight descending channel pattern with line resistance at $27 and line support about $22.80. I do not agree with Finviz above and see line support parallel to the line resistance (violet) using the top on August 2.

The short-term strategy is to sell about 25% between $26 and $27 and eventually buy back using an accumulation at or below $23.

NBL is highly correlated to the oil prices as we have seen recently and any trading decision must be taken after analyzing oil prices future.

