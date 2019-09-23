Nestle: A Legendary Consumer Staple, But The Price Is Just Too High

At my fair value yield of 2.6%, Nestle offers the same 7-8% earnings growth, but without valuation multiple contraction, for likely annual total returns of 9.6-10.6% over the next decade.

A Very Safe Dividend With Mid To High-Single Digit Growth Potential

We'll begin this section by examining both the EPS and FCF payout ratios of Nestle to gauge its dividend safety.

In its previous fiscal year, Nestle generated EPS of $4.02 against dividends per share of $2.44, for an EPS payout ratio of 60.7%.

With Simply Safe Dividends expecting EPS of $4.64 in the next fiscal year and the current dividend per share amount of $2.44, Nestle's forward EPS payout ratio is 52.6%.

Moving to FCF, Nestle generated FCF of CHF 10.765 billion against CHF 7.1 billion in 2018 (according to pages 5 and 43 of Nestle's 2018 Annual Review), for an FCF payout ratio of 66.0%.

As proven by the above figures, Nestle's dividend is rather safe, especially when we consider its strong balance sheet.

Given the above payout ratios we discussed and Nestle's strong balance sheet, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Nestle's dividend is rated very safe by Simply Safe Dividends.

Having established the safety of Nestle's dividend, we'll now transition to my expectations of Nestle's dividend growth going forward.

While the 5 year DGR is too low of an expectation for the future and the 20 year DGR is too high of an expectation going forward, I believe a realistic DGR expectation for Nestle going forward is on the higher end of the range.

When we consider that Yahoo Finance is expecting Nestle to achieve annual earnings growth of 8.7% over the next 5 years and that Nestle's payout ratio is about where I would like it to be, I believe a long-term DGR of around 7% is a realistic expectation.

Now that we've established an expectation for Nestle's dividend growth going forward, we'll discuss how the company is going to achieve the earnings growth rate necessary to support our ~7% annual dividend growth expectation.

A Strong Balance Sheet And Management Team To Guide Future Growth

Image Source: Nestle 2018 Annual Review

Nestle operates as a global food and beverage company. With CHF 91 billion in sales in 2018 and 308,000 employees, Nestle is the largest food and beverage company in the world.

The company's key brands include Gerber, KitKat, Nestle, Smarties, Nespresso, Nescafé, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Jacks, Tombstone, DiGiorno, Nesquik, Dreyer’s, Häagen-Dazs, Purina, Fancy Feast, and Friskies.

Nestle's revenue generation is highly diversified across its many businesses, with Powdered and Liquid Beverages accounting for ~24% of the company's 2018 sales, Nutrition and Health Science making up ~18% of sales, ~15% of sales coming from the sale of Milk products and Ice cream, PetCare accounting for ~14% of sales, Prepared dishes and cooking aids accounting ~13% of sales, Confectionary comprising ~9% of sales, and Water making up the remaining ~8% of sales.

In addition to Nestle's diversified portfolio of brands, Nestle is also highly diversified from a geographic standpoint.

Nestle's sales are slightly concentrated in the Americas, with that region comprising 41% of Nestle's 2018 sales. However, its EMENA region sales and AOA sales as illustrated above are fairly balanced, both accounting for roughly a quarter of 2018 sales.

Now that we have a better understanding of Nestle's business, we'll transition into why I am optimistic regarding its operating fundamentals.

Image Source: Nestle S.A. Q2 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

As illustrated above, Nestle was able to post 3.6% YOY organic sales growth in constant currency terms, which was an acceleration of the 2.8% YOY growth over the year prior.

Even more encouraging is the fact that Nestle's strong brand power was reflected in the fact that the company was able to increase its underlying trading operating profit margin by 100 basis points across its entire business.

The growth in both Nestle's organic sales and operating profit margin contributed to the surge in underlying EPS growth, from 9.2% to 15.7%.

Image Source: Nestle S.A. Q2 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Delving deeper into Nestle's organic sales growth, we can see 5 of Nestle's businesses delivered growth under the total group growth.

That is because of the fact that Nestle's Nutrition and Health Science and PetCare businesses are growing rapidly, with a bit over half of the company's total organic sales growth originating from those two segments alone.

It shouldn't be surprising that PetCare, along with Nutrition and Health Science are Nestle's fastest growing businesses.

According to a March 2018 report from Grand View Research, the global pet care market is expected to grow to over $200 billion by 2025, which is the equivalent of a 4.9% CAGR from 2016 to 2025.

The firm cites several tailwinds for the industry as a whole that will drive the above robust growth, which includes growing demand for premium care products and a rise in the adoption of pets.

With its strong brand positioning in the industry (Purina, Fancy Feast, and Friskies to name a few), Nestle is well positioned to cater to the varying preferences of pet owners.

Nutrition and Health Science is at the very core of what Nestle's mission as a company, which is to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.

As healthcare spending around the globe continues to increase, it will be important for companies such as Nestle to further their research on the role of nutrition in the management of health and prevention of disease to provide the highest quality products to its customers, fulfilling its Good Food, Good Life motto.

Image Source: Nestle S.A. Q2 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Moving to a more detailed analysis of Nestle's margins, we notice a massive jump in Nestle's Nutrition and Health Science business, which was noted to be as a result of no longer incurring depreciation and amortization on Nestle Skin Health in its most recent earnings call.

Nestle's decline in margin in its PetCare business is largely as a result of higher input costs related to grains and packaging.

I'm confident that Nestle's growth story will continue to hinge on the company's ability to grow its Nutrition and Health Science and PetCare businesses, which will both benefit from notable tailwinds in those businesses and Nestle's status as a leader in those categories.

In addition to the operating fundamentals, Nestle possesses a firmly investment grade balance sheet, with an AA- rating from S&P and an Aa2 rating from Moody's on its long-term debt.

The major credit rating agencies rate Nestle's debt firmly investment grade for good reason.

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio around 2 (below 4 is Simply Safe Dividend's preference for consumer staples), net debt to capital ratio below 0.50 (below 0.65 is SSD's preference), and an interest coverage ratio of nearly 19 in its last fiscal year (above 8 is SSD's preference), there is a legitimate argument that Nestle's balance sheet is fairly conservative.

Aside from Nestle's operating fundamentals and strong balance sheet, the final reason for my optimism towards Nestle is the company's management team.

Although CEO Mark Schneider has only been with the company in his current role since the beginning of 2017, Mr. Schneider brings 13 years of experience as CEO of Fresensius Group and 2 years of experience as CFO of Fresensius Group. Prior to joining Fresensius Group, Mr. Schneider worked for Haniel Group in a variety of positions, including as CFO, VP of Business Development - North America, and as Assistant to Haniel Group Executive Board.

CFO François-Xavier Roger joined Nestle in July 2015 to assume his current role. Prior to joining Nestle, Mr. Xavier-Roger served as CFO at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, CFO of Millicom, VP of Finance, Treasury and Tax at Danone Group, CFO of Danone Asia, and a variety of other executive management roles.

While Mr. Schneider and Mr. Xavier-Roger are relative newcomers to Nestle, both have served in a variety of executive management positions across a number of industries, bringing with them a wealth of experience that can be drawn upon to benefit Nestle.

When we take into account Nestle's operating fundamentals, balance sheet, and well-versed management team, it's clear that Nestle is capable of being a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While Nestle is an excellent business that I believe every dividend growth investor should aim to add to their portfolio, that doesn't mean the company is immune to risk.

As a consumer staple, Nestle relies heavily upon its reputation as a brand (page 54 of Nestle's 2018 Annual Review).

Although Nestle has policies, processes, and controls in place to mitigate the risk of a serious food safety or compliance issue, there is always the chance that such an event occurs in spite of Nestle's commitment to mitigating risk.

Should a serious food safety issue occur, Nestle would be forced to recall the product with issues, which would impact the company's financial results in the short-term. Furthermore, Nestle's reputation as a brand may suffer harm from such an event, which could weigh on the company's financial results over the long-term.

In the event a serious food safety issue does occur, Nestle also may be forced by regulatory authorities to allocate more resources to compliance, which could weigh on the company's financial results.

Expanding upon the first risk to Nestle, the next risk to Nestle is that the company's success will be determined by its ability to adapt to shifting consumer preferences (page 54 of Nestle's 2018 Annual Review).

If Nestle is unable to successfully anticipate consumer preferences as they shift in the years ahead, this could lead to a negative perception among consumers, and result in Nestle losing market share to other competitors that are more responsive to shifting consumer preferences.

Another risk to Nestle is that the company is reliant upon the procurement of materials, manufacturing and supply of finished goods for all product categories (page 55 of Nestle's 2018 Annual Review).

Any inability on the part of Nestle to mitigate against the risk of supply disruption could result in reduced sales for the company while production is halted, and a negative perception among consumers for the company's inability to meet consumer demand.

The final notable risk is that due to Nestle's geographic presence (factories in 85 countries and sales in 190), the company is exposed to risks from a natural hazard standpoint, political standpoint, and economic standpoint (page 55 of Nestle's 2018 Annual Review).

Any major natural disasters, disease outbreaks, political instability, or economic instability in any of Nestle's markets could weigh on the company's financial results through halted operations and sales declines.

While I have included the key risks for consideration of an investment in Nestle, I would refer interested readers to pages 54-55 of Nestle's 2018 Annual Review for a more complete listing of the risks associated with an investment in Nestle.

Nestle Is A Lovely Business, But The Price Isn't Justified

Now that we've established Nestle is among the businesses that I consider to be worthwhile of investing in at the right price, we'll cover the valuation aspect of a potential investment in Nestle.

The first valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Nestle is its 5 year average dividend yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Nestle's yield of 2.27% is well below its 5 year average yield of 2.67%.

Assuming a reversion to a yield of 2.67% and a fair value of $91.39 a share, this indicates that shares of Nestle are trading at a 17.8% premium to fair value and pose 15.1% downside from the current price of $107.65 a share (as of September 21, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll use to determine Nestle's fair value is the 5 year forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Nestle's forward PE ratio of 22.5 is a bit above its 5 year average of 21.4.

Assuming a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 21.0 and a fair value of $100.47, shares of Nestle are trading at a 7.1% premium to fair value and pose 6.7% downside from the current price.

The next valuation method we'll use to calculate Nestle's fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply a company's annualized dividend per share. Nestle's annualized dividend per share is $2.44.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is referring to an investor's required rate of return. I require a 10% rate of return because I believe that rewards me for the time and effort that I put into researching investments and monitoring them periodically.

The third and final input is the long-term dividend growth rate, which is unsurprisingly the most difficult input.

When we take into consideration that Nestle's payout ratio is about where I'd like to see a consumer staple, I believe it's reasonable to conclude Nestle's dividend growth will roughly mirror whatever earnings growth it can deliver over the long-term, which is why I am assigning a 7.25% long-term DGR.

This gives us a fair value of $88.73 a share, which means that Nestle is trading at a 21.3% premium to fair value and poses 17.6% downside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $93.53 a share. This implies that shares of Nestle are trading at a 15.1% premium to fair value and pose 13.1% downside from the current price.

Summary: The Starting Yield And Total Return Potential Are Both Too Low At This Time

Nestle has raised its dividend in terms of local currency for 24 consecutive years, meaning it is only a year away from becoming a Dividend Champion.

Despite the risks associated with an investment in Nestle, I believe the company's strong balance sheet and experienced management team will be able to drive the company's growth going forward.

Unfortunately, Nestle is trading at a 15% premium to fair value and poses 13% downside from the current price.

Between the 2.3% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 1.3% annual valuation multiple contraction, Nestle is likely to deliver 8.0-9.0% annual total returns over the next decade. This is a decent return, which will almost certainly outperform the broader market in the years ahead or at the very least perform in line with the market.

However, the starting yield isn't up to par in my opinion and the total return potential is a bit below where I'd like to see it before considering an investment in the company.

At my fair value yield of 2.6%, Nestle offers the same 7-8% earnings growth, but without valuation multiple contraction, for likely annual total returns of 9.6-10.6% over the next decade.

For a company of Nestle's quality, generating annual total returns of 9.6-10.6% over the span of a decade would offer a fairly attractive risk/reward ratio. Until the yield reverts to at least 2.6%, I will remain neutral toward this wonderful company, however.

