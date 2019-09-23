Liberty Global: My Top 5 Pick

Berkshire Hathaway, Seth Klarman, and others are shareholders of this stock.

Investment Thesis

Here is the reason why Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is cheap: there are so many moving parts which cause investors confusion. That's it!

There is huge potential, but given the numerous moving parts, investors are struggling to understand why this stock is a favorite for many legendary value investors, such as Seth Klarman, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and others.

Here I boil everything down to three critical criteria:

Divestments Balance sheet/buybacks Valuation

1. Don't Get Caught Up In Details

Liberty Global is a European-based operation. The U.S. financial media doesn't cover Liberty Global all that much. Its core operations are not particularly sexy. It is a boring "seemingly" capital-intensive conglomerate.

Yet, it oozes cash from many places. And that is part of the problem. It is a very challenging business to get one's head around.

But rest assured, I dimmed down anything which adds complexity and highlights a very clear narrative for everyone to understand. Let's go.

Recently, Liberty Global caught a snag. News of Sunrise Communication (OTCPK:SNMMF) declaring that it was dissatisfied with the deal it was getting by acquiring Liberty Global's UPC Switzerland segment has caused Liberty Global's share price to depreciate.

In more detail, Liberty Global had two huge units that it was divesting in 2019. One, the biggest by far, has been done and dusted. Liberty spun off its German assets to Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) for about $21.3 billion, made up of $11.3 billion of cash, and at the same time getting rid of $10 billion of debt. That's done. We can put that aside for now.

Secondly, it was expected to sell its UPS Switzerland business to Sunrise for $6.3 billion, which was made up of $2.5 billion of cash and getting rid of $3.8 billion of debt.

Source: Slide 3, LG (Liberty Global)

To deal with this trouble, realistically, I only foresee one logical outcome. Liberty Global will have to reduce its sale price to Sunrise by either reducing the equity price, holding back some of its debt, or taking some of the cash payment in the form on Sunrise's equity. However, that is just some headline noise. Yes, it matters, but it's only icing on the cake.

The biggest hurdle to unlocking shareholder value has already taken place and is sitting on the balance sheet: buckets of cash.

2. Huge Buybacks

Even if we assume that Liberty Global sells UPC for a 20% discount to what was previously agreed, and it sells UPC for just $5 billion, Liberty's balance sheet will still finish Q4 2019 with $13.4 billion in net cash ($1 billion less cash than highlighted in the purple box above).

What's more is that Liberty Global has a long track record of carrying its business with ample leverage. To that effect, it has actually discussed during the last earnings call how it would re-leverage its balance sheet.

Can you see the red arrow in the graph above? That's Liberty Global explaining that it will take on more debt, which it has full confidence that it can carry and using its excess cash for share repurchases.

In more detail, we can see that earlier this month Liberty Global through a share tender deployed approximately $2.7 billion to buy back approximately 15% of its total shares outstanding. And in the previous earnings call, the company said that this accelerated tender offer is not likely to be its last one.

How much more is Liberty Global likely to spend on share repurchases? That's a very important question, and I'm unsure. But I believe that currently on a pro forma basis (assuming that UPS gets sold off), it has about $4 billion to $5 billion to use for share buybacks.

Consequently, on top of the recent repurchases of 15% of the outstanding shares, it might still be able to buy a further 25% of its total market cap over the coming nine to twelve months.

Valuation - Irrationally Cheap

Instead of thinking Liberty Global, think Virgin Media. As this is the main business unit, with some other add-ons coming for free.

Virgin Media is UK business which is stable (if even a little boring), and expected to generate close to $550-600 million of free cash flow. This $550 million to $600 million does not include UPS Switzerland, which I'm assuming might still get spun off, even if it gets sold at a discount from the originally stipulated price.

Admittedly, the remaining company is not a high growth company. Nevertheless, it is still expected to generate free cash flow of $550 million to $600 million and this is after an estimated $400 million to $500 million of negative free cash flow for its project Lightning.

To be fair, its free cash flow is getting a slight bump in 2019 due to Liberty cutting back its capex requirements by 20% year-over-year.

But all in, assuming the already repurchased 15% of shares, plus the potential for a further 25% of shares to be bought back, it essentially appears to be that Virgin Media is trading for less than 2x free cash flow.

Close followers of Liberty Global will notice that I have not given any weight to Liberty's:

$2 billion deferred tax asset;

$2 billion worth of investment in Lions Gate, ITV, and others;

50% of publicly traded Telenet Holding (OTCPK:TLGHF); and

other goodies on its balance sheet.

Household Names

Please feel free to read John Vincent's amazing coverage of the best of breed investors.

There, you will notice that not only has Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings increased its holding of Liberty Global of late, but also that Klarman has made Liberty Global's position in his highly clamored portfolio go from a top-three holding to a number one.

Source: Baupost Group Holdings

Also, you should always remember to buy a stock because it makes sense to you. Not because Klarman or anyone else is buying the name.

For example, the fact that Berkshire Hathaway owns 6.2% should not make much difference either.

Or even that John Malone owns 29% of Liberty Global should not make much difference either. Because there can be numerous problems, as Citi's analyst pointed on Friday, having assigned Liberty Global with a full out "sell" rating.

The Bottom Line

[Our Investment Relations] guys hear it, that we're going to turn around and buy something nonsensical. In a sector or a market where we have no expertise or no capabilities, and that's not what we're going to do. - CEO Mike Fries; Q2 2019 earnings call

Investing is never easy. And there are always going to be uncertainties with any asset. At the end of 2019, once the UPC deal is done and dusted, the company will be much cleaner with its reporting.

And investors love an easy-to-understand story and will reward this stock with a better multiple.

Now, after reading this, I've hopefully highlighted that Liberty Global is valued with enough margin of safety.

