Stock Market Ready To Dip On Inflation

So the market may not like this next piece of data.

But it has been rising.

The Fed cut despite climbing inflation. Friday's PCE Price number is a risk for the stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY)(NYSEARCA:SP500). The last few CPI reports were .3. That's of course above a 3% annualized pace. I'm not sure what the Fed's thinking but inflation is the biggest market risk.

What Happens If...

While CPI has been at .3 month-to-month, PCE Price has been at .2s. PCE Price is the Fed's favored inflation measure.

If PCE Price ticks up from .2 to .3 on Friday, what happens to stocks?

First, what would happen to yields?

Source

For now yields don't smell any inflation. Rates are at prehistoric lows (just above).

But inflation has clearly been ticking higher.

Here's CPI the last three months in yellow.

Source

What's .3 X 12 months? Well over 3%. The Fed's inflation target is 2%. So while they are cutting rates, inflation, as per CPI, is running ahead of target.

Here's PCE Price also moving up.

Source

The CPI has been out in front of PCE but they both picked up. PCE the last two months is tracking above the Fed's 2% annualized target.

Here's some history.

Source

Fed funds have to move up if inflation moves up. I marked back in the 90s and 2000s how inflation and Fed funds rate coincided.

If this inflation run continues the Fed is going to have to reverse course.

What Happens To Markets?

Source

You see above generally that when the inflation rate came down, returns moved up, and vice versa. It wasn't perfect, but generally that's the case.

But if inflation were to start jumping here and now and the Fed had to reverse course and start to raise rates, please tell me how the market would react.

I think it would get hit.

That's what's at risk on Friday.

The Market Expects Another Cut. The Fed Doesn't.

Here's the Fed's expectation for rates by year end.

Source.

The Fed expects the Fed Funds Rate to be 1.9% by year end. That's exactly where the rate stands today.

Here's what the market expects by year end.

Source

Above is the CME Futures that are priced 100 - 98.325 or 1.675.

The market is pricing in another 25bp rate cut from about 1.9% to about 1.65%. (Sorry 1.9 - 1.675 didn't exactly match 25 so I fudged a little bit but that's what the market's saying, fudge.)

So the market thinks either the Fed is behind the cut curve or the market is behind the no cut curve.

If inflation ticks up on Friday I think the Fed's more right than the market.

If PCE starts trending like CPI, look out.

One Inflation Number Away From A Dip

The Fed is ignoring the CPI number but the CPI number may be leading the PCE. If the PCE starts ticking up I think the Fed's victory tour will find new hawkish language. The market won't like that.

And when that rate hike ever comes, if it's not because of growth but rather inflation, look out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.