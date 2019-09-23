Resonant On The Rise

The shares have languished as uncertainty stemming from long lead times to revenue recognition has resulted in unfulfilled forecasts and eroded some management credibility.

"And that's the thing about people who mean everything they say. They think everyone else does too." - Khaled Hosseini, The Kite Runner

Today we look at a small-cap tech concern and "Busted IPO" we have not revisited since late in 2018. While the company delivered mixed Q2 results, a new contract may prove to be an inflection point for the company and its shareholders.

Company Overview

Resonant Inc. (RESN) is a Goleta, California-based designer of filters for radio frequency (RF) front-ends (FES) for the mobile device industry. Its technology is protected by ~175 patents (issued and pending) worldwide. These designs are licensed to filter manufacturers, RFFE module manufacturers, RF active and passive component suppliers, and mobile handset OEMs. Currently, the company has 12 customers with more than 10 devices shipped containing its designs. The company was founded in 2012 and went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $16.2 million at $6 per share. Its stock currently trades in the near $3 and commands a market cap of approximately $85 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a reminder, RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for analog signal processing and is located between the device's antenna and its digital circuitry. The filters designed by Resonant select desired radio frequency signals while rejecting unwanted ones. The filter architecture software platform created by the company is called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN). It configures and connects resonators, which are devices that oscillate at specific frequencies. These are the building blocks of RF filters. Through ISN, Resonant develops custom designs that address the increasing complexity of RFFEs due to carrier aggregation (CA) - the combining of multiple frequencies into a single data stream to increase throughput through higher data rates - by both reducing the size of filters and improving performance.

Source: Investor Presentation

Headwinds

The company's endgame is to convince RFFE suppliers that its filter designs are significantly more cost, design time, and size efficient than the internal efforts of the suppliers. Despite seemingly impressive technology and the addition of more customers, meaningful revenues have yet to materialize - the top line was a woeful $63,000 in 2Q19 - resulting in substandard stock performance. There are several reasons for these (to date) disappointing results.

First, there are extremely long lead times from the initial customer engagement to revenue recognition. Typically, Resonant will sign a joint development agreement (JDA) with a customer. Contingent upon the design complexity and uniqueness relative to any prototype in the company's IP library, development of initial samples can take anywhere from 9 to 36 months after the execution of the JDA. Since Resonant is relatively new, prospective clients are generally not looking for an off-the-shelf design but rather something bespoke. Currently the company's breakdown of designs is ~80/20 custom/library.

Source: Investor Presentation

Second, although Resonant charges a modest upfront design fee, its licensing business model means most of its revenues are on the come. There is no guarantee that the effort put forth to design a filter will result in Resonant's customer placing that filter into a mobile device.

These two dynamics create extremely poor earnings visibility since the company doesn't have control over the transaction that will actuate the generation of royalties, which typically run in the 7% to 15% range. Adding to the uncertainty is the fact that everything in this industry is cloaked in secrecy. Management rarely discusses actual customers or end-users of their designs, electing to refer to them, for example, as Tier 1 or Tier 2 RFFE module manufactures or Tier 1 OEMs, which can tarnish credibility with investors.

Resonant's veracity took a hit about a year after going public when its first customer, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), terminated its contract when its duplexer design failed to meet specifications in February 2015.

With insufficient revenue to drive profitability and investor skepticism primarily a function of the yawning chasm between customer engagement and revenue recognition, Resonant has been forced to raise additional funds several times, diluting shareholders by ~300% since its IPO.

Resonant and 5G

If Resonant can gain traction in the industry, its upside is significant. Owing to its patent protected IP, a suite of proprietary software design tools that enable its customers to design filters through simulation - which is quicker and more cost effective than the industry standard of iteration - and a multi-year technology lead, the company doesn't have any direct competition in RFFE electronic filter design automation, only from its customers' own in-house efforts.

The key to its success lies in 5G. Current 4G devices each have ~50-90 RF filters. Upcoming 5G technology will require ~100 filters per device. As a result, the RF filter market is expected to grow at a 15% CAGR from $12 billion in 2019 to $28 billion in 2025. The pivot to 5G not only increases filter demand, but also complexity, positioning Resonant and its ISN platform in a theoretically enviable position.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company's solution is its proprietary resonator structure called XBAR, which is designed to provide high frequency operation, large bandwidth, and high-power reliability necessary for 5G applications. This XBAR technology was recently evaluated at a Tier 1 testing facility where it demonstrated bandwidth of 600 megahertz and power performance handling greater than 31 decibel-milliwatts (~1.25 Watts). The bandwidth metric, as a percentage of total bandwidth, was twice that of any other 5G acoustic filter assessed to date.

2Q19 Results

With that as a backdrop, Resonant's August 6, 2019, press releases announcing both its 2Q19 results and another financing provided examples of the disappointment and potential associated with this company.

Resonant lost $0.27 a share (GAAP) on revenue of $63,000 in 2Q19 compared to a loss of $0.26 a share (GAAP) on revenue of $134,000, missing Street consensus by $0.02 and $50,000, respectively. Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $5.9 million versus a loss of $5.6 million in the prior year period.

More disappointing were the number of units with Resonant filter designs shipped in 2Q19: ~700,000. When compared to CEO George Holmes' comment on the May 6, 2019, 1Q19 earnings conference call where he expected "millions of units in 2Q and tens of millions in Q3 [to be shipped for royalty revenue] based on our customers' current forecast," the huge miss demonstrates the pitfalls of trying to forecast something management does not directly control while tarnishing credibility with investors.

Murata Agreement

However, that credibility was regained and then some with the concurrent announcement of a $10 million private placement equity financing at $2.53 a share spearheaded by Japanese wireless filter manufacturer Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY), a major player in the industry with a 30% market share in duplexers and greater than 75% share on some modules. More important than the $7 million investment from Murata was the $9 million in upfront royalty fees the filter manufacturer is paying Resonant as part of a multi-design commercial agreement.

Both of these announcements need clarification. First, regarding the $10 million financing, $3 million closed on August 12th. The $7 million investment from Murata is contingent upon the definitive execution of the aforementioned multi-design agreement, which is expected to occur in 4Q19. Second, the "upfront" royalty will occur in four tranches: one actual upfront payment once the agreement formalizes, and three subsequent development milestones. This upfront payment will result in lower royalty percentages on the back end.

Semantics aside, this deal endorses Resonant's approach to 5G filter design. It also provides revenue visibility that its typical licensing business model does not.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Resonant held $10.5 million of cash and no debt on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2019. With the ~$9.25 million infusion coming ($7 million investment and the first tranche of "upfront" payment) from Murata in 4Q19, the company should have enough cash at current burn levels (~$6-7 million a quarter) to get to 2H20 if it doesn't ink any more deals ala Murata and phone shipments don't meaningfully uptick.

The Street is unanimous in its praise of Resonant. Five buy ratings and a median 12-month price target of $5 summarize analysts' enthusiasm for the company.

Also, board member Michael J. Fox, representing the interests of activist investor Park City Capital, purchased $1 million of RESN shares on the August 2019 private placement, giving the fund a 6.3% interest in Resonant (5.8% once Murata's investment is added).

Verdict

The company's 2Q19 earnings release epitomized the frustration the investment community has had with Resonant. By contrast, the Murata deal not only demonstrates the potential of Resonant's technology, but also marks an inflection point for the company. Resonant still has to finalize the deal and then execute on its agreement, but this credibility-enhancing endorsement from the leading Tier 1 RF filter manufacturer portends better days ahead for Resonant. If unit shipments achieve "tens of millions" over the next 12 months as the CEO claimed in the 1Q19 call, the company will get to cash flow positive with or without Murata. The news that 400,000 units shipped in July 2019 is a step in the right direction. After many false starts and unfulfilled forecasts, this Busted IPO has likely bottomed. The shares risk/reward profile seems positive at these levels.

"I am suspicious of all the things that the average people believes." - H.L. Mencken

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Promo Valid Through September 30th. We currently are enabling free two-week trials and 30% off the first year of membership into The Busted IPO Forum. Just put in your SA handle HERE so we can send you a personal discount link which will be valid for 30 days. The Busted IPO Forum model portfolio has outperformed the Russell 2000 by 34.68% to 3.34% (as of 9/20/2019) since its launch in the summer of 2017. We also are currently ranked in top 2% of all financial bloggers based on our investment recommendations on TipRanks. The next step is yours...

Disclosure: I am/we are long RESN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.