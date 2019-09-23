Saul Centers, Inc.: A 6.00% Preferred Stock IPO From This Retail REIT

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing By Saul Centers, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Saul Centers, Inc. 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: BFS-E) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.00%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/17/2024. Currently, the new issue trades above its PAR at a price of $25.65 and has a 5.86% Current Yield and YTC of 5.68%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 4.88% and 4.73%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) is a self-managed, self-administered equity real estate investment trust, formed in 1993 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties totaling approximately 9.3 million square feet of leaseable area. Approximately 85 percent of our cash flow is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C./Baltimore area. Saul Centers' primary operating strategy is to continue its program of internal growth, renovations, and expansions of community and neighborhood shopping centers that primarily service the day-to-day necessities and services subsector of the overall retail market. Saul Centers plans to supplement its internal growth strategy through selective development of new properties and acquisitions of operating properties as appropriate opportunities arise.

Source: Company's website | Our Company

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, BFS.

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $2.08 yearly dividend. With the current market price of $53.61, the current yield of BFS is at 3.88%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $47.4M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series E preferred stock) of the company is around $17.81M.

In addition, with the market capitalization of around $1.19B, BFS is one of the smallest Retail REITs (according to FINVIZ.com)

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Saul Centers' capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, BFS had a total debt of $1.05B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which total $180M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of BFS but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1190/(1050 + 280) = 0.89 .

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1190/(1050 + 280) = . Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 40/(42 + 18) = 0.66 indicating that there is not enough coverage for the creditors' payments.

The Saul Centers Family

There are two more outstanding preferred stocks, issued by the company:

Saul Centers, Inc. 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BFS.PC)

Saul Centers, Inc. 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BFS.PD)

Here is the moment to mention the company's intentions to contribute the proceeds of the BFS-E's offering to redeem all or of its Series C Preferred Stock on October 17, 2019, saving itself a yearly dividend expense of 0.875%. This is why the only suitable for comparison with the new IPO is the second preferred stock, BFS.PD.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

BFS.PD also pays a fixed dividend, at a rate of 6.125%, and it is neither rated by Standard & Poor's. With the current price of $26.21, the Series D Preferred stock has a current yield of 5.84% and Yield-to-Call of 5.91%. As regards to the current yield of the newly issued security and its "older" brother, there is no difference between the two. If we look at their Yield-to-Worst, with 5.68%, the Series E Preferred Stock rewards 0.70% more than the "D". Still, something we have to keep in mind that BFS.PD has a little more than 3 years to its call date, while BFS-E has two years more of call protection.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the BFS's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Two different behaviors are observed: the BFS.PC trading with fewer fluctuations and BFS.PD having a very close performance with PFF during the last years recession that gradually goes into an overwhelming outperformance against the benchmark.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Retail" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a clearer view, the preferred stocks issued by CBL and WPG are excluded.

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list of all securities:

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In the charts below, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG).

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control or Delisting Event (each as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus), the Issuer may, at its option, redeem the Series E Preferred Stock underlying the depositary shares, in whole or in part and within 120 days (or 90 days, in case of a Delisting Event) after the first date on which such Change of Control or Delisting Event occurred, by paying $2,500.00 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the date of redemption. If, prior to the applicable conversion date (as defined in the Preliminary Prospectus), the Issuer has provided or provides notice of exercise of any of its redemption rights relating to the Series E Preferred Stock underlying the depositary shares (whether its optional redemption right or its special optional redemption right), the holders of depositary shares representing interests in the Series E Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below.

Source: FWP Filing By Saul Centers Inc

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, BFS-E is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but, in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The new preferred stock has a slight advantage over its closest relative, BFS.PD, mainly due to the longer distance to its call date, 5 years (as a standard clause for each IPO of this type), compared to the 3 years to the call date of the "D". Also, as a positive, it can be added to the well historical performance of the "older" preferred stocks of the company. Moreover, being part of a very delicate sector where a few companies stand out in very poor current condition and a high volatility. It's about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), Washington Prime Group, CBL & Associates Properties, and even Cedar Realty Trust (CDR). As for the rest, with its 5.68% YTW, it is the best preferred stock in the sector by this indicator.

