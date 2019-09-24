Arbor Realty: A Small-Cap Gem That's Returned 39% Year-To-Date

We maintain a Buy on Arbor Realty with a 2020 year-end target price of $14.50 per share.

Arbor has once again increased its quarterly dividend, this time to $0.29, which represents its second boost this year.

With many REITs posting record highs, it has become more difficult to buy into the best ones. This has become a constant headline risk. However, we continue to focus on fundamental research, recognizing that REITs that increase their distributions will ultimately outperform.

As such, we continue to recommend them because of their attractive distribution rates and – most importantly – how well they’ll deliver growth over the next several years. One way we screen for quality is by utilizing our own proprietary safety model, which we refer to as RINO… a REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized tool we’re proud to rely on.

Dividend safety is paramount to our RINO model, helping us to screen for the best values on any given day. That’s how I first ran across Arbor Realty (ABR), a commercial mortgage REIT we began to cover in June 2018.

As I explained in an August 2018 article,

“One reason I find Arbor attractive is its successful dividend growth history. The company increased its quarterly dividend from $0.19 to $0.21 a share in March, and raised it to $0.25 in May, for a 32% increase in 2018 so far. This also represents Arbor’s sixth dividend increase in the last eight quarters and a 67% increase over that period.”

Now in 2019, Arbor has once again increased its quarterly dividend, this time to $0.29. That represents the second increase this year and reflects an annual run rate of $1.16 per share – up from $1.08 per share.

As viewed below, the stock price is highly correlated to dividend growth. The dividend is up 71% since 2017, while share price is up 66%.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation

You may recall that we had a Buy on Arbor in May. That was when shares were trading at $14.25 per share, suggesting they “could provide a potential total return of ~18%, including price appreciation of ~9% and a cash yield of 8.4%.”

Since that article, Arbor shares have returned 9.8%. And year-to-date… this small-cap gem has risen a whopping 39%.

Photo Source

Arbor Realty’s Business Model

Here’s the rundown on what Arbor does…

A specialty finance platform, it invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. Its primary focus is multifamily, senior loans that generate strong leveraged returns.

Arbor has originated $35 billion in agency loans since inception in 1995. And it has done so within a highly-scalable and difficult-to-replicate platform, focusing on smaller balance loans of $1-$8 million.

The average size is around $5 million.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation

As of Q2-19, the company had a $19.5 billion servicing loan portfolio that was 100% multifamily-focused. Worth $1.4 trillion total, the multifamily market is one of the largest and most attractive segments of the $3.5-trillion mortgage market.

This collection generates a significant prepayment protection income stream with a nine-year weighted average remaining life.

It includes $885 million in fee-earning escrow balances and about $320 million in estimated fair market value of mortgage serving rights.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation

Arbor’s unique business model provides substantial competitive advantages that drive strong risk-adjusted returns. By providing borrowers with one-stop-shopping, multifamily borrowers get enhanced certainty and speed of execution.

You can see its balance sheet loan portfolio composition below:

Source: ABR Investor Presentation

Arbor is a leader in GSE (government-sponsored enterprise) lending. One of only 25 Fannie Mae DUS-licensed lenders nationwide, it’s also a top 10 DUS (delegated underwriting and servicing) lender for over a decade.

The company also is one of only 22 Freddie Mac Multifamily Conventional Loan lenders. It’s a top Freddie small balance lender. And it’s an Affordable Housing and HUD originator.

Arbor originates and services multifamily loans nationwide through originators in nine states.

Source: Arbor website

Operating since 1995, it has processed originations of nearly $29 billion since inception. From 2012 to 2017, Arbor originated $17.3 billion of loans, producing a 25% four-year annual growth rate.

It had a record year in 2017 with originations of $4.5 billion, a 19% increase from 2016. And it went on to grow its portfolio by 24% in 2018, and another 20% for the first six months of 2019.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation

The Latest Quarter

As noted above, Arbor enjoyed significant growth in Q2-19. And it continues to feature an impressive run rate from its core earnings.

In its agency business alone, Arbor grew its servicing portfolio another 3% in Q2 and 14% over last year. This means it’s now at $19.5 million.

The portfolio generates a servicing fee of 44 basis points with an average remaining life of nine years. That reflects an 11% increase in duration over the last two years.

Accordingly, Arbor has created a very significant, predictable annual income of $85 million growth. With the majority of that being prepayment protected, it continues to increase the annuity of income.

On the pipeline for growth, Arbor’s CEO, Ivan Kaufman, explains,

“… our pipeline remains strong, providing us with confidence and our ability to produce significant origination volumes for the balance of the year. We are also very pleased in our ability to continue to generate strong margins on our loan sales despite the extremely competitive landscape.”

Arbor also saw strong balance sheet growth in the latest quarter. That was from growing the portfolio by 24% in 2018 and another 20% for the first six months of 2019.

As of Q2-19, the balance sheet was $3.9 billion.

Arbor also made progress in growing its single-family rental business. As the CEO also explained:

“…we continue to make tremendous progress in developing our platform and building out the appropriate infrastructure as we remain committed to becoming a leader in this space. We're very pleased with the talent we've been able to attract with the continued growth we've seen in our pipeline of opportunities by leveraging off of our existing originations capacity and capabilities. We believe this is a phenomenal business with… enormous opportunities in both the bridge and permit lending products. And we are confident that will build this out to be a significant driver of yet another income stream and further diversify our lending platform.”

Note: I recently wrote on Broadmark Realty (a proposed new commercial mREIT that invests in single-family and multi-family loans).

The Capital Structure

Arbor maintains a disciplined approach to its balance sheet. Given its capital-light agency franchise, the company considers debt/equity market cap the relevant leverage statistic to compare versus its peers, which have more capital-intensive profiles.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation

In that regard, Arbor looks better than its peers given its more diversified and predictable earning streams. Plus, its leverage has continued to be range bound over time as it has ramped up its agency platform.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation

Arbor effectively accessed around $320 million of capital over the last 12 months. That was in the form of common equity and debt with attractive terms to fund accretive growth.

The quality and diversity of this company’s income streams – combined with its complete operating platform – differentiates it from other peers and warrants a premium valuation.

Source: ABR Investor Presentation

(Its peer average is derived from ACRE, ARI, BXMT, CLNC, GPMT, HCFT, JCAP, KREF, LADR, RC, STAR, STWD, TRTX and XAN.)

A Closer Look at Arbor’s Peers

As viewed below, Arbor has outperformed most commercial mREIT peers tear-to-date:

Source: iREITNow let’s take a look at Arbor’s dividend yield:

Source: iREITNext up is its price to earnings (P/E) ratio…

Source: iREIT

And last but not least, let’s compare dividend growth rates and estimates:

Source: iREIT

In Conclusion

We maintain a Buy on Arbor Realty with a 2020 year-end Target Price of $14.50, as viewed below. Its latest dividend increase provides confidence that it can maintain such a solid growth profile.

Arbor’s payout ratio is well-covered at around 86% with a strong pipeline for growth. Therefore, we believe the Buy recommendation is warranted.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

If You Want Endless Income, You're In The Right Spot Our marketplace service, iREIT on Alpha, offers the most comprehensive REIT research with a dedicated team of 5 experienced analysts (100+ years of experience). Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Our secret sauce is our proprietary RINO scoring model (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) that analyzes critical REIT metrics. We offer real-time macroeconomic analysis and commentary you can apply to your portfolios and we’ve discounted the introductory price by 10% (a $60 value) … Act Now to Start Your 2-Week Free Trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.