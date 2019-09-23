Apple: Buybacks Will Come To An End Sooner Than Expected

The current pace of buybacks, dividends, and free cash flow will lead to a cash-neutral level by the end of 2020.

In 2018, Apple made $73 billion worth of buybacks and another $40 billion in the first half of 2019.

Apple (AAPL) has ramped up its buybacks in the last few quarters. It has made more than $280 billion worth of buybacks since this program was started. However, some of the biggest buybacks were done in the last six quarters. In the first two quarters of this calendar year, Apple has made buybacks of $40 billion or $80 billion on an annualized basis. This is similar to the pace of buybacks in 2018 when the total number stood at $73 billion.

This pace of buybacks along with dividend payouts has reduced the net case position of Apple to $102 billion. If the current trend continues in the remaining quarters of 2019 and in 2020, we could see Apple reach close to cash-neutral position by the end of 2020. This would mean a significant curtailing of the buyback rate and also limit dividend growth. Investors should look at this metric to gauge the value proposition of Apple stock at the current valuation levels.

Sooner than expected end to buybacks

Apple has relied on buybacks to return cash to investors. This has led to a massive $280 billion of buybacks in the last few years. Apple is now significantly ahead of all other companies in terms of total buybacks.

In the last six quarters, Apple has bought back stock at an average rate of $20 billion per quarter. If this trend continues in the next few quarters, we could see another $120 billion of stock buybacks by the end of 2020. At the same time, Apple’s total dividend payout is close to $14 billion annually. Hence, buybacks and dividends will together lead to spending of $140 billion by the end of 2020.

Apple’s net cash position in the latest quarter was $102 billion. This is down from $113 billion in the previous quarter. Apple’s net cash position was $130 billion at the end of 2018. It has reduced the net cash by $28 billion in the last two quarters. At the current pace, it will reduce another $84 billion in net cash by end of 2020. A back of the envelope calculation shows that Apple would be left with $18 billion in net cash at the end of 2020.

Apple’s management could decide to have some buffer of net cash as the company enters new services like video streaming which will require massive investments. A recent report in FT has mentioned that Apple has increased its video streaming budget from $1 billion to $6 billion. Even with this increase, the budget is smaller than that of other rivals like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN).

Impact on Apple stock

Apple has reduced its outstanding shares from 6.6 billion to 4.6 billion through this buyback program, a decrease of 30%. The buybacks have helped in improving its EPS which led to better bullish sentiment towards the stock. As the buyback program winds down, we will see lower benefit to EPS.

Increase in dividend and fall in net income has also increased the payout ratio of Apple’s dividend. As the company reaches a cash-neutral level it will need to limit the payout ratio from increasing significantly.

Despite a marginal increase in revenue and a falling operating margin, Apple has been able to report faster growth in EPS due to stock buybacks and a reduction in income tax provisions. However, with the company reaching a cash-neutral position by the end of 2020, this benefit to EPS would not be available. If Apple continues to see a declining operating margin, it will have a bigger impact on EPS due to fewer stock buybacks.

Valuation

Apple is trading at close to its peak P/E ratio of the past few years. It faces a number of macro challenges like trade war, tariffs, the threat of an economic slowdown, a saturation of smartphone industry, etc. Apple is also showing a substantial fall in the operating margin which will have a negative impact on EPS in the next few quarters.

Without the positive tailwind due to big buybacks, Apple stock will start showing bearish sentiments due to the decline in revenue and EPS.

Investors need to look closely at the impact of a declining buyback program on Apple’s EPS and future valuation multiple.

Investor Takeaway

Apple’s net cash levels are declining rapidly as the company tries to reach a cash-neutral position. If the current trends in buybacks, dividends, and free cash flow continue, Apple would be reaching close to cash neutral position by the end of 2020. This will force the company to wind down the buyback program substantially. Apple also needs to pay close to $15 billion for dividends and needs cash for investments in new services, especially video streaming.

In this situation, Apple would not be able to undertake big buybacks after 2020. This will remove one of the most important tailwinds for Apple stock and could lead to lower valuation multiples and a correction.

