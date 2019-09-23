J. Crew Spinoff Madewell Begins U.S. IPO Push

I'll provide an update when we learn management's IPO valuation assumptions.

The firm designs and sells denim apparel and related accessories to consumers.

Madewell (Chinos Holdings) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be larger.

The firm designs, produces and markets denim jeans, clothing and other denim related items primarily direct to consumers [DTC].

MDWL is growing only moderately and inching its way to net breakeven while using a lot of cash in the current period.

I’ll provide an opinion when we learn management’s assumptions on pricing and valuation.

Company & Technology

Long Island City, New York-based Madewell was owned by J.Crew and is focused on designing and marketing denim and related clothing with 132 stores in the US.

Management is headed by CEO Libby Wadle, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously President of the brand J.Crew of J.Crew Group.

Madewell has grown an active customer base of 2.0 million and 2.6 million in fiscal 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Below is one of the company’s latest marketing campaigns:

Source: Madewell

The firm’s primary product lines include denim clothing, casual clothing, shoes, as well as clothing and lifestyle accessories, as shown by the graphic below:

Customer Acquisition

Madewell’s marketing strategy is focused on social media and content distribution, influencers and local and experiential marketing. Management anticipates raising brand awareness by extending mobile and video reach, expanding payment options, diversifying its advertising strategy and growing its store base.

The firm markets its products through an online e-commerce platform, social media channels, selective wholesale partnerships as well as a network of 132 stores in the US that averaged 3,400 square ft. and generated an average of about $1,100 in sales per selling square foot in 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 26 Wks. Ended Aug 3, 2019: 33.7% FYE Feb 2 2019: 32.8% FYE Feb 3 2018: 35.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.1x in the most recent two reporting periods, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 26 Wks. Ended Aug 3, 2019: 0.1 FYE Feb 2 2019: 0.1

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Wise Guy Reports, the global denim jeans market was valued at $4.47 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $9.32 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR of over 8.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are rising disposable income of individuals, a surge in e-commerce, and an increasing preference for wearing denim jeans.

Major competitors that provide or are developing denim jeans include:

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Wrangler

The Gap (GPS)

VF (VFC)

Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B)

PVH (PVH)

Kering (KER)

Pepe Jeans

Bestseller

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Madewell’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately growing topline revenue

Decreasing gross profit and uneven gross margin

A swing to positive operating profit

A swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 26 Wks. Ended Aug 3, 2019: $ 1,167,335,000 3.5% FYE Feb 2 2019: $ 2,483,994,000 4.6% FYE Feb 3 2018: $ 2,373,695,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 26 Wks. Ended Aug 3, 2019: $ 423,223,000 -2.2% FYE Feb 2 2019: $ 835,664,000 -6.9% FYE Feb 3 2018: $ 897,631,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 26 Wks. Ended Aug 3, 2019: 36.26% FYE Feb 2 2019: 33.64% FYE Feb 3 2018: 37.82% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 26 Wks. Ended Aug 3, 2019: $ 25,525,000 2.2% FYE Feb 2 2019: $ 10,562,000 0.4% FYE Feb 3 2018: $ (95,214,000) -4.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 26 Wks. Ended Aug 3, 2019: $ (27,106,000) FYE Feb 2 2019: $ (67,778,000) FYE Feb 3 2018: $ (71,709,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 26 Wks. Ended Aug 3, 2019: $ (35,933,000) FYE Feb 2 2019: $ 6,941,000 FYE Feb 3 2018: $ 80,581,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of August 3, 2019, the company had $30.6 million in cash and $1.7 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended August 3, 2019, was a negative ($69.0 million).

IPO Details

Madewell intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with proceeds from debt obligations we will incur in connection with the Reorganization, to repay certain of Chinos Holdings’ pre-Reorganization indebtedness and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Underwriters of the IPO were not listed in the firm’s initial registration statement.

Commentary

Madewell is going public as a spin-off from parent firm J. Crew, and will use most if not all of the IPO proceeds to pay down debt related to its separation from J. Crew.

The company’s financials show moderate topline growth, a swing to operating profit and some progress toward net income breakeven, however far away the firm remains from that milestone.

Cash flow from operations has been wildly variable and now solidly negative.

Sales and marketing expenses have been fluctuating within a range and the firm’s efficiency ratio is stable but rather low at only 0.1x.

The market opportunity has an expected growth rate of 8.5%, however Madewell has only been growing at a rate of 3.5% in its most recent period, indicating a potentially worse-than-market rate of growth for the firm.

The competition is well-funded, with Levi Strauss (LEVI) having gone public in recent months amid an expansion effort for its part.

By comparison, LEVI had a growth rate of 13.7% on $5 billion in total revenue, which is a much higher growth rate on a higher base than that of Madewell, so I have some concern about Madewell’s growth engine.

IPO valuation will be critical, and I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn those details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

