U.S. Residential Housing Starts And Existing Home Sales - No Great Evidence Of Shiller's Housing Price Bubble

Thus it's entirely possible that house prices will move either way, but a collapse does appear unlikely.

The problem being that we've no real evidence of this being true. We just don't have a speculative frenzy occurring.

As we know, Robert Shiller has been arguing that we might be in a national house price bubble approaching that of 2005/6.

The Basic Shiller Contention

Robert Shiller, as we've noted recently, has been arguing that the US housing market looks very "toppy".

Shiller's Claim

He's been saying this for some time now:

The bursting of the US housing bubble in 2006 and 2007 played a major role in the 2008 GFC, with sharp declines in house prices forcing the subprime mortgage crisis and, ultimately, a recession. And Shiller said we're here again.

Hmm, well, maybe:

"It would suggest declining home prices in the near future," Shiller, who teaches at Yale University, told Bloomberg Television on Thursday. "I wouldn't be at all surprised if house prices started falling."

Sure, it could be true.

Of course, it could be true that US house prices are about to start falling. The problem with the claim being that there's not really much evidence of it being about to happen.

For this to be true, we'd need to be seeing a number of things. Most importantly, we'd need to be seeing a speculative frenzy in the market itself. People flipping for example, the rise again of liar loans and so on. We'd also think that there would be the associated speculation in basic land values - after all, in a frenzy why bother to build the houses when zoned but undeveloped land will gain the capital appreciation just as well?

It's all the other stuff that we're not seeing.

A Warning For Europeans

The US housing market is very different indeed from that Europeans are used to. We look at the completion numbers and see some vast number and thus assume that the country must be being concreted over. This isn't quite how it works. American houses are designed and built with short lifespans by European standards. 25 to 50 years at most is the usual. A goodly amount of American house building is tear-downs and rebuilds, things that don't particularly happen in European cities.

Sure, I'm an extreme, but I've an apartment originally built in 1797 - and that's not unusual at all in the city I'm from (Bath in England).

So, we can't take the raw house-building numbers and compare them to Europe and then insist they're overbuilding given population pressures. It's a replacement as well as new market we're measuring. The European equivalent would be housing construction plus all refurbs.

A Speculative Frenzy Would Show Up Elsewhere

One obvious place to look for a market getting out of hand is hinted at above. Zonings were running well ahead of completions as people speculated rather than build for actual demand.

Equally we'd see prices zooming.

As we're not seeing these, then where's the speculative frenzy?

Existing Home Sales

We've seen the most recent numbers on existing home sales:

(US Housing Numbers from National Association of Realtors)

The number we usually take from this is the existing homes sales number. New housing is the other report we'll have a look at in a moment. We can also see this a little differently:

(Existing home sales from Moody's Analytics)

The seasonally adjusted median existing single-family house price in August was $273,250, up by 1% from July and by 4.7% from August 2018. The median existing condo/co-op price was $252,640, up by 2.8% from July and by 5.3% from a year earlier.

That just not how prices work in a speculative frenzy now, is it?

New Residential Construction

We've the new numbers too:

(Residential construction from Census)

Or another presentation of the same numbers:

(US residential housing construction from Moody's Analytics)

Again, year on year this isn't a speculative frenzy:

Housing starts recovered in August, gaining 12.3% above the revised July estimate and being 6.6% above total starts from August 2018.

My View

I've no doubt at all that at some point US house prices will decline. I'd expect that to happen to some extent as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates whenever it is in that future when it does. But a collapse? A vertiginous one as in 2006? I can't see it.

Sure, Robert Shiller is a lot brighter and quite possibly better informed than I am. But I'm not seeing a speculative market here, therefore I can't see the market collapsing as the speculation does.

The Investor View

Yes, of course, at some point, interest rates are going to rise and so housing affordability will fall. But at the moment, we've usefully rising real wages, mortgage rates are low and we don't expect any major change in any direction for years yet. Population is also rising. We would therefore expect house prices and production to be rising.

The worry would be if we could see a speculative market. That is a market driven just by the fact that prices are rising. Instead of by real incomes, real purchase costs, population pressures. Thus my view that we're not about to have a housing crash as we've simply not got the boom that precedes one.

A housing purchase to live in it will depend upon specific circumstances of course. Equally to the purchase of a rental and so on. The macroeconomic factors don't indicate either outsized capital profits or, perhaps more important, losses from such. Outside local factors, real estate looks safe and even almost boring.

