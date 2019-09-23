Independence Contract Drilling: Expect Margin Recovery In The Medium To Long Term

The conversion of the mechanical rigs into advanced rigs can lead to a higher margin for ICD in the medium to long term.

ICD’s Recovery Slowdown

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) offers onshore contract drilling services in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. I think the stock will move up the value chain in the medium to long term. But in the short term, it is unlikely to exhibit any sharp upward momentum.

The company is likely to slow down the process of upgrading its legacy rigs into more advanced rigs following lower demand in the market. However, until more advanced rigs are put in the field, it cannot effectively improve margin. So far, the synergies from the Sidewinder Drilling acquisition could partially drive down costs and mitigate the adverse effects on margin in 2019. The company has no significant near-term debt repayment obligations, which indicates lower financial risks.

The Rig Upgrade Plans

The company undertook a project of upgrading a legacy Sidewinder rig to 300 Series specifications which will have higher racking capacity and hook load. Readers may note that ICD acquired Sidewinder Drilling in October 2018. The rig has three pumps and is designed for pad development. In the upgrade, ICD increased its setback capacity to around 26,000 feet of 5-inch drill pipe and also increased its hook load capacity to 1 million pounds. You may also note that drilling at such depth requires specialized equipment, which decreases customers’ ability to negotiate terms with the rig operators. So the company will continue to command the leading-edge day rate on this rig.The rig is also expected to generate higher returns than the legacy rigs. In aggregate, the company has six Sidewinder rigs planned to rig up-gradation. While the rig upgrading will not convert the SCR (silicon control rectifier) rigs into pad-optimal AC rigs, it would make these 1500-horsepower rigs competitive enough to take on some of the advanced rigs operated in the industry. So, depending on the capex disbursal of the upstream customers, it may continue to invest in the rig conversion process.

Concerning the three SCR rig upgrade, the company expects the first upgrading process to complete by Q4 2019. The second rig, too, is expected to get the job done by the end of 2019. However, the company is likely to hold back on the up-gradation process on the third (and a possible fourth rig) for now, until it gets more visibility into the upstream companies’ capex spend and the overall energy environment. Following discussions with the customers, ICD’s management estimates that growth may recover by Q1 2020. However, the upstream companies will remain disciplined with their expense, which means lower capex, which in turn means limited growth opportunities for the rig operators and service companies.

Independence Contract Drilling’s contour has undergone significant change following the Sidewinder Drilling acquisition in October 2018. The post-combination integration will be substantially complete by the end of Q2 2019. By Q3 2019, ICD’s management expects more than $10 million run-rate synergies. ICD and Sidewinder have complementary pad-optimal drilling fleets and operations focused in the Permian Basin, Haynesville region and other basins in Texas.

Changes In Some Of The Key Drivers

It will be noteworthy to understand what happened during Q2, which likely affected ICD’s plans and day rates. Although the average crude oil price recovered by 8.5% in Q2 over a quarter ago, the U.S. rig count declined (4% down) during this period. On top of that, the completions rig count decreased in Q2 versus a quarter ago, as evidenced by the EIA’s DPR data. In the U.S., The upstream customers are looking to reduce their 2019 E&P capex budget faster than initially expected.

ICD, too, was weighed down by the industry pressure in Q2. From Q1 2019 to Q2 2019, the company’s rig operating days declined by 15%. However, the company was resilient in its day rates. The average revenue per operating day remained steady in Q2, although the average margin fell sharply (10% down). The performance metrics underperformed the company expectations. The deterioration reflects higher crew transition costs related to the decreasing operating rigs, which was partially offset by an improvement in contract pricing.

Over the recent months, ICD’s revenue per rig improved on higher rates on upgraded rigs and upon picking up pad-optimal rigs. During Q2, the company signed several one-year contracts. However, this does not automatically guarantee a higher margin because the current market dayrates are bifurcated. On the one hand, we have rigs with two pumps and rigs with three pumps and a 4th generation pump. On the other, the company is renegotiating contract extension on rigs that have been lying idle. However, the stiff competition in the market means that the pricing may remain low which will keep the pressure on margin.

Outlook And Guidance

In Q2, ICD signed 11 extension or new contracts. Given the pressure in the industry, dayrates held up relatively well, as revenue per day remained resilient. The management believes that the contracted rig count bottomed out at the end of Q2. It may exit Q3 with 24 rigs operating, up from 22 rigs in Q2, and we can expect the company to take the rig count to 25 to 27 in Q4 2019.

In Q3 2019, ICD’s management expects rig operating days to decrease by 15% compared to Q1 2019. The average revenue per operating day is expected to stay flat. Average rig margin may also remain flat, estimates the company. However, during Q3, the costs are expected to decline as we see a trend of higher inefficiencies associated with transitioning crews, while the rig fleet utilization falls. The cost inefficiency related issues may get resolved by Q4, during when the margin may start improving along with an increase in the drilling rig count.

What’s The Current Financial State?

Approximately $128.6 million of the company's debt will be due for repayment in 2023. The company’s liquidity stood at $47 million as of June 30, 2019. Its debt-to-equity now stands at 0.34x, which is lower than the average for peers (0.57x). Nabors Industries’ (NBR) leverage is higher (1.49x) than the average, while Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) leverage is lower (0.12x).

In 1H 2019, ICD’s cash flows from operations were ~$20 million, which was a significant increase compared to a year ago. The year-over-year higher (122% up) revenues led to the rise in CFO. The company has recently announced a share repurchase program of up to $10 million.

Despite the rise in CFO, the company’s free cash flow (or FCF) was negative. ICD’s FY2019 capex is expected to be $29 million, which would be lower than FY2018. Since it has no significant debt repayment before 2023, its balance sheet is relatively free of any near-term financial risks. However, if the negative free cash flow continues, it may have to draw down from the revolving credit facility, which will strain its balance sheet in the coming quarters.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

ICD is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.7x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion implies lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA was 15.4x. So the company is trading at a discount to its past four-year average multiple.

Sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decrease more sharply than the EBITDA fall for its peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (NBR, HP, and PTEN) average of 5.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated ICD a “buy” in September (includes “outperform”). Two sell-side analysts rated it a “hold,” while none rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $2.94, which at the current price yields ~74% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bearish” rating. Although its ratings are high on growth and value, they are moderate-to-poor on momentum, profitability, and EPS revisions. However, I do not agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion on strong positive ratings on growth because the company’s revenues declined in the past couple of quarters. In three out of the past four quarters, the adjusted earnings beat analysts’ estimates. So, based on the recent past, my rating on EPS revision would be higher than Seeking Alpha. I believe ICD’s relative valuation multiples are at-par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, I agree with the moderately high rating on valuation.

What’s The Take On ICD?

The rig count fall, completions activity slowdown in the unconventional shales, and upstream operators’ budget cut have led to lower spot prices and shorter contract terms. Independence Contract Drilling is likely to slow down the process of upgrading its legacy rigs into more advanced rigs. But in today’s complex environment, only efficient drilling can succeed in the long-term. Therefore, without the advanced rigs, the company cannot effectively improve the margin. Even the company’s management does not expect pricing to improve until the beginning of 2020.

On a more positive note, the synergies from the Sidewinder Drilling acquisition are expected to drive down costs and improve margin in 2019. The company’s balance sheet is relatively free of any near-term financial risks. Following the stock price crash in the past year, it can also be a takeover target ($124 million market capitalization). Consider keeping this stock under your radar, because it will move up the value chain in the medium to long term. But in the short term, it is unlikely to exhibit any sharp upward momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.