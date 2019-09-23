Risk Doesn't Justify Reward In Shorting KAR Auction Services

We are nearing an intermediate signal on the weekly chart of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) with respect to its MACD indicator. This momentum indicator is an effective tool as it converts two moving averages into a momentum oscillator. A buy signal or sell signal is given when the faster of the moving averages crosses over its slower counterpart. Furthermore, the further away the crossover takes place from the zero line, the better the respective buy or sell signal we potentially have in play.

As we can see from the weekly chart, shares of KAR Auction Services have been rallying hard since printing their lows at the start of this year. We have a strong divergence on the RSI momentum indicator, which is indicating that lower prices most likely are on the cards in the near term.

When we see divergences like this, we like to go to the OBV (On Balance Numbers) on the daily chart to see if volume is also diverging from price action. As we can see from the chart below, selling volume has definitely outweighed buying volume over the past three months and now that trend seems to be getting steeper. We use volume like the RSI indicator as a predictive one in that volume trends usually precede the trajectory of the share price.

When entertaining any thought of putting short deltas to work, we are always conscious of how we manage the risk on the trade. An intermediate swing play to the downside normally lasts anything from two to six months. Risk management though is crucial especially in a stock such as KAR Auction Services where the underlying long-term trend has been bullish.

At present, KAR Auction Services is trading with a book multiple of 1.9 and a sales multiple of 0.9. Its earnings multiple is 11.5 whereas its cash flow multiple is 4.9. Suffice it to say, this stock is not expensive despite its recent run-up plus it pays out a dividend yield of around 3%.

How the dividend payout has been trending can give us some insight on where we believe this stock is headed. Many value investors for example tend to prefer stocks which pay a viable dividend. It enables them get paid (which they can then use to reduce the cost basis if they so wish) while they wait. Over the past four quarters, KAR has paid out $234 million from a cash-flow kitty of $470 million. This gives us a payout ratio of just under 50%, which is healthy.

With respect to the balance sheet, the recent account changes have resulted in equity climbing to $1.75 billion and long-term debt falling to $1.39 billion. Short-term debt has remained in the vicinity of $1.5 billion. This gives us a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, which is a number we have not seen for a while at this firm.

If we take a look at the long-term monthly chart, we can see that the long-term uptrending trend-line should give shares strong support around the $20 mark. The 50% retracement level between the September peak and early year bottom comes in at just over the $22 mark. Shares are currently trading at $25.67. Suffice it to say, if we do indeed get our downmove here, traders have to ask themselves if the risk justifies the reward.

To sum up, shorting a stock against its long-term trend is always a difficult assignment. To add insult to injury, KAR Auction Services has a keen valuation at present and is paying out an above-average dividend. Although the intermediate crossover on the MACD looks enticing, we may defer any action in KAR Auction Services at present. If we do indeed get a swift move down in the near term, this stock may be a long candidate in the months to come.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.