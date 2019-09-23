Tesla's Production Efficiencies Put 25% Margins In Reach

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been targeting a 25% margin on their vehicles since the second quarter of 2017. While reaching this margin on the Model S and Model X has been accomplished already, the margin is quite elusive for Tesla’s highest volume production vehicle, the Model 3. Reaching this margin wouldn’t only represent a large milestone for Tesla, but it would dramatically improve their profitability as well. Through this article, I will discuss the various improvements that Tesla has made to their manufacturing process in order to put them on the path to 25% margins across their current and future vehicle lineup.

New Patents

Tesla spends ~$1.32 billion every year on Research and Development and while most of it likely goes to the development of new battery and self-driving technology, it plays an important role in maximizing Tesla’s efficiency. One of the greatest potential sources for improved efficiency of Model 3 assembly is in the length of wiring used in each vehicle. Tesla actually improved production from the Model S and Model X to the Model 3 by cutting down the necessary wiring from 3 kilometers to 1.5 kilometers, but the Model Y will need just 100 meters and will use a rigid wiring harness. This change is huge, as it not only saves Tesla money on the raw materials for the vehicle, but also saves time and labor costs. According to their patent filing, the greatest advantage of this new rigid wiring system is that it allows robots to accurately grab and manipulate the wires (whereas currently, due to the challenging of handling freely-moving wires, they must be installed by hand). With this new design, Tesla is adding further autonomous capabilities to their assembly line which lowers the overall cost by reducing both physical labor and the time it takes to produce a vehicle. This new wiring design also can be applied to any other Tesla vehicle produced in the future such as the Pickup or the Roadster.

This image comes from the World Intellectual Property Organization and represents a top-down view of a vehicle.

Another great inefficiency lies with the amount of welds needed to put the car together. When Sandy Munro, founder of Munro & Associates, completed a tear-down of the Model 3, one of the major issues he pointed out was Tesla’s multiple weld points. While Tesla is likely addressing most of the issues raised, the company seems to be taking Munro’s advice on welding to their usual innovative extreme and has filed a patent for a new machine called a “multi-directional unibody casting machine.” This machine has the capability to cast the entire body of a vehicle in one piece, eliminating the need for any welds across the body, which otherwise requires 70 seperate pieces. With these new machines, Tesla is saving time, floor space, and money as it no longer needs as many machines, people, or materials to produce each vehicle.

This image comes from the World Intellectual Property Organization and represents a view of a vehicle being assembled, which is set back and to the left of the vehicle which is located in the center.

This last patent doesn’t necessarily improve production efficiency but improves production capabilities instead. Tesla has changed the way that panels are traditionally clasped onto vehicle bodies. The patent describes a new clamp that allows the panels to still be manipulated throughout the production process, while remaining firmly attached to the body of the vehicle. Current clamps are rigid and don’t allow for any manipulation once they’ve been attached to the vehicle, which forced Tesla to make wider gaps in order to successfully assemble a vehicle. While panel gaps were once a point of disdain on the vehicle, they have now become a point of admiration for observers. The improved aesthetics of the panels helps create stronger demand as some buyers may hold their luxury vehicles to a higher standard that would have prevented them from purchasing a Tesla before. These panel gaps don’t directly relate to Tesla’s margins, but it's important to note improvements that Tesla is making in their manufacturing process to increase demand of the vehicles. After all, without demand, the improved margins are much less significant. Overall, through lessons learned with the Model 3, Tesla will be able to dramatically improve their future assembly lines using the products described in these patents.

This image comes from the World Intellectual Property Organization and represents a side view of a panel being fastened to the vehicle.

Higher Output

While unable to implement the large casting machine and new wiring system in the current production lines, Tesla is still looking to produce 7,000 Model 3s per week in Fremont. As per their second quarter update letter, “all manufacturing equipment in Fremont has demonstrated capability of a 7,000 Model 3 vehicles per week run rate,” meaning that they just need to continue working on efficiency. While Tesla produced an average of 5,579 Model 3s per week in the second quarter (author calculations with Q2 production numbers), they reached 6,300 vehicles produced in one week during May. Additionally, Tesla broke their previous monthly production record in May, and again in June, showing that their production is ramping consistently now. Because of this consistent ramp, it seems highly likely that Tesla will end the year with the ability to produce 7,000 Model 3s per week on a consistent basis, although their fourth quarter production will likely average at ~6,500 because they won’t start the quarter at 7,000 vehicles per week. While Tesla is still trying to ramp production to 7,000 per week, the third quarter should still benefit from Tesla’s consistent production growth and average around 6,000 vehicles per week.

Some sources report that Tesla is on pace to finish the first phase of their third Gigafactory, located in Shanghai, China, by the end of September and recently leaked interior images seem to support this. However, bearing unexpected delays that are common in production of this scale, it seems safer to bet on production beginning near the end of October. Once production starts I have little doubt that Tesla will be able to reach their production goal of 3,000 Model 3s per week by the end of February 2020. As Tesla said, this is “the second generation of the Model 3 production process,” and they’ve already ramped to 3,000 Model 3s per week in Fremont, theoretically they will be able to transfer the same knowledge to Shanghai. This same principle applies to the Model Y, which shares 75% of its parts with the Model 3, which will likely aid in its production ramp.

Tesla has stated that they aim to produce a total of 10,000 vehicles per week by the end of the year, to which Model S and Model X production will contribute just more than 1,000 units per week (based on recent production numbers). Bloomberg reported that Tesla recently filed for a permit to add another general assembly line at their Fremont factory to aid in increasing overall production capacity. With all of this considered, 7,000 Model 3s by the end of this year is quite achievable.

Resulting Valuation

In Tesla’s fourth quarter report last year, they stated “we expect the capital spend per unit of capacity for this factory to be less than half of that of our Model 3 line in Fremont.” To be saving on cost by this much, it's evident that Tesla has learned a thing or two from their original blunders at Fremont. A reduction in initial capex required to get Tesla’s new production up and running is a big deal for a company that's already working with a hefty debt load. With total capex for 2019 to be between $1.5 - $2 billion, Tesla has clearly improved the costs needed to set up assembly lines. This full year capex covers the completion of new Model Y assembly lines in Fremont, the full construction of Gigafactory 3, the expansion of the Supercharger network, and other smaller things. With Tesla able to do all of this for less than $2 billion, it's evident that there have been some dramatic reductions in overall cost to assembly.

While driving down the cost to create assembly lines is massively important for Tesla, the main thing to note from this article is the raising of margins. The rise of production has two effects. First it creates more sales, but it also rises margins. With more vehicles being manufactured per hour, each employee’s output at the factory increases. Basically, employees are being paid less per vehicle produced which in turn bolsters the margins of the vehicles. This makes a huge difference when looking at the average salary for a Tesla production worker of $18.98 per hour (Production Associate, Production Worker, and Assembler). As the facility runs 24/7, manufacturing 5,579 Model 3s per week would require a rate of 33.2 Model 3s per hour, or $.57 per employee. However, running 6,500 Model 3s per week would require 38.69 Model 3s per hour, or $.49 per employee. With an average of 5,000 assembly employees working 24/7 (author calculations using current employee count and previously disclosed employee information), I can now deduce the impact this will have on margins. Assuming an average buy price of $50,000, 6,500 Model 3s per week for a quarter would create revenues of $4.225 billion and, using all of the same margins besides employee cost, a gross profit of $832.325 million, or a margin of 19.7%. But that’s only for the Model 3. With the Model S and Model X production already around 25% margins, 15,000 sales per quarter, and a combined average sale price of $95,047, Tesla can reach quarterly revenues of $5.65 billion, a gross profit of $1.189 billion, and a gross margin of 21%. At 7,000 Model 3s per year week, this total automotive margin remains stable at 21%.

Production rate isn’t the only way to bring down the cost of manufacturing though. The new wiring and full body casting methods can’t be implemented in the production of the Model 3, but there are other measures being taken that can. Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn also highlighted, in Tesla’s Q2 earning’s call, that even as the average buy price of the Model 3 fell, margins remained stable as cost minimization efforts are increasingly effective. These efforts can range anywhere from less body welds to different bolts required to secure the vehicle. These smaller, incremental changes make it more difficult for the Fremont Model 3 to reach a gross margin of 25%, but all future production will benefit from what has been learned. While I expect it may take until the end of next year for Tesla to achieve a 25% margin on its Fremont Model 3, the true value lies in Tesla’s future. The application of its new patents and lessons learned in future assembly will prove to be quite lucrative for Tesla and make the company’s future production much more meaningful. In terms of how to trade this information, taking a long, long-term position will be the only way to realize the gains from this thesis because future production will benefit the most from this. The exact impact of these margins will be discussed in future articles as analyze the future of Tesla’s production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.