Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/19/19

Includes: FEIM, LXRX, MCHX, PEI, RUN
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/19/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • Pennsylvania REIT (PEI);
  • Marchex (MCHX);
  • Lexicon Pharm (LXRX); and
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • UnitedHealth (UNH);
  • National Research (NRC);
  • Fluidigm (FLDM); and
  • Athene Holding (ATH).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$14,828,420

2

Orbimed Advisors

BO

SpringWorks Therapeutics

SWTX

JB*

$4,950,000

3

Salkind Gene

DIR, BO

Mobiquity Technologies

MOBQ

JB*

$3,194,750

4

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors

BO

SpringWorks Therapeutics

SWTX

JB*

$2,700,000

5

Belardi James Richard

CB, CEO, CIO, DIR

Athene Holding

ATH

JB*

$1,000,000

6

Beilinson Marc A

DIR

Athene Holding

ATH

JB*

$250,000

7

Korman Leonard I

DIR

Pennsylvania REIT

PEI

B

$158,772

8

Coats Lonnel

CEO, DIR

Lexicon Pharm

LXRX

B

$155,000

9

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$121,953

10

Edenbrook Capital

DIR, BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$118,141

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Amandla Mk Trust

BO

National Research

NRC

S

$30,252,050

2

Mariotti Brian Richard

CEO, DIR

Funko

FNKO

S

$10,168,000

3

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,221,633

4

Levin Easterly Partners

BO

Fluidigm

FLDM

S

$3,116,864

5

Pickles David Randall

CTO

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$2,132,447

6

Shak Steven

O

Genomic Health

GHDX

AS

$1,786,693

7

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$1,694,721

8

Halligan Brian

CEO, DIR

HubSpot

HUBS

AS

$1,385,025

9

Burke Richard T

DIR

UnitedHealth

UNH

S

$1,163,397

10

Miller Adam L

CEO, DIR

Cornerstone OnDemand

CSOD

AS

$1,157,140

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEIM, RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.