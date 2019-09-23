Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/19/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/19/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane into the quarter end, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until financial results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Sunrun (RUN);

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI);

Marchex (MCHX);

Lexicon Pharm (LXRX); and

Frequency Electronics (FEIM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCQB:MOBQ);

Trade Desk (TTD);

Morningstar (MORN);

HubSpot (HUBS);

Genomic Health (GHDX);

Funko (FNKO);

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD); and

CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

UnitedHealth (UNH);

National Research (NRC);

Fluidigm (FLDM); and

Athene Holding (ATH).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $14,828,420 2 Orbimed Advisors BO SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX JB* $4,950,000 3 Salkind Gene DIR, BO Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ JB* $3,194,750 4 Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors BO SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX JB* $2,700,000 5 Belardi James Richard CB, CEO, CIO, DIR Athene Holding ATH JB* $1,000,000 6 Beilinson Marc A DIR Athene Holding ATH JB* $250,000 7 Korman Leonard I DIR Pennsylvania REIT PEI B $158,772 8 Coats Lonnel CEO, DIR Lexicon Pharm LXRX B $155,000 9 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $121,953 10 Edenbrook Capital DIR, BO Frequency Electronics FEIM B $118,141

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Amandla Mk Trust BO National Research NRC S $30,252,050 2 Mariotti Brian Richard CEO, DIR Funko FNKO S $10,168,000 3 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS $3,221,633 4 Levin Easterly Partners BO Fluidigm FLDM S $3,116,864 5 Pickles David Randall CTO Trade Desk TTD AS $2,132,447 6 Shak Steven O Genomic Health GHDX AS $1,786,693 7 Parafestas Anastasios DIR CarGurus CARG AS $1,694,721 8 Halligan Brian CEO, DIR HubSpot HUBS AS $1,385,025 9 Burke Richard T DIR UnitedHealth UNH S $1,163,397 10 Miller Adam L CEO, DIR Cornerstone OnDemand CSOD AS $1,157,140

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEIM, RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.