Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Nuveen Fixed Income Cuts

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday September 6th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 21 last week), and the average price return was 0.94% (up from 0.54% last week). The leading gainers were Emerging Market Equity (+3.28%), Latin American Equity (+2.58%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.28%), while Pennsylvania (-0.91%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

23 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 29 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.78% (down from 0.97% last week). The top sector by NAV was Latin American Equity (+3.11%), followed by Emerging Market Equity (+2.58%). This week, there was a low range between the top 5 losers by NAV (only 0.06%), the top losing sector by NAV was California Munis (-0.32%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+2.50%), US Utilities (+2.31%) and Multisector Income (+1.75%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-13.22%). The average sector discount is -5.79% (up from -5.95% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+1.12%), while Global Equity Dividend (-0.80%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.18% (up from -0.40% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. Real Estate (+1.70), followed by California Munis (+1.43). The lowest z-score was Other Non-U.S. Equity (-0.67), followed by Asia Equity (-0.62). The average z-score is +0.50 (up from +0.43 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.71%), global equity dividend (10.06%), Global Growth & Income (9.54%), Emerging Market Income (9.12%) and Covered Call (8.62%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.05% (down from +7.14% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) -6.14% 10.76% -18.69% -1.5 -4.92% 2.29% Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) -4.87% -5.03% -1.5 -2.79% 2.20% Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV) -3.93% 4.40% -7.38% 0.9 -4.36% -0.28% Delaware Inv Div & Inc. (DDF) -3.82% 8.06% 23.30% 0.6 -1.10% 1.96% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) -3.31% 3.61% -5.30% 1.5 -3.57% -0.20% Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc (PSF) -3.19% 7.18% 7.76% 0.6 -2.21% 0.72% JH Preferred Income (HPI) -3.13% 7.17% 8.62% 0.6 -1.72% 1.13% Flah & Crum Pref Income Opps (PFO) -2.73% 6.25% 1.35% -0.7 -1.80% 0.85% Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NCB) -2.68% 3.06% 0.36% 0.2 -2.86% -0.24% RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) -2.64% -17.53% -0.3 0.00% 3.19%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 6.67% 14.52% 26.47% 1.0 5.96% 0.38% PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) 5.52% 4.42% 15.49% 1.4 4.43% -0.56% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) 5.38% 16.43% 23.10% -0.4 4.56% 0.00% Tortoise Essential Assets Inco (TEAF) 5.15% 7.56% -4.99% 0.0 6.00% 0.28% Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI (EDF) 3.98% 16.02% 43.10% 1.8 5.31% 2.39% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) 3.79% 3.20% 9.52% -0.6 3.16% -0.38% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income (EDI) 3.55% 15.05% 14.76% 1.1 5.70% 2.44% Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty (RFI) 3.53% 6.28% 5.74% 2.1 4.30% 0.84% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN) 3.50% 7.46% 24.14% 1.2 3.31% 0.41% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) 3.48% 7.22% 8.63% 1.8 3.30% 0.00%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 28, 2019 | OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the results of its non-transferable rights offering, which expired on August 27, 2019 (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to result in the issuance of 556,033 additional shares of the Company’s common stock. The foregoing results are based upon the subscriptions for shares received, and remain subject to receipt of final payment for such shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. Affiliates of OFS Capital Management, LLC, investment adviser to the Company, owned approximately 13.1% of the Company’s common stock prior to the Offering and fully exercised all rights issued to them in connection with the Offering. Estimated net proceeds after payment of dealer manager fees are expected to be approximately $8.9 million, before expenses. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this Offering to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes. The subscription price for the Offering was $16.50 per share. The Company issued to its stockholders of record as of July 31, 2019 non-transferable rights to subscribe for up to 1,254,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. Record date stockholders received one non-transferable right for each outstanding share of common stock owned on the record date. The rights, which entitled holders to purchase one new share of common stock for every two rights held, were not listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market or any other stock exchange. August 23, 2019 | Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its rights offering, and the preliminary results thereof. The Fund anticipates that it will issue a total of 1,401,287 new common shares on or about August 30, 2019 as a result of the rights offering which closed on August 23, 2019 (the “Expiration Date”). The fund received subscriptions for more than 165% of the original offering. Accordingly, the shares issued as part of the over-subscription privilege of the rights offering will be allocated pro-rata among record date shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of rights originally issued to them by the Fund. The foregoing numbers are estimates only. The Fund will announce the final results of the rights offering in a press release on or about August 30, 2019. The subscription price of $10.42 per share was established on the Expiration Date based upon a formula equal to 85% of the reported net asset value on the Expiration Date. August 23, 2019 | Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering. Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its rights offering, and the preliminary results thereof. The Fund anticipates that it will issue a total of 2,205,138 new common shares on or about August 30, 2019 as a result of the rights offering which closed on August 23, 2019 (the “Expiration Date”). The fund received subscriptions for more than 250% of the original offering. Accordingly, the shares issued as part of the over-subscription privilege of the rights offering will be allocated pro-rata among record date shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of rights originally issued to them by the Fund. The foregoing numbers are estimates only. The Fund will announce the final results of the rights offering in a press release on or about August 30, 2019. The subscription price of $11.24 per share was established on the Expiration Date based upon a formula equal to 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date. August 18, 2019| Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (LOR) today announced the final results of its one-time tender offer to acquire, in exchange for cash, up to 20% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Offer"). The Offer expired on August 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, and was oversubscribed. Based upon information provided by Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., the information agent for the Offer (the "Information Agent"), 3,560,562 shares, or approximately 52% of LOR's outstanding shares, were validly tendered, and LOR has accepted for payment 1,376,037 shares, or approximately 20% of LOR's outstanding shares, on a pro rata basis, with appropriate adjustment to avoid purchasing fractional shares (the "proration factor"). The purchase price for validly tendered shares is $10.04 per share, which is equal to 98% of LOR's net asset value per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 21, 2019. The proration factor is 0.3865013, which results in LOR accepting for payment, on a pro-rata basis, approximately 39% of the LOR shares validly tendered by each tendering stockholder. Payment for such shares will be made as promptly as practicable.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 6, 2019| Source Capital, Inc. Announces Terms of Rights Offering. The board of directors (the “Board”) of Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) (the “Fund”) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights (“Rights”) to the holders of the Fund’s shares of common stock (the “Common Shareholders”), par value $1.00 per share (“Common Shares”), as of the record date, entitling the holders of those Rights to subscribe for Common Shares (the “Offer”). The record date for the Offer is currently expected to be September 19, 2019 (the “Record Date”). The Fund will distribute to Common Shareholders on the Record Date (“Record Date Common Shareholders”) one Right for each Common Share held on the Record Date. Common Shareholders will be entitled to purchase one new Common Share for every three Rights held (1 for 3); however, any Record Date Common Shareholder who owns fewer than three Common Shares as of the Record Date will be entitled to subscribe for one Common Share. Fractional Common Shares will not be issued. The proposed subscription period will commence on the Record Date and is currently anticipated to expire on October 17, 2019, unless extended by the Fund (the “Expiration Date”). Rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period. The Rights are transferable and are expected to be admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange LLC (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “SOR RT” during the course of the Offer. The subscription price per Common Share (the “Subscription Price”) will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the Expiration Date, as such date may be extended from time to time, and each of the four (4) preceding trading days (the “Formula Price”). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 76% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, then the Subscription Price will be 76% of the Fund’s NAV per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined by the Fund. August 30, 2019 | Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds’ Shareholders Approve Proposals for Fund Restructuring. Shareholders of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE: JLS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE: JMT) approved a series of proposals relating to a restructuring of the funds which will allow shareholders the opportunity to maintain their exposure to securitized credit in lieu of the upcoming scheduled termination of each fund. The restructuring of each fund will include: An amendment to each fund’s charter to eliminate the term.

A change in each fund’s investment objective to generate high current income through opportunistic investments in securitized credit.

Updated investment policies for each fund to invest at least 65% of managed assets in MBS, including residential MBS and commercial MBS and to invest up to 35% in non-mortgage related asset-backed securities including, but not limited to, consumer, auto, collateralized loan obligations, solar, timeshare, aircraft and catastrophe bonds.

A change in each fund’s name. JLS will be renamed "Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund" and JMT will be renamed "Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund 2."

A new investment management agreement with Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC that provides for a lower fund-level management fee at each asset level and a new sub-advisory agreement with Teachers Advisors, LLC. Aashh Parekh, Nick Travaglino, and Steve Virgilio of Teachers Advisors, LLC will serve as portfolio managers for the restructured funds. Prior to the effectiveness of the restructuring, each fund will conduct a tender offer allowing shareholders to offer up to 100% of their shares for repurchase at NAV. Nuveen expects to announce the tender offers shortly. If the total number of a fund's shares properly tendered are at or below the level set in the Offer to Purchase, the tender offer will be completed and the restructuring proposals described above will be implemented. If the total number of a fund's shares properly tendered in the tender offer are above the level set in the Offer to Purchase, the tender offer will be cancelled with no common shares repurchased, the restructuring proposals will not be implemented and instead, that fund will proceed to terminate as scheduled pursuant to its original term. In the interim period, the funds may not be fully invested in accordance with their investment policies in order to raise liquid assets in anticipation of payments to either tendering shareholders or to all shareholders in liquidation of the funds in connection with their scheduled termination. July 19, 2019 | MFS Investment Management Announces Planned Liquidation of MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS Investment Management® (“MFS®”) announced that, at a meeting held today, the Board of Trustees of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA), a closed-end management investment company, approved a plan of liquidation and termination for the fund (the "liquidation"). The liquidation is currently expected to be completed on or about October 4, 2019. In determining to terminate and liquidate the fund, the fund's investment manager, MFS, and the board considered a variety of factors. These included a request for a liquidity event made by a common shareholder holding a significant percentage of the fund's common shares; the relatively small size of the fund; the nature of the fund's portfolio holdings; and the fund's common share trading discount to net asset value (NAV). MFS and the board also considered alternatives, including merging the fund into another investment company; converting the fund to an open-end structure; or conducting a tender offer. On balance it was determined that a liquidation would be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders. Subsequent to the effective date of the plan of liquidation (on or about September 11, 2019), the fund will begin the orderly liquidation of its assets, determine and pay, or set aside in cash or cash equivalents, an amount at least equal to all known or reasonably ascertainable liabilities and obligations of the fund and make one or more liquidating distributions to the fund’s common shareholders. The fund will also redeem its outstanding Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares during this period prior to the liquidation. The fund may also begin to liquidate certain holdings prior to the effective date of the plan. The fund has fixed the close of business on September 11, 2019, as the record date for determining the common shareholders of the fund entitled to receive liquidating distributions. As of the effective date of the plan, the transfer agent's share register will be closed (except as necessary to allow settlement of trades made on or before record date). September 11, 2019, is expected to be the last day of trading of the fund’s common shares on the NYSE American. The MFS Closed-End Funds Dividend Reinvestment and Cash Purchase Plan for the fund will be terminated and shares held in the plan will be liquidated and proceeds will be remitted directly to shareholders participating in the plan. The fund's recurring monthly common share distribution that ordinarily would have been declared and paid in September 2019 will not be declared or paid and the August 2019 monthly distribution will be the fund's final monthly distribution. The fund’s liquidating distributions will be paid in cash. It is currently anticipated that the liquidation will be completed on or about October 4, 2019. July 3, 2019 | Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Joint Special Meetings of Shareholders.The Boards of Directors of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR), Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZF), Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (DSE), and Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) today announced they will hold joint special meetings of shareholders for the purpose of voting on several proposals concerning each fund. At the joint special meeting of ZF and ZTR, shareholders of ZF will be asked to approve the reorganization of ZF into ZTR, and shareholders of ZTR will be asked to approve that fund's issuance of additional shares of common stock to effect the proposed reorganization. The reorganized fund will be named Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. The boards of ZF and ZTR are recommending this reorganization as a result of a comprehensive assessment of the two funds, which currently are managed by the same investment adviser and have similar investment objectives and substantially similar investment strategies. The boards believe this reorganization will benefit shareholders of both funds through the creation of a larger fund that may offer economies of scale, including lower portfolio trading costs and a lower total annual operating expense ratio, as the fixed expenses of the combined fund would be spread over a larger asset base. The boards also believe shareholders will benefit from the potential for enhanced market liquidity for the combined fund's common stock, which could positively impact trading in the combined fund's shares. The joint special meetings will be held on November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) for ZF and ZTR and at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) for DSE and VGI at the offices of Virtus Investment Partners, One Financial Plaza, Hartford, CT. A joint proxy/registration statement for ZF and ZTR was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 2, 2019 and is subject to the SEC's review. A joint proxy for DSE and VGI will be filed with the SEC at a later date. The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, each joint special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof is August 5, 2019.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

September 5, 2019 | Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of sixty four BlackRock municipal, taxable fixed-income, and equity closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have authorized the renewal of open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”). Under each Fund’s current Repurchase Program, each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2019, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2018) in open market transactions. Pursuant to the Board’s renewal of the Repurchase Programs, commencing on December 1, 2019, each Fund may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2019) in open market transactions through November 30, 2020. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV. August 28, 2019 | Saba Capital Issues Open Letter to Boards of Trustees of Three BlackRock Closed-End Funds. Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba”) today issued the following open letter to the Boards of Trustees of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MNE), BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BQH) and BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ). "To the Members of the Boards of Trustees: Weeks have now passed since the completion of the annual meetings of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) and BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ). The shareholders of these funds have been waiting for the results of the proposals that are crucial to the future management of these funds. Unfortunately for BlackRock, not reporting the results won’t change the results. Based on proxies submitted to the independent Inspector of Elections, Saba believes all three of its shareholder proposals passed with resounding support. This includes one proposal calling for a tender of 50% of the shares outstanding in BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE). If more than 50% of MNE’s outstanding shares are submitted for tender, the tender offer should be cancelled and the board should take the steps necessary to liquidate or convert MNE into an open-end mutual fund. On Page 3 of BlackRock’s “2019 Proxy Voting Guidelines”, BlackRock makes it clear that boards should implement shareholder proposals that have received a majority of votes cast. We thank the shareholders of these three funds for their trust. Closed-end fund shareholders deserve the same rights as any other shareholder, and BlackRock should not subvert their will." August 15, 2019 | Changes to Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund. The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD), a closed-end fund, announced today that the fund’s Board of Trustees has approved the following changes to the fund. All of the changes discussed below are effective on or about October 15, 2019. Changes to the investment strategy. The equity portion of the fund’s investment strategy no longer expects to invest at least 65 percent of its total assets in securities of issuers in the utilities, energy and communication services sectors. Instead, the equity sleeve expects to invest normally in approximately 60 to 80 securities, broadly diversified among major economic sectors and regions. The targeted sector and region weighting goal will be +/- 5 percent of weights in the MSCI ACWI and according to Wells Capital Management’s proprietary region classification. Fundamental research will be carried out systematically using quantitative investment methodology that dynamically ranks stocks based on insider/management signaling, momentum/sentiment, relative value and short-term indicators. The model will combine both universe and sector factors that display positive predicted alpha. After more screening, further individual, qualitative analysis will evaluate aspects of the companies, such as management strength, industry positioning of products and services and risk profile. The equity sleeve will no longer allow for a focus on convertible debt and will no longer allow for short sales on equity securities. The fund will no longer seek to emphasize equity securities that pay dividends qualifying for favorable tax treatment. Finally, the equity sleeve’s investment parameters that specified a specific percentage (or range) of assets to be invested in foreign securities (including emerging markets) and a minimum number of countries in which the sleeve intended to invest are being eliminated. Changes to subadvisory arrangement and portfolio management personnel. Crow Point Partners, LLC, will no longer serve as a subadvisor to the fund, and as a result, Timothy O’Brien, CFA, of Crow Point Partners, will no longer be a portfolio manager for the fund. The assets of the fund previously managed by Crow Point Partners will be managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated, the fund’s other subadvisor. In light of the increased responsibility to be assigned to Wells Capital Management, Funds Management has agreed, and the Board has approved, to increase the subadvisory fee paid by Funds Management (not the fund) to Wells Capital Management from 0.20 percent of average daily total assets per year to 0.40 percent of average daily total assets per year. It is important to note that this subadvisory fee is paid from Funds Management’s own assets and is not paid by the fund, and the aggregate subadvisory fee paid by Funds Management will remain unchanged at 0.40 percent. Reduction in investment advisory fees. Funds Management is entitled to receive a fee at an annual rate of 0.95 percent of the fund’s average daily total assets. This investment advisory fee paid by the fund to Funds Management will be reduced by 0.10 percent to 0.85 percent of the fund’s average daily total assets. August 9, 2019 | Nuveen Closed-End Funds Board Approves New Sub-Advisory Contracts. The Board of Trustees of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) have approved both an interim investment sub-advisory agreement and a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. The Board determined that the new investment sub-advisory agreement would be presented to the fund’s shareholders for approval at an upcoming shareholder meeting. The new investment sub-advisory agreements were approved in connection with a previously announced transaction whereby Tortoise Capital Advisors will acquire the midstream energy business of Advisory Research, Inc. from its current owner, Piper Jaffray Companies. In the transaction, the members of the funds’ current portfolio management team will join Tortoise Capital Advisors. Consummation of the transaction will result in an assignment and termination of the funds’ existing sub-advisory agreements with Advisory Research. The parties have stated that they expect the transaction to be consummated during the third quarter. To assure continuity of sub-advisory services after the transaction, the interim agreement will take effect upon consummation of the transaction. Tortoise Capital Advisors will continue to serve as each fund’s subadvisor under the interim agreement until the earlier of 150 days after the closing of the transaction or when shareholders approve the new sub-advisory agreement. If shareholders of a fund do not approve the new sub-advisory agreement prior to the end of the interim period, the Board will take such action as it deems to be in the best interests of the fund. If the transaction is not consummated, Advisory Research will continue to act as subadvisor under the current sub-advisory agreements.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -24.9% 0.035 0.0263 3.17% 2.15% 0.2 129% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value (NUW) -16.1% 0.056 0.047 3.28% 0.70% 0.7 96% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2 (NYV) -15.3% 0.0425 0.036 2.97% -9.77% 0 97% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Delaware Invest National Muni (VFL) -15.0% 0.05 0.0425 3.72% -9.21% 1.1 114% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -13.8% 0.032 0.0276 6.76% -9.17% 1.4 115% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -13.3% 0.0655 0.0568 7.39% -7.89% 0.5 118% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 Delaware Invest CO Muni Income (VCF) -10.0% 0.05 0.045 3.62% -3.14% 0.5 106% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV) -9.7% 0.0535 0.0483 4.40% -7.38% 0.9 103% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NCB) -9.6% 0.047 0.0425 3.06% 0.36% 0.2 108% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NJV) -8.9% 0.045 0.041 3.61% -12.92% 0 98% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) -6.8% 0.1035 0.0965 8.14% -9.05% -0.3 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc (NAC) -6.3% 0.0555 0.052 4.09% -6.27% 1.7 102% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NPN) -6.2% 0.0405 0.038 3.14% -5.62% 0.9 103% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Taxable Muni Income (NBB) -5.3% 0.103 0.0975 4.99% -1.01% 1.7 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -3.6% 0.28 0.27 7.81% -10.95% 0 6% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -3.5% 0.0375 0.0362 7.62% -12.71% -1.2 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) -3.2% 0.0625 0.0605 7.52% -10.98% 0.1 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -1.2% 0.04676 0.0462 9.64% 1.95% 0.2 29% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.6% 0.0908 0.0903 8.06% 23.30% 0.6 37% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02035 0.02024 9.20% 2.33% 1.1 57% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.2% 0.0916 0.0914 11.24% -11.35% -0.1 40% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.2% 0.04242 0.04251 8.69% -8.71% 0.6 54% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.6% 0.02876 0.02893 9.14% -7.09% 0.3 30% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.6% 0.05983 0.06019 8.67% -8.56% 1.2 49% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) 0.9% 0.1171 0.1181 % -0.05% 0 0% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.3% 0.076 0.077 6.87% -12.36% -0.7 96% 9/3/2019 9/20/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 1.3% 0.076 0.077 6.68% -12.87% -0.9 97% 9/3/2019 9/20/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.4% 0.02887 0.02927 7.62% -5.14% 0.2 33% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 2.9% 0.034 0.035 6.89% -12.98% -0.2 93% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 JH Income Securities (JHS) 3.1% 0.1504 0.155 4.23% -6.57% 0.3 33% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 JH Investors Trust (JHI) 4.3% 0.3111 0.3246 7.44% -5.68% 2.3 31% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

