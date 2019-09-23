Tencent: Shift To Chinese Enterprise Brings Execution Risk

While the markets within the Industrial Internet will be massive, they will require a different set of resources and attributes to achieve success, a number of which Tencent will need to further refine.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a core holding in my Project $1M portfolio. It has a significant stranglehold on the social media market in China and is poised for solid long-term growth. However, the company is in the midst of repositioning itself for the transition. It recently laid out an ambitious plan to transform itself from a consumer-oriented business, into one that's far more leveraged to the industrial internet and much better positioned to service the growing needs of Chinese enterprise. This transition certainly has the potential to bring some significant benefits to Tencent but is not without execution risk.

Industrial Internet Vision

Pony Ma, Tencent's CEO recently laid out his vision which calls for Tencent to be major player in the 'smart industries' category with a dominant roles in using artificial intelligence and enterprise cloud computing to help industries unlock the value hidden in their data and undertake both revenue generating activities and operational transformation from such insight. Ma's vision is to help Chinese industry transform into a provider of integrated services rather than just simple manufacturing, maintaining an ongoing relationship with the customer. Tencent views its role in the industrial internet as helping enterprise make sense of their data and bridging enterprises with customers.

Strategic rationale for change makes sense

Tencent is primarily a consumer-oriented business today, with revenues from gaming and social media contributing almost 65% of its revenue. The urgency of Tencent's move to pivot more towards enterprise services was likely triggered by the Chinese government crackdown on mobile gaming approvals which happened during 2018. During this period, the Chinese government re-organized the regulation of mobile gaming and the agencies providing the approvals. This had the effect of completely halting mobile gaming approval for almost 12 months. During this period, Tencent's market capitalization collapsed almost $200B as it was unable to monetize new hit games such as Honor of Kings.

While the approvals process has subsequently resumed, albeit had a much slower rate, there is a distinct emphasis on bringing games showcasing cultural values and national identity which has been emphasized through the revised approvals scheme, with traditionally hot selling titles more vulnerable in the new environment. Clearly, Tencent feels a sense of exposure in having a heavier dependency on more consumer-oriented businesses, specifically gaming.

While Tencent's advertising-based monetization of its wildly successful WeChat property has thus far escaped the scrutiny of regulators, the recent troubles of Baidu (BIDU) serve as a distinct reminder that even consumer-based advertising may face the wrath of the Chinese authorities at any point in time. Baidu was embroiled in a healthcare advertising scandal which resulted from lax oversight that the business had in place for. This was brought to light when it was claimed that a young boy happens to follow spurious advertising served up in Baidu's search results related to cancer cures. The subsequent intervention by the Chinese government saw a significant fall in Baidu's revenues and major loss of market capitalization for the business.

China's Industrial internet markets will be massive

In isolation, Tencent's focus on the enterprise does make a lot of strategic sense to derisk it from possible regulatory change and the ebbs and flows of potential regulatory intervention. More significantly, the market opportunity in the industrial internet will be staggering. Enterprise cloud computing and the Internet of things will be key enablers of this shift, and the consumption of public cloud computing services in China will be almost $11B in 2019, with an expected 5-year annualized growth rate of nearly 44%, according to IDC.

The industrial internet market is expected to be worth $145B in 2023, with China expected to claim almost 1/3 of that value. Much of the value creation here will not only be the sensors driving the data collection but the platforms and value added services that help derive insights from the data. This market is still extremely nascent, and Tencent positioning itself early to profit from this expected long-term on-ramp is important to ensure that it has some level of early advantage as these markets grow and open up. Platform services that are embedded in operations and data analysis tend to be extremely sticky services where it becomes difficult to displace the incumbents, but development will take considerable effort.

Challenges remain in enterprise vision execution

Tencent is fundamentally still a consumer business

While Tencent has garnered a reputation as a strong technology leader in the Chinese markets, Tencent will certainly face some challenges on its road to becoming a true enterprise business. Not only is the majority of the company's revenue focused still derived from its consumer related activities, but at its core, Tencent's people, processes, and competitive advantage are all very much consumer centric. Tencent's gaming business is a pure consumer play, focused on identifying thematic gaming trends that appeal to young male millennial gamers. Additionally, while WeChat is monetized through advertising relationships with enterprises, the core competency around which WeChat is monetized is on the curation of consumer services and organized communications for a consumer-based audience. There is little about either gaming development, flashy user experience design or service curation that Tencent can take and leverage for the enterprise.

Organizationally, Tencent will have a significant challenge. Enterprise sales development is a very different process to being able to launch a new game or new WeChat program. It will require the development and identification of new skill sets, both in personnel and assets to be able to pull off such a change. Enterprise sales cycles tend to be a lot longer, users can't be generally reached by viral marketing on social media and they are more focused on attributes such as scalability, and reliability of infrastructure and technology rather than cool and slick interfaces that are easy to navigate. Tencent clearly recognizes the magnitude of the task at hand and has reorganized to create a cloud and smart industries group as a standalone segment for the delivery of cloud and other enterprise services.

Tencent does have some assets that it can call upon here to provide credibility in enterprise service delivery. WeChat property is used by over 1B monthly active users. Being able to provide even a consumer-oriented service at that scale indicates the ability to reliably provide scalable cloud-based technology delivery. Those same 1B users are also a valuable asset base to connect with enterprises to realize the end to end Industrial Internet vision of enterprises delivering strategic services to customers and having an ongoing relationship with them. Nonetheless, being able to re-train or actively recruit enough employees that are well-versed in cloud and cloud technologies and can credibly sell into the space will likely take some time and thus the transition will play out over a number of years.

The industrial internet market has different attributes and competitors

Unlike the gaming and social media markets in China that Tencent completely dominates with some very strong competitive advantages, the enterprise cloud and industrial internet markets have a very different set of characteristics and players. The enterprise cloud computing market, which is central to Tencent's vision of the Industrial Internet is dominated by Alibaba (BABA), and here Tencent is already a fairly distant player as far as total market share.

Alibaba which was an early entrant into the Chinese cloud infrastructure market currently dominates the segment with over 42% market share. Tencent is a fairly distant number two with under 12% market share. Tencent will need to make some fairly substantial inroads relatively quickly if it is going to be poised to dominate because cloud infrastructure as a service is ultimately a game of economies of scale and cost advantage. The greater the utilization of cloud infrastructure, the lower the incremental cost per user to the cloud provider. Ultimately, the player with the most scale will have a unit cost advantage in delivering cloud compute.

China Cloud Computing Market Share, IDC 2019

Being a distant number two isn't necessarily a terrible problem for Tencent. We've seen in the US market how Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was able to progressively close the gap on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and fairly quickly acquire market share. However, Tencent doesn't have the legacy heritage of enterprise service delivery and on premise infrastructure and enterprise relationships that Microsoft was able to take advantage of. Tencent will also increasingly run into the aspirations of telecom operators such as China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) who have many of these enterprise relationships through delivery of traditional telephony services to businesses. These mobile operators are also no doubt looking to use cloud infrastructure as a way to grow revenues and retain relationships with these enterprise customers. The mobile operators also have the advantage of some history in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, which will enable them to rapidly develop offerings in this area.

Concluding Thoughts

Tencent's strategic shift towards enterprise service delivery should ultimately make the business less susceptible to the regulatory issues that have previously felled it and its competitors. However, the transformation that will be required to successfully execute on this will be significant and should not be underestimated. If Tencent can successfully reposition itself, it will be well placed in markets that are positioned to grow meaningfully over the longer term.

