Tesla: Model Y Potential Limitations

Over the next couple of quarters, we are likely to hear a lot from electric auto maker Tesla (TSLA) regarding the Model Y. The fourth meaningful volume vehicle from the company is expected to launch next year, and preparations already underway. While CEO Elon Musk thinks demand could be significantly higher than the Model 3, there are some reasons to think this may not quite be the case.

The Model Y is a larger version of the Model 3, sharing lots of similar components, potentially leading to great profitability, and is currently slated for the fall of 2020. There were four variants listed at the launch, seen in the graphic below, although the current order page doesn't allow you to order the Standard Ranger version quite yet.

(Source: The Verge article, seen here - prices have since been updated and raised by $1,000 for at least top three versions)

Now just to remind you, back in 2016, Tesla garnered well over 400,000 deposits in short order for the Model 3, as that was hailed as the first large scale mass produced electric vehicle. The company did not make its initial production projections for the Model 3, and is expected to be at least 100,000 total vehicles short this year of where it was supposed to be in 2018. Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the following comments earlier this year on the Q4 2018 conference call regarding the Model Y's potential of well over 1 million units per year:

I would expect Model Y will probably be - the Model Y will be maybe 50% higher than Model 3, could be even double. The - as I understand it, the midsized SUV segment is the - worldwide is the most popular type of vehicle. I mean, my best guess, this is just a guess, my best guess for demand of Model 3 worldwide is something - in a strong economy, it's something on the order of 700,000 or 800,000 units a year. That's my best guess for demand of Model 3 in a strong economy.

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of demand is price. When the Model 3 was unveiled, consumers were shown a $35,000 vehicle that in the US was going to come with a $7,500 Federal EV credit. Tesla ended up missing the timeline for the full credit amount, but some customers were able to get delivery with the credit at half that rate. On January 1st, 2020, the US credit disappears completely for Tesla.

Seeing a vehicle that may start at $27,500 is much different than one that will start at $39,000, given the Model Y will have no access to the US credit. Unfortunately, there will be a similar situation in Norway, where the 25% Value Added Tax ("VAT") exemption goes away at the end of 2020 for all EVs. This will certainly impact all Tesla vehicles but it removes a key advantage the Model Y would have had over traditional ICE vehicles and makes the Model Y in Norway substantially more expensive than the Model 3 was at inception.

Pricing could go even higher if the US dollar remains as strong as it has been - with the greenback rallying more than 5% against currencies like the Chinese Yuan, Norwegian Krone, and British Pound since the Model Y reveal. Even the Euro has weakened by more than 2% since. Those don't seem like much, but if you're talking about a Norway Model Y that could start at well over $50,000 given no VAT and a currency price increase, it certainly limits demand as compared to a roughly $38,000 Model 3.

The Model Y is also going to face a tougher competitive landscape than the Model 3, which itself had basically no competition when it initially launched. Next year, VW is going to launch the ID.4 crossover next year, with up to 300 miles of range, that could significantly undercut the Model Y on price when considering credits. Ford (F) is also working on the launch of its Mustang inspired SUV that is expected to launch next year, while the BMW iNext is scheduled to come in 2021 around the same time as the Standard Range Model Y. Those are just a few of the vehicles coming, while there's also a host of cheaper Chinese EVs that Tesla will battle in that country with its locally produced Model Y.

Now we know that initial interest regarding the Model Y is nowhere near that of the Model 3. Customers must put down a $2,500 refundable deposit to place an order, but Tesla's total customer deposits were just $631 million at the end of Q2 and heading lower as seen below. That would mean a total of about 252,000 vehicles if all those deposits were for the Model Y. However, there are likely hundreds of millions of dollars plunked down still for the Semi, Roadster, current vehicles, solar products, etc. Tesla has not disclosed a reservation count for the Model Y to date.

(Source: Tesla investor letters, seen here)

Another item to ponder will be the impact of the cannibalization from other Tesla vehicles. When the Model 3 launched, it seemed fairly obvious that the Model S would lose some sales from people who would purchase the smaller and cheaper sedan. However, when the Model Y launches, it would seem that there is the possibility that sales from both the Model X and Model 3 are lost.

The final item to think about when it comes to potential limits is of course production. We know that the Model Y will be produced in both Fremont and Shanghai, but is this going to be enough to satisfy the potential demand Tesla thinks is possible? Probably not. We've been hearing about the possibility of a new gigafactory in Europe, but that was supposed to be announced a couple of years ago. Don't forget, Tesla also has to consider where it is going to build the Semi, Roadster, and Pickup that are all supposed to launch in the next one to three years.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks potential Model Y demand is well over 1 million units per year, there are plenty of reasons to think this is not the case. First of all, the vehicle will be a bit more expensive than the Model 3 to start, and it won't have access to key credits and exemptions in both the US and Norway. Also, the competitive landscape will be much different, and the Y may cannibalize current Tesla vehicles more than the Model 3 did. What do you think the Model Y's potential truly is? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.