JD.com Unlocking Value; Insights From iQiyi's Drama

Summary

The trading of the Chinese stocks was shaped by the attacks on Saudi oil installations, the Fed lowering of interest rates, as well as further actions on the trade front.

The out-sized decline suffered by Ctrip was unfathomable with only one negative incident which was rather minor but several other developments which were positive.

The healthcare business of JD.com received interest due to its successful Series A funding round which valued the unit at roughly $7 billion.

A drama series by iQIYI featuring Ctrip provided me with numerous insights garnered from the show.