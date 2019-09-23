Why You Should Bet On Sony

Sony can dethrone Tencent as the biggest video games company if only it focuses more on mobile games. Mobile is now the biggest sector for video games.

Sony is the world’s second-biggest video company. This achievement is in spite of Sony’s little focus on mobile gaming.

The fast-growing video games industry is compelling us to make another bet on SNE. Sony has obvious benefits from the coming $300 billion/year video games industry.

Our last buy recommendation for Sony was in June 2017. We exited this position in June of 2018.

We are still not happy with Sony’s (SNE) obstinate refusal to quit its money-losing Xperia smartphone business. However, GlobalData Thematic Research’s projection that the video games industry can become a $300 billion/year business by 2025 is compelling us to re-invest in SNE. GlobalData’s $300 billion projection is almost double that of Newzoo’s 2019 estimate of $152.1 billion.

GlobalData’s chart above shows console gaming (where Sony’s PlayStation hardware and ecosystem is number one) is still projected to grow to $60 billion/year by 2025. Console gaming has made Sony the world’s second-biggest video games publisher.

Newzoo estimated that console-centric Sony grossed $14.218 billion in video games-related sales last year. Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) 2018 revenue from video games was $19.733 billion. That $5.5 billion difference could possibly evaporate when Sony eventually goes big on mobile games.

(Source: Newzoo)

Tencent currently has several hit mobile games in China and outside China. Sony has a single hit game for Android/iOS devices - Fate/Grand Order. Sony is doing well with Fate/Grand Order. As per Sensor Tower’s estimates, Fate/Grand Order was the overall top-grossing mobile game for August 2019. Fate/Grand Order grossed $162.7 million last month, 81% of which came from Japan and 5% from the United States. Tencent partly or wholly owns PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Garena Free Fire, and Clash of Clans.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

The long-running success of Fate/Grand Order convinced us that Sony also knows how to make and manage hit mobile games. The problem is management is too busy taking care of its diverse businesses (console gaming, music, smartphones, financial services, and electronic hardware/appliances). However, there will eventually come a time when Sony can dig deeper inside the gold mine of mobile games.

Going forward, SNE’s lowly valuation now could double-up if Sony starts making three or more hit mobile games that can match (or even beat) the $162.7 million monthly gross sales of Fate/Grand Order. Making free-to-play mobile games with aggressive gambling-flavored mobile games is a high-margin venture. Selling virtual goods to mobile gamers is cheaper/easier to do than making and selling TV sets.

SNE’s low TTM Price/Sales (0.94x) and Price/Earnings GAAP (9.84x) valuation ratios are because most investors cannot fully appreciate Sony’s long-term strength as a video games company. Sony is still perceived as a stagnating music/movies entertainment company and manufacturer of nice TV sets.

The mobile-centric video games approach of Tencent has helped it gain a TTM Price/Sales valuation of 8.26x and TTM Price/Earnings GAAP valuation of 31.95x.

The Growing Video Games Bonanza

Using cagrcalculator, the expected $152.1 billion to $300 billion growth from 2019 to 2025 produces a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.99%. The video games industry’s 11.99% CAGR is therefore almost double that of the projected 6.1% CAGR for global smartphone sales from 2019 to 2025.

The expected low 6.1% CAGR for smartphones also means Sony’s Imaging & Sensing Solutions is not a notable long-term growth driver. As far as I know, that segment is heavily dependent on sales of camera modules for smartphones.

Sony’s future in movies is also not very promising. Grand View Research estimates that global movies & entertainment (includes TV shows, video streaming, and music sales) will only be worth $114.93 billion by 2025. Cinema ticket sales worldwide will only probably amount to $13.596 billion in 2019 and $20.24 billion by 2023.

The expected double-digit CAGR for global video games is, therefore, the most important tailwind for SNE. Being the second-biggest player in the fast-growing video games industry can help Sony offset losses on its smartphone business. Strong PlayStation console hardware sales and hit video games also offset Sony movies that flop at the box-office.

As per the latest quarter (ended June 20, 2019) earnings report, the Game & Network Services still persist as Sony’s biggest operating income generator. Game & Network Services contributed 73,804 million yen ($686.229 million) to Sony’s most recent quarter. This quarterly income could likely double when Sony starts disrupting Tencent, Activision (ATVI), and NetEase’s (NTES) dominant positions in mobile games.

(Source: Sony Form 6-K filing)

Notice on the chart above that Sony now hides the used-to-be-separate Mobile Communications (smartphones) segment under Electronic Products & Solutions. We can conclude that management is now even tired of openly reporting their quarterly losses from Xperia smartphones.

It must be Japanese pride that is preventing Sony from exiting the smartphone business. For over a decade now, not a single Japanese-branded smartphone ever became a hit. Japan is supposed to have the most advanced manufacturing capabilities. It should nag any Japanese entrepreneur that South Korean and Chinese companies are now the top vendors of smartphones.

PlayStation-branded Smartphones

We dare suggest that Sony should stop posturing as a vendor of high-end Android phones. Xperia is a costly quixotic adventure. Chinese brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, are far more successful than Xperia.

Sony should risk replacing the Xperia brand with PlayStation Phones. Our takeaway is that Sony’s Xperia brand has little to almost-zero commercial appeal. Sony could use paid streaming of video games to phones and PCs to market/promote its PlayStation-branded smartphones.

Like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Sony can build its own global scale cloud gaming ecosystem. Sony touts more than $18 billion in cash & short-term investments. Even without relying on Microsoft's Azure cloud gaming infrastructure, Sony can afford to buy the most expensive Xeon processors and Radeon/GeForce GPUs. Sony has the financial muscle to quickly scale up PlayStation Now as a global-wide cloud gaming platform for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Sony Is The No.1 Choice For Paid Streaming PC Games

Sony’s PlayStation Now is the early bird leader in subscription-only gaming. Apple only launched its $4.99/month Arcade gaming subscription plan last week. Yes, Apple Arcade could eventually dominate paid streaming video games on mobile. However, Sony’s PlayStation Now has been live since September 2015. Four years ahead in paid streaming video games gave Sony plenty of headstart.

PlayStation Now can safely prosper on subscription-only PC and console gaming. Apple Arcade and Stadia from Google will mostly cater to mobile gamers. Yes, it is true that Google is making Stadia available for PC. On the other hand, Sony has already established a decades-long worth of relationship with game developers/publishers. PlayStation Now will most likely remain as the top choice for exclusive releases from tier 1 or tier 2 game developers.

A tier 1 developer will not immediately entrust its expensive (8-figure or 9-figure budget of development) AAA PC game to a company known only for its search engine and digital advertising expertise.

Decades of managing the PlayStation platform has made Sony the real expert in video games monetization. Other game developers/publishers will probably find Microsoft’s upcoming xCloud a safer choice than Google Stadia.

Sony and Microsoft are proven veterans when it comes to video games monetization. Google and Apple are mere app storeowners that made big money from their 30% cut in in-app purchases (made by mobile gamers). Google and Apple can not equal the level of experience that Sony and Microsoft gained from their profitable years of managing their Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Most importantly, Sony has hands-on experience developing and publishing its own video games. Sony Interactive Entertainment is also a decades-long publisher of video games made by other firms. Sony (not Google) knows the ins-and-outs of successfully marketing/managing video games.

No self-respecting game developer will ever prioritize Google Stadia over PlayStation Now.

The winning track of Sony of getting more exclusive releases on PlayStation is likely why Microsoft decided to team-up with Sony on cloud gaming. This alliance convinced me further that Google Stadia will have a hard time attracting streaming PC video games customers.

No self-respecting PC gamer will consider signing-up for Stadia if all they can play there are small-budget Android games.

Tencent And NetEase Investors Should Also Add Sony

We are long Tencent, Zynga (ZNGA), and NetEase. We believe Sony is also another worthy bet on video games. Going forward, Sony’s dominance in the growing console gaming business makes it a long-term winner.

A serious campaign in mobile games could also help Sony dethrone Tencent as the world’s biggest video games company. The laser-focus that made the PlayStation the king of console gaming can also be extended to mobile games.

Sony will not stay contented forever having just one hit mobile game in Fate/Grand Order. Making another two or more hit mobile games can be safer and more profitable than making Hollywood movies or selling Xperia phones.

Conclusion

We reiterate Sony’s stock as a buy. We believe in Sony's leadership potential in the upcoming $300 billion/year video games industry. The reliable annual profits from video games can always offset any of Sony’s future clumsy losses in movies and smartphone hardware segments.

Sony’s many years of profitably managing the PlayStation and PlayStation Now platforms will keep it the number one choice for exclusive game releases. A firm’s long-term success in traditional games marketing (and subscription-only gaming) will be largely dictated by how many exclusive games it can get from game developers/publishers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOGL, AAPL, TCEHY, NTES, ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.