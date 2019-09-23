China's Economy Is Definitely Slowing - Which Doesn't Bode Well For The Global Economy, Nor Our Own

The government will try to forestall the slowdown but there's a limit to how much monetary or fiscal firepower they've got left.

The reason being that every economy has demands as well as production - a slowing of growth in China means they'll desire less of our own products.

China is, dependent upon how you want to measure, the largest or second largest economy on the planet - growth slowing there isn't a good sign for conditions more generally.

The China Problem

Back in the day we didn't particularly care about what happened in China - it was such a miniscule fraction of the global economy that so what? That of course has changed in this past couple of decades. By PPP it's probably the world's largest economy, by nominal exchange rates the second. What happens there affects us all.

It's not those exports from there that we all love to buy. Rather, a slowing in the economy there means they'll want less of what we make. This has been apparent as the demand for Jaguar Land Rover's production has fallen off a cliff over the past year or so.

So, while we may not be investing directly in Chinese companies we are worried about basic economic conditions there. And the news isn't good.

So, our worry is that a slowdown in the Chinese economy will have spillover effects into our own. That shouldn't be too bad because of course there are corrective actions that can be taken. But China's been taking such actions for some time now. Monetary policy is very loose, as is fiscal. It's not obvious that they have much more room to loosen further. They've already built the high speed train infrastructure for example. The environs of Chinese cities are packed with empty suburbs of new apartments. What exactly, can they go build as stimulus? Monetary policy is already loose enough to be causing significant inflation.

That's the China worry. Not just that there might be a slowdown affecting us but that there are no policy levers pullable to stop it.

Sure, effects on investments not directly in China are going to be indirect. But by PPP China's perhaps 20% of the global economy now. A recession in 20% of the global economy will affect us.

China Retail Sales.

As with a look at our own economic statistics retail sales are an important signifier. True, China's economy is vastly more dependent upon capital investment as a portion of GDP but still, what consumers are buying is a guide to what's happening. Growth is well down:

BEIJING - China's retail sales of consumer goods rose 7.5 percent year-on-year in August to 3.39 trillion yuan ($479.78 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Well, that looks pretty good. We'd certainly kill for such figures. But that's not quite the point in two ways.

Firstly, we're interested in changes from previous patterns. That China has been growing at 7 and 10 % for two decades now means that if it were to, say, grow at only 4% then we'd be worried. Not because 4% is bad, but because it's less. It's the changes that matter here, not the absolute amount.

Second, that's the annualised numbers. Which can conceal more than they reveal.

(China Retail sales from CEIC)

That's a less attractive pattern than the annualised claim. Which is what leads Moody's Analytics to say:

China's August activity data were an overwhelming disappointment and retail trade was no different. Retail trade cooled to 7.5% y/y in August from the 7.6% gain in July. In the year to August, retail spending increased 8.2% y/y, down from 8.3% y/y previously. The consumer had been the relative bright spot in the economy, but that has faded in the second half of the year. July and August data increase the urgency for Beijing to step up support.

Again, note the point that numbers that we would kill for are a disappointment here because of that past history. There is also the point that a place still climbing up out of Maoist economics should be growing faster than places that have enjoyed capitalism for more than a couple of decades.

This is perhaps the underappreciated point. We can look at it by analogy with the global economy. The IMF defines a global recession as when the economy is growing at less than 3%. But domestically in the rich countries we define a recession as two quarters of negative GDP growth.

Eh? Why the difference? Why is a recession smaller GDP but when it's the world it's when it slows to 3% growth? You know, that 3% that's faster than any European economy has managed for a couple of decades now is a recession? The answer being that the poor economies out there should be growing at a good clip. Sure, India's growing at 7% maybe. But Bangladesh and Pakistan are at 5 and 6%. And they have been for a couple of decades (in Bangladesh's case at least). Poor countries should grow faster than rich.

Which is the China explanation. Sure, by that PPP it's the world's largest economy. But per capita it's still a middle income place at best. So, it should be growing faster than the rich countries. Slowing to 3 or 4% growth is a recession by their standards.

China Industrial Production

We're also not getting good figures for China's industrial production:

China's Industrial production rose 4.4 % YoY in Aug 2019, following an increase of 4.8 % YoY in the previous month. China's Industrial production index growth rate YoY data is updated monthly, available from Jan 1995 to Aug 2019, with an average rate of 11.5 %. The data reached an all-time high of 23.2 % in Feb 2004 and a record low of 2.1 % in Feb 1999.

Given our expectations for the Chinese economy that's almost recessionary.

Or as Moody's Analytics says:

China’s industrial production slowed further, growing by 4.4% y/y in August, after touching a 17 year-low of 4.8% in July. The slowdown, observed across all major industries, was led by a marked contraction in mining, which grew at 3.7% y/y in August, down from 6.6% in July, while manufacturing output slowed to 4.3% y/y in August, from 4.5% in July. The latest reading reflects the continued weakness gripping China’s manufacturing sector in light of the ongoing trade war with the United States and the resulting slowdown in domestic and international demand. While the stimulus measures announced may provide some relief, the numbers indicate that these may not be adequate, which in turn will intensify pressure on policymakers to further expand monetary and fiscal easing measures.

The thing is it's not entirely obvious that the authorities have much room for more stimulatory policy. And there's little that such would do about that damage from the trade war either.

Chines monetary policy is already very loose. Given the percentage of capital investment in GDP already (some estimates of as much as 40 to 50%) it's difficult to think of being able to boost that. So, fiscal policy through infrastructure investment doesn't seem to have much room. Loosening fiscal policy through more general spending or lower taxes also doesn't have that much to say for it given the current budget deficit.

Basically, there aren't all that many policy options to reverse any economic slowdown.

So, The China Problem

Few of us are investing directly into China. But what happens there, in that second largest global economy, does matter. Not just for businesses that export there directly either, nor is it all about trade tariffs and such arguments.

A significant slowdown in China would mean a significant slowdown in the entire global economy. And the thing is, we are seeing that slowdown. Again, note the point that they're still growing, growing faster than what we call a boom for ourselves. But it's the change that matters - China's growth is well down by these latest numbers.

My View

The latest statistics we have access to show a significant slowing in China's growth. This is deflationary for the global economy as a whole - and thus for our own varied domestic economies. This will be headwind for growth more generally in other places. No, it doesn't work that if they don't grow then we do - quite the opposite. Their growth powers our own.

What happens over there isn't any longer - as Adam Smith mentioned - far away and of little interest to us. The Chinese economy slowing is of import to us simply because of the manner in which their demand powers our own production.

As I say, it's not obvious that the Chinese authorities have policy room to deal with or reverse such a slowdown.

The Investor View

Unless we are investing directly into China this is just a warning. That growth in general is going to be weaker than we might have thought. Don't forget that Chinese demand for our exports is an addition to our own economy - absent that growth will of course fall. Further, their recession would mean our trade deficit rising. The problem there being that more action of trade tariffs might politically be justified leading to a further turn of the screw.

Much the biggest risk here is political rather than direct economic effects.

That said what's an investor to do? Obviously we'll not change the direction of the Chinese economy, whatever we do. What we do have to do though is factor this into our calculations of what's going to happen to our own domestic markets. A significant slowdown in 20% of the global economy out there will affect us. And it's also something that our own domestic economic policies won't have much effect upon. This is a recessionary warning so we should be dusting off our plans for defensive investment positions.

