Mastercard: Comparable Valuation

Proceeding from the current earnings forecasts, Mastercard is now fairly priced by the market.

Mastercard is overvalued according to the main multiples in terms of the historical growth rates. But it's OK.

Mastercard, like any other company, can only be evaluated through the prism of its growth.

I would like to offer a comparable valuation of Mastercard (MA) through historical-priced and forward-priced multiples. I provided something similar for Visa (V) the other day, and judging by the comments, not everyone has understood correctly the sense of such an analysis.

I believe that a direct comparison of multiples does not give a correct result because companies are always in different phases of their business cycles.

Accordingly, when comparing multiples, we should adjust them to the growth rate. In my calculations, I used a four-year CAGR.

So, here's what I did.

Based on historical data, I calculated the EV/Revenue, EV/FCF and EV/EBITDA multiples for each company on my list (PayPal (PYPL), Visa and others from the FAAMG list). Then, I adjusted these multiples for the growth rates of the basic indicators. And finally, I determined the median of the values ​​for each of the multiples and calculated how much a share of MasterCard should cost if its multiples corresponded to the median.

Also, based on estimated data, I calculated the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples and adjusted them for the expected annual growth rates of earnings and revenue, respectively. And, in the same way, based on the median, I determined the implied price of Mastercard share.

So, let's start with the EV/Revenue to growth multiple:

As we can see, the comparable valuation based on the EV/revenue to growth multiple has shown that Mastercard is the most expensive company on my list except for Visa.

But, as in the case of Visa, history teaches that it is absolutely normal for the market to evaluate Mastercard like this:

Comparing Mastercard through the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

Comparing Mastercard through the EV/FCF to growth multiple, we obtain the same result again: the current implied price is several times lower than the actual price.

In July 2018, it was even higher. Obviously, this is due to the current extremely low long-term growth rate of Mastercard's FCF.

So, it is obvious that in terms of the demonstrated growth rates of revenue, EBITDA, and FCF, Mastercard is practically the most expensive company on my list.

But, most likely, all this doesn't tell the whole story, because the listed multiples are based on the historical data, but an investor usually invests not in what the company has now, but in what, in his opinion, it will have in the future.

So, let's look into the future and do the similar comparable valuation using the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples adjusted by the expected annual growth rates of earnings and revenue.

Let's start with the P/S to growth (forward) multiple. In this case, the implied price is significantly lower than the actual price. By the way, a similar situation is observed in the case of Visa.

And, the most interesting, this is what we get after analyzing the P/E to growth (forward) multiple.

In this case, the implied price of Mastercard share is a little bit higher than the actual price. And I think that this is the most correct result.

Putting It All Together

Having conducted the similar analyses for Visa and PayPal, I came to the conclusion that the comparison based on the P/E to growth (forward) multiples gives the most qualitative fundamental valuation for companies of this type. And therefore, I conclude that Mastercard is fairly priced by the market now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Mastercard. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.