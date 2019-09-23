Making Sense Of The Choppy Waters In The CLO CEF World

This article was originally published September 3. Since then, I sold my holdings and now have no holdings in OXLC or ECC.

A lot of people are probably wondering what is happening with Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital corp (OXLC). I was asking myself this same question about 6 or 8 weeks ago when it began its ascent up into premium territory that I didn’t feel was deserved. Hopefully for most of you the last few weeks haven't been too painful – you’ve just watched your unrealized gains go up, then come back down. A regression back to the mean. In times like this I’m reminded of Warren Buffett’s mantra “be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.” Wise words. I don’t recall seeing anyone questioning why either were going up in July and August, but perhaps they will next time.

Here are my thoughts on why I believe the prices were inflated for a 4-week period and why they ultimately were bound to come back down. Then, I’ll take a deep dive into cash flows and GAAP income and dispel the notion that cash flows tell the right story with these funds. It's my belief these funds are not as healthy as many people think they are. I'll show you why I think that, and back it up with facts and analysis - not a "trust me, I'm right" argument.

What's going on with the prices?

In regards to short-term bursts of price swings the first thing to know is these securities are very thinly traded relative to other equities, making them much more susceptible to irrational trading at times. If a bullish article is written on SA or someone tells their investing club they’ve found this new “gold mine” investment, people flood in with no regard for price. They’re fixated on the yield and aren’t looking at fundamentals. When this happens, it can lead to times of irrational prices and volatility (both up and down).

Another thing that’s missing here is meaningful short interest – normally short-traders help keep stocks from trading up irrationally, as someone is always there to try to make a buck betting it goes the other way. The problem lies again with ECC and OXLC being so thinly traded, not to mention the large distribution rates, allows for an almost non-existent short market. Remember, if you go short you’re on the hook to pay for the distributions out of your own pocket while you’re shorting the stock – and since these are monthly-paying you’d have to be very confident they would go down and go down a lot in order to be profitable on your short position after paying the distribution and broker fees while holding it. Again, this is another tool of the free-market to tamper down hot stock names and without it, you can have sharp ascents, eventually followed by sharp declines.

If we look at recent price performance of both ECC and OXLC we see a very choppy picture:



Source: Morningstar.

Looking at 1-month, 3-month, YTD, and 1-year, it’s an up-and-down roller coaster ride. Back in November and December 2018 the levered loan market experienced a turbulent downturn so the 1-year performance metric is probably the one I would focus on here as it captures the downside and the recovery (the YTD performance only captures the upside which is why it looks so good) of that. Both ECC and OXLC leave a lot to be desired on their 1-year performance figures (just to clarify, this total return metric does include the effect of distributions and those being reinvested).

Next, I’d say the overall macro-economic environment is one where people are so fearful for a recession to happen that they’re almost willing it to happen. There’s also trade wars, tariffs, Trump, Fed rate cuts impacting floating rate loans, corporate debt at all-time highs, etc. – all things that could also be contributing to the fall in prices of these two securities. But I tend to be on the side of short-term price manipulation on behalf of investors chasing yield and ignoring fundamentals.

Lastly, I believe knowledgeable people saw the same opportunity I did a few weeks ago to trim or fully exit their position in these names. The decreasing/decaying NAV is a concern to the trained eye, coupled with increasing prices made for an easy decision.

Now on to the fun stuff.

Cash Flows vs. NAV Decay

I have been trying to think of a good comparison to explain NAV decay in ECC and OXLC and I think I finally have it: think of yourself as a car dealer and you’re leasing someone a new car. Yes, I understand cars are not senior secured loans. I’m not trying to say they’re exactly the same; but it’s an easy enough example for people to follow and should help people understand what’s happening as there are more similarities here than you might realize.

Let’s say you own Cars USA and you’re going to lease someone a new car, we’ll call him Jim Bob. This new car costs you $32,000 to buy from the manufacturer but the MSRP is actually $35,000. So Jim Bob is going to lease this shiny, new $35,000 car from you for 3-years with a fixed payment of $375 per month. At first glance you might say to yourself “wow, that’s $4,500 per year of cash payments coming into the dealership, that’s a ~14% return on the $32,000 I paid for that car!!” That line of thinking would be accurate from a cash yield perspective; BUT, it would also be leaving out a major factor in this situation. We all know cars are depreciating/decaying assets. When Jim Bob is done driving this car for 3-years he’s going to give it back to you with a few dings and scratches on it. There will be 40,000 miles on the odometer, the wiper blades and other small parts are worn out, and there are some stains on the carpets. Is this car now worthless? Of course not! But is it worth $35,000 still? Or even your original cost of $32,000? Of course not! You put it on the used-car lot and sell it for $28,000. So now let’s look at the real cash return on this car:

Original Purchase Price: $32,000

Lease Payments from Buyer: $13,500 (36 months @ $375)

Sell-on price: $28,000

Total Cash return: $9,500

Actual IRR: 10.8%

Note: The difference in the cash yield of 14% and the ultimate IRR of 10.8% is attributable to the imbedded depreciation, (or “decay”) of a used car. Did this lease make money for the car dealer? Yes! But the real total return is 10.8%, not 14%.

Now, let’s switch back over to the world of closed-end funds and specifically, those which hold CLO Equity. How does the story above about a car lease relate to funds like ECC and OXLC? Eagle Point has a presentation available on their website back in 2015 that shows how a hypothetical CLO Equity position looks using three different viewpoints: cash flows, taxable income, and GAAP income. If you are an investor in either of these funds or are considering investing in them please take the time to look at that presentation, it’s only 2 pages. Study it. Print it out and look at it some more. Really look at what it’s telling you. Here’s what it’s telling me (using the summary clip below):

All three methods ultimately get to the same total answer. Yearly Cash Inflows, while eye-catching and the largest of the three, only tells part of the picture. Taxable Income and GAAP income are much less than cash flows. Tax and GAAP income are more conservative as they “smooth” the cash flows over the life. Finally, look at the cash flow column… it clearly implies the final payment is much less than the initial investment; therefore, your ultimate yield on the position is much less than what is implied based on the early-years cash flows (more on that issue next when hearing from XFLT Sr Portfolio Mgr).



Source: ECC Investor Presentation

The point to make here is if you just looked at cash flows in years 2 to 5 on this deal, you’d say: That’s earning more than 20% every year! (~$2mm divided by your $10mm investment). However, not too dissimilar to our car lease example, that would be ignoring some major aspects to these holdings. If you want to say it’s earning ~20% cash flows you also have to say at the end you’ll experience a ~20% realized loss ($8mm final payment for something you paid $10mm for). Instead, using GAAP figures, you’d recognize this as a ~14% earning position consistently over the life.

Let's look at an example from ECC. Real quick, I've picked out a position that's been held for a few periods now - THL Credit WindRiver 2017-3 (WINDR 2017-3 if you want to follow along on your Bloomberg terminal) - which has been held since the 9/30/17 report. I've dropped in all the given data from the fund's reports, including Cost, Value, Par, and some limited cash/income figures given in the investor presentations.



Source: ECC 2018 Annual Report

Here's what we know: ECC initially purchased this $18.15mm par position for just shy of ~$16.0mm. We don't know the exact income/cash yields for the first few quarters as ECC wasn't giving that level of detail back then but we can see the Cost and Value decreasing over the quarters - the cost basis decreasing with the excess cash received above the effective yield and the Value decreasing in-line with mark-to-market. The thing to note here is even though the prices fell off sharply at 12/31/18 we also don't see much recovery in the value at 6/30/19. All-in-all something you paid $16.0mm for just 2 years ago now appears to be worth ~$3.5mm less using the valuation metrics the fund uses to mark their positions at the end of each period (usually a weighted average of broker quotes, Discount Margin, terminal value, etc.). However, since GAAP has been reducing the cost basis slowly we see the cost basis has already been reduced $1.0mm since the time of purchase down to just under ~$15.0mm. This lessens the impact if the position were to be sold/called/paid down, but it would still leave the fund in a loss position; all the while having been receiving cash distributions in excess of their income being recorded. We can see the cash for the last year has been in excess of the income received (shown above in two 6-month time periods) - but if you only look at the cash and ignore the eroding value of the position you're missing the other half of the picture. Let's say the position is sold/called right now and you receive a ~$13.0mm cash inflow - now you have to go replace that income stream and buy another position for roughly the same ~$16.0mm. Where are you going to come up with that additional ~$3.0mm? From those "cash flows" you've been receiving! It can't all be treated as income because it has to be used now to replace that position.

Moreover, this fact pattern of large cash flows and a decaying asset was addressed directly on the recent XFLT earnings call by Lauren Basmadjian, Senior Portfolio Manager with Octagon (and mentioned in my recent article on XFLT as well). Let’s see if you can spot the similarities. She states:

You should expect the IRR or the modeled ultimate yield of a CLO Equity position to be much lower than what you're currently earning on a cash basis because CLO equity bears the brunt of any default or trading losses or any loss to the fund; eventually when the CLO is called you're going to get less than par back, so that will lead to the general difference between the cash you're receiving on a quarterly basis and the cash yield you're getting on CLO Equity and what the ultimate IRR is.

Please stop pointing to the Cash Flows

ECC and OXLC frequently point to their recurring cash flow numbers, using various metrics they’ve come up with (CORE NII, Recurring Portfolio Cash Flows) in an effort to distract investors from the real data. Plenty of contributors and commenters alike on SeekingAlpha also point to these figures. However, looking at ECC specifically they do show what I believe to be a very good metric within the same presentation which is US GAAP NII + Realized Gain/(Loss). I’ll even give them the benefit of using the amount “before non-recurring items”. Looking at this on a quarterly basis we see five quarterly results presented and not a single one covers the fund expenses+distributions. This is what leads to a decreasing NAV, aka NAV decay.

Source: ECC Investor Presentation Q2 2019

I’ll give you an example, again using the 2015 ECC chart as a baseline. Let’s say, hypothetically, loan defaults are zero and the CLO investment is outperforming the norm. There’s no drop off in the value of the position, all the while you’re collecting cash flows. Under GAAP you are reducing the cost basis on the position each year to the point where at the end of year 3, when you’re able to sell it for the original $10.0mm, the cost basis is barely above $8.0mm. That would give you a realized gain of $2.0mm! You had recorded the income each year, then you’d record this realized gain at the end when you sell or the position is called. Here it is in simplified form.

Source: calculations provided using data from the 2015 ECC Presentation.

Now let’s look at a different set of assumptions, where you sell the position at the end of year 3 still, but sell it for $8.0mm instead of the $10.0mm shown above. See the difference? If the above scenario plays out, under GAAP you would record the realized gains at the end and see the full benefit flow through on the financial statements. But if it plays out like the below, you see the position exited a lot closer to the adjusted cost basis, and there are minimal gains/(losses).

Source: calculations provided, using data from the 2015 ECC Presentation

So with this in mind, the first example shown above would have produced a realized gain of ~$1.8mm if that fact pattern played out. I’m here to tell you the second scenario plays out a lot more often, and I’ll show you why I know that – for the entire 2018 year ECC had $2.1mm in realized gains. They sold roughly $266.0mm of securities last year and those sales generated $2.1mm of gains. What does that tell me? That the reduced cost basis, using US GAAP, sets the value in-line with its true value. This is why the metric of US GAAP NII + Realized Gains is the most complete and accurate calculation for assessing these positions.

Source: ECC 2018 Annual Report

Many people often say the recurring cash inflows more than covers all the fund’s outflows of distributions and expenses, "so the distribution must be covered". This thinking is flawed as it ignores many factors. Remember the natural decay on these positions? If you don’t, look back up at the chart ECC gave us which shows every few years that position pays down and you receive less than what you paid. Therefore, to re-purchase the same amount of a new CLO Equity position (in this case, a $10.0mm position), you’d have to spend an additional $2.0mm since the last payment included in the ‘recurring cash flows’ was only ~$8.0mm. But in ECC’s cash flow metric they don’t include that future cash outflow to maintain the same level of assets, they are only focusing in on the $8.0mm that came in.

I’ll break it down further, looking at cash flows vs. NII + Realized on a per-share basis using the figures given in ECC’s Quarterly presentations:

Source: calculations provided using data from the ECC 2018 Annual Report

Using their own numbers from that same page within the presentation we see $1.83 of NII and Realized Gains/(Losses) per share. If you were to add back-in all the fund expenses to try to get a gross portfolio income amount to compare to the cash flow amount you’d get $3.45 being earned on a GAAP basis, before paying any fees. I’ve also shown the $3.45 is roughly 82% of the recurring cash flow figure – awfully close to the ~75% using the example table from ECC (roughly $1.5mm of GAAP income per year vs. the $2.0mm of cash flows = ~75%) which makes sense as defaults have been low of late and default recoveries high, leading to better results on that front – but still not enough to cover the distribution (net of fees) we see.

I’m reminded of a scene from the movie The Thomas Crown Affair with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo (if you haven’t seen it I would recommend it! Spoiler Alert (even though the movie came out 15+ years ago): In the movie he steals a painting by creating a commotion in a nearby room and while that was going on he grabbed it off the wall and walked right out the door with it stuffed in a briefcase. Russo’s character, investigating the missing painting, is looking at the facts and begins putting the pieces together in her head that he might indeed be the thief… when she says something along the lines of “Diversion! Make a lot of noise over here, so in this other room you can take a $100mm painting off the wall and walk right out the door”. What’s my point? My point is I believe ECC management knows what they’re doing and are pointing to this shiny object (cash flows) and hoping you don’t notice the lack of distribution coverage and NAV decay going on. All the while taking home $15.0mm+ in fees each year.

Please stop talking about Taxable Income

This is going to be an easy one. Everyone also likes to point out the fact that because these are RICs (“Registered Investment Companies”, a tax election) they must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income in order to maintain their RIC status as a pass-through vehicle. It means the fund avoids being taxed and passes all income to the investors, who are then taxed. This 90% threshold does in fact set a “floor” on the amount the fund must distribute each year. So what did ECC do last year? They distributed $52.3mm to investors which equated to 159% of their taxable income. That’s right, taxable income was $32.9mm and they distributed $52.3mm (they earned ~63% of what they distributed). They far-and-away cleared the 90% floor and then some! If they were to distribute exactly 100% of taxable income they would have distributed ~63% of what they actually did, which works out to ~$1.51 per share last year instead of the $2.40 that they distributed. Want to see something cool? Go look at the back of the ECC’s Annual Report in the section labelled “Financial Highlights,” and look at the distribution section: What do you know? There’s the $1.51 and the corresponding $0.89 shown as ‘return of capital’! I’m not making this up or doing funny tricks with the numbers – facts are facts. If management was actually looking at taxable income to set the distribution rate they would have cut the distribution last year. But cutting the distribution would probably have led to the share price dropping and the premium potentially evaporating entirely - all things that would inhibit their ability to issue additional shares (through their at-the-market share offerings, or ATMs) and raise additional capital so their management fees go up.

Also a quick note – these funds do not reassess the tax characteristics on their income items mid-year; which means the Semi-Annual report doesn’t help check-up on ECC (for the Semi-Annuals they just plug everything into the ‘Income’ bucket temporarily). We’ll have to wait until the next Annual Report before we know if they’ve turned it around or not. Management has alluded on earnings calls that they do not think they will earn enough taxable income again this year to cover the distribution; but they say they think it will be “in the ballpark”. I guess we’ll see next March how big that ballpark really is.

I’m still long ECC

Author's note: I was long at the time of original publication September 3. I currently (September 23) have no positions.

Let’s talk about this one. If someone were to buy 1,000 shares and hold them for 3 years, they’d be long that security. Let’s say the market drops, like it did last December for ECC and OXLC, and this person buys 500 more shares. They’re still long. Then, when the price peaks in August this person sells 1,450 shares, leaving them a small remaining position of 50 shares. This person is still long. A very simplified example of course but I want to be clear that when I say "I’m long ECC" (which I still am) that could mean that I hold 10,000 shares or 1 share. I could have been a buyer last month or a seller. And let’s say, in the case of ECC which trades near $16 right now… this person bought shares at $12 all those years ago and has collected $8 in distributions through the years. Their “cost basis” per share is $4 and shrinking with each distribution they receive. Even if the stock goes down further that person is still probably profiting on this security, albeit not as much as they might have had the price remained up. I say all this to point out that while I believe it’s important for contributors on Seeking Alpha to distinguish their positions they’re writing about there are a lot of variables that go into it. I’ve recently been getting a lot of questions about why I’m still long if I am pointing out all the flaws in these funds and my answer is simple: I like this asset class and I’m a big believer in the resiliency of CLOs themselves, but also believe the fund managers are ruining a good thing. I believe these managers are not running the funds properly and are wasting all the benefits that come with owning CLO Equity tranches and profiting quite well at the same time. I wish more people would realize these shortfalls and demand that management or the Board of Directors would do something about it.

NAV Decay

Now let’s talk about NAV decay (everyone’s favorite topic). In a simplified example, NAV decay occurs when the fund incurs more in Expenses and Distribution payments than it earns in Income on its assets. In the fixed income closed-end fund world the ideal is for a fund to payout the exact amount of income they earn, less fees and expenses. The trouble is when managers have what’s called a ‘managed distribution policy’ whereby they announce a specific rate and leave it steady for the foreseeable future. While the intent is genuine, the execution can often times be lacking. Here’s a simple example of how a fund gets into a NAV-decay scenario:

Let’s say you have $50,000 of invested assets; your average return on those assets is 8%, or $4,000. But you have expenses of $2,000 and a stated distribution of $3,000 (a 6% yield), thus creating a $1,000 deficit for the year. That means you didn’t earn enough on those assets to pay all of your outflows, so you had to dip into the principal to pay for everything. In this example you would begin year 2 with $49,000 of invested assets. If you earned the same 8% return on your $49,000 this year and paid the same fixed expenses and distributions you would have a $1,080 deficit in year 2. That would mean you’d end year 2 with invested assets of $47,920. Once that trend begins it’s hard to escape as now you have to earn even more than what you were before to make up the difference – or cut your distribution rate which no manager wants to do.

The above is a very simplified example of what’s known as ‘NAV decay’; where the distribution can remain intact but your base invested capital is shrinking. Somebody might not notice the problem since they’re still getting 6% cash distributions on their initial investment but this is why people pay attention to distribution coverage, UNII balances, etc.

The easiest way to see this decay on ECC’s balance sheet is at the very bottom – that’s known as the ‘NAV reconciliation’.

Source: ECC 2018 Annual Report

It simplifies the NAV down to the very basics: How much have investors paid in on common stock (shown as "Paid-In Capital") and what’s the sum of all the rest of the activity over the life of the fund? Boom, there’s your NAV. Some people might wave their arms and say the NAV is penalizing as it includes unrealized movements which can be volatile. I agree, and I will add those back-in so we can exclude the unrealized from our view. Here are the results:

Sources: ECC 2018 Annual Report, 2018 Semi Annual Report, and 2019 Semi Annual Report.

Between 6/30/18 and 12/31/18 – a six-month period where loan and CLO prices were falling – the fund showed $9.4mm of decay or roughly $0.44 per share.

Between 12/31/18 and 6/30/19 – a six-month period where loan and CLO prices both recovered – the fund showed $20.5mm of decay or roughly $0.85 per share.

Granted there was a lot of volatility during the previous 1-year. But either you were hurt by the falling prices or you took advantage of the cheap prices to acquire new positions… one of these periods should have shown positive NAV results, after ignoring unrealized appreciation/(depreciation). This is what I mean when I say a trained-eye can spot these things very quickly when opening up the financial statements. I don’t need management trying to distract me with their recurring cash flow numbers, I can do my own diligence.

Conclusion

I am still long ECC, but not to the level I was six months ago. I would like to see the managers be forced to do something, rather than continue to receive pats on the back for a ‘job well done’ by people who like getting mailbox money, all the while seeing their total return floundering. In my opinion these funds either need to lower the distribution rate to something that can be fully covered or lower your fees. As it stands, the NAV is heading in a downward direction-trend going on 5-years now with no sign of reversal.

