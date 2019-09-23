4 Things To Consider Before Buying DXC Technology Stock

After shares of DXC Technology (DXC) collapsed in August, falling from $50 down to the $30-35 range, the management team faces an uphill battle winning back its investors. Before being replaced, CEO John Lawrie announced a steep cut in its full-year earnings and revenue guidance. But in the weeks that followed, the company appointed a new CEO, won an arbitration ruling, and declared its regular quarterly dividend. Are those developments enough to stabilize DXC's share price? There are four things to consider before buying DXC stock.

1 - Modest Dividend

DXC declared a $0.21 a share quarterly dividend. Although this is a modest 2.65% dividend yield, investors may count on the sustained cash flow to support the payout:

But investors are bracing for a deceleration in cash flow as revenue growth stalls. In the June quarter, revenue slipped to $4.89 billion, down from $5.28 billion last year:

Latest Year-to-date Ending (in millions) 18-Mar 19-Mar 12 Months 18-Jun 19-Jun Revenue 21,733.00 20,753.00 20,361.00 5,282.00 4,890.00 % Growth 1.86 -0.05 -0.07 Adjusted EBITDA 4,387.00 4,228.00 4,010.00 1,113.00 895 % Margin 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.21 0.18

After its debt profile spiked higher in the March quarter, DXC will need to sustain its repayment, ahead of buying back shares:

Luxoft added $2 billion to DXC's balance sheet, raising its total debt to $9.4 billion. At this level, its net debt to total capitalization ratio is 36.5%.

2 - Delayed Deals and Lowered Outlook

DXC blamed the near-term impact from delayed deal closings, plus slippage for a few large transformation milestones, as reasons for its lowered outlook. Still, these unforeseen headwinds should concern investors. It signals that the company is having trouble cross-selling Luxoft products to its customer base. Investors will have seen this scenario before in other stocks that I cover. Micro Focus International (MFGP), which ended its revenue growth streak when it acquired parts of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), also hurt its balance sheet with the higher debt load. On Aug. 29, the company lowered its revenue forecast for fiscal 2019. It now expects revenue falling 6-8%.

DXC lowered its cost savings forecast from $400 million down to $250 million to $300 million. Q2 margins will fall 1 point sequentially but will improve in the second half of the year. The company cited labor actions, supply chain improvements, and real estate consolidation as reasons for improving margins ahead.

Although one analyst slashed its price target on DXC stock, the average price target is still $60, nearly 90% above the recent price.

Most analysts recently ranked DXC stock as a 'hold,' but investors should not expect them to give any new insight as to when the business will rebound.

Analyst Firm Position Price Target Action Date Rayna Kumar Evercore ISI Hold - Downgraded 11 days ago David Holt CFRA Hold - Reiterated 11 days ago Keith Bachman BMO Capital Hold $48.00 Downgraded Last month Bryan Bergin Cowen & Co. Buy $65.00 Reiterated Last month Arvind Ramnani KeyBanc Hold - Downgraded Last month Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Buy $67.00 Assigned Last month

3 - Pricing Pressure Ahead

DXC's missed expectations are due to not closing deals on time. Ex-CEO John Lawrie gave an example of a big deal it could have closed but one that would need a bigger discount to close. Instead of taking the deal to boost its book-to-bill number, DXC does not want $400 million - $500 million worth of deals getting closed quickly due to discounts. Although this will help sustain its profit margins, DXC may start losing deals. If the economy slows or customers have alternative solutions to turn to, pricing pressure may heat up.

DXC added some 25,000 staff to support its digital business. If demand for modernizing client IT infrastructure slows, the company will have to cut staff to align costs with slower demand.

4 - New CEO

DXC's hiring of Mike Salvino as President and Chief Executive Officer should have sent the stock higher on the day. Instead, shares barely reacted. In the digital space, DXC found itself competing more often with Accenture (NYSE:ACN). This includes areas like its enterprise cloud app business. And even though all players in the industry face pricing pressure, having Salvino's expertise should help get DXC back on track. Per LinkedIn, Salvino has 10 years of experience at Accenture. For seven years, he led the entire Business Process Outsourcing business. His experience in combining BPO and Infrastructure services should prove useful in closing deals that involve modernizing the traditional environment and investing in digital projects.

Your Takeaway

DXC shares may come close to the $30 level, but with selling pressure easing, the stock may recover from here. The market did not get the new CEO a chance to show his leadership skills. If DXC closes the big deals soon, investors have less to worry about and the discount on its stock will end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DXC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.