General Electric: The Last Nail In The Fraud Allegation Coffin

Until its components are addressed to the fullest extent possible, fears will persist among the investment community that Harry Markopolos, the author of the report alleging that General Electric (GE) is engaged in fraud, is correct in his assessment of the industrial giant. Though the past couple of weeks have seen this issue take a backseat to other issues, shares of the business still haven’t recovered fully from the fallout. As I type this, units of General Electric are still trading 8.6% lower than where they were the day prior to the fraud allegations coming to light and while many investors may think this discount is warranted, more and more parts of the short report against the firm are looking suspect. For long-term investors in the business, this could prove to be an opportunity to get the company on the cheap, but only so long as the risks are clear ahead of time.

Questionable claims about returns

Throughout his report, Markopolos also hits on some issues that, simply put, are shocking for somebody of his level to comment on in a negative way. The most glaring of these is when he stated that General Electric failed what he called the “Madoff Test.” You can see, in the image below, that this occurs when the segment return of the company (which he weights on a revenue basis) came in higher than the 12% annualized return touted by Madoff from the period of 1990 through 2008 when he ran his Ponzi scheme.

*Taken from Markopolos Report

There is no logic or rationale, first off, that just because a company manages to post a return higher than Madoff that it must be or is likely a fraud. First, Madoff ran an investment firm that invested in the market, while General Electric is an industrial firm, so returns should be expected to vary anyway, but there are plenty of companies in other industries different from General Electric that would fail this test as well. Second, segment returns can be a little deceptive because they aren’t actually representative of how profitable a business would be as a standalone firm. After segment returns are aggregated, a company that holds said segments has its own corporate-related costs.

The point of separating returns into segment profits and corporate costs is to place those expenses that can be traced directly to a given segment to it, while corporate costs cover everything else that can’t really be traced to any one part of the firm. Last year, for instance, the Aviation segment generated profits of $6.466 billion on revenue of $30.566 billion. This doesn’t mean that investors should expect the Aviation segment, as a standalone business, to generate those kinds of returns. Corporate-level expenses would also need to be accounted for, ranging from the CEO’s pay all the way down to taxes and more.

Setting those arguments aside, though, if the Madoff Test set up by Markopolos were to warrant any merit for a firm like General Electric, then it would indicate a lot of other companies might be operating fraudulently. I picked three industrial companies at random: United Technologies (UTX), Caterpillar (CAT), and Lockheed Martin (LMT), and looked at their 2018 annual reports. United Technologies, the parent last year of firms like Otis, Carrier, Pratt & Whitney, and Collins Aerospace Systems, saw its aggregate segment profit margins come out to 13.7%. Lockheed Martin managed to be lower at 10.9%, but Caterpillar came in strong at 17.3%. By all accounts, both United Technologies and Caterpillar should be suspect here but, again, I see this entire Madoff Test, applied to an industrial business’s segment profits as trash.

*Taken from Markopolos Report

In my review of his report, I noticed several other small but important allegations that are of a spurious or at least questionable nature (like his view that the weighted-cost of capital calculated means anything at all or the nuances around it). For the sake of brevity, as this article is already getting quite lengthy, I will hit on just one. In the image above, you can see, ranging from 2012 through 2018, a run-down of General Electric’s revenue, net income (and loss), and its profit margins. In the table below, you can see a page where Markopolos questions how a company with such a low profit margin could have such strong segment margins, plus he asks how a 3% margin loss in Power could lead to a $22 billion write-down.

*Taken from Markopolos Report

To address the first question about segment losses vs. the net profit margin, we need only consider the following: in 2018 alone, General Electric recorded, after the segment profits were aggregated alongside Capital, $2.80 billion in corporate items and eliminations, $2.71 billion in interest expense, $2.76 billion associated with non-operating benefit costs, $957 million associated with its provision for income taxes, and $22.14 billion in the form of an impairment. The impairment gets us into an issue involving circular reasoning, so let’s set that aside for now. All of these other expenses are those unallocated expenses I spoke about earlier in this article and all they represent, at their core, is how bloated the company has been by high debt that it’s paying down, benefit costs, and costs required for the non-segment parts of the business to keep the whole machine going. This disparity is plain as day to see by looking at the company’s annual reports and anybody who understands basic corporate accounting shouldn’t have to ask why it exists or to suggest that it might be indicative of fraud.

The $22.14 billion impairment, on the other hand, is a little trickier. In the table where he asks how a 3% segment loss could lead to such a large write-down, you would need to understand how impairments work. Every year, if there’s evidence that some asset might not be worth what management paid for / invested into it, it becomes incumbent upon management to figure out what that value is today and adjust down if the fair value is lower than the price at which it’s on the books for. Clearly, as the Power segment saw the industry weaken and as operational problems caused by the Alstom deal persisted, management realized that the future prospects of the segment were greatly diminished and made a judgement call.

I have long been suspicious of companies impairing assets because I believe there’s an incentive to write down the value too much in order to benefit from future tax savings. That may be the case here with General Electric and it may not. That said, when you made a major acquisition and you see the segment those assets are in, which now generates well over $30 billion in revenue per year, see margins drop from around 20% per annum to negative territory, it’s easy to fathom a major permanent drop in value affecting shareholders. This is especially true when you consider that a write-down is supposed to consider the long-term value of the assets being analyzed, not just taking things in one or two year increments.

This, at last, brings me to the issue regarding the 1.6% profit margin Markopolos discussed. Yes, he’s correct in that the profit margin posted is accurate and, for shareholders, it is discouraging, but even that may not be a good indicator of value for the business. For starters, that includes the massive impairment, plus other impairments over the years. All of these are non-cash in nature and, while they theoretically should represent the impact on the firm’s net cash flows in the long run, that period of time is impossible to nail down. If, for instance, I argued that the $22.14 billion impairment would show up in the form of lower cash flows to the business over the next decade, wouldn’t an adjustment to this be warranted to add the present value of those cash flows to the profits shown?

Another alternative, perhaps better, would be to look instead at actual cash created by the company over time instead of looking at earnings when the company is understandably going through a period of significant restructuring. This method also is imperfect, but if we were to cover the seven-year window chosen by Markopolos and not count in discontinued operations, General Electric would have operating cash flows of $92.47 billion over this timeframe for an operating cash flow margin of about 10%. Including discontinued operations, this would grow to $118.88 billion for a margin of 12.8%. Both of these far outpace the net profit margin method detailed by Markopolos and, to answer his question as to where all the cash has gone, these cash flows, combined with net M&A activity, went toward returning $106.2 billion to shareholders over that timeframe ($54 billion in dividends and $52.2 billion in the form of share repurchases), plus any other investing, changes in net debt, and other activities that could have absorbed cash flows throughout the cash flows statement.

Takeaway

I applaud Mr. Markopolos for his excellent work on the Madoff Ponzi scheme and I do believe what he discovered there was monumental fraud. That said, just because he hit one out of the park doesn’t mean that he will hit them all that way. The Markopolos report likening General Electric to Enron will be looked at years from now and, it is my belief, many of the claims in it will have analysts questioning what Markopolos was thinking. Other aspects of the report, particularly the LTC insurance issues affecting the company, are complex, nuanced, and his overall conclusion that the company is likely going to have to pay billions of dollars more to cover its shortcomings is probably correct. But even in most, perhaps even all, of his most serious allegations, a line should be drawn between aggressive accounting and outright fraud.

In the issues discussed in this article, however, the picture is far more clear: The reasoning Markopolos used and the overall assertions made are sophomoric and inflexible. From his Madoff Test to how he measured returns and failed to distinguish those from cash flows (while asking where the cash went) and more, these smaller, but equally-vital, components of his short report are the kind of errors you would expect an introductory accounting student to make in his or her first case study, not from the work of a legend in the field of fraud detection as prominent as Markopolos. In the cases where, perhaps, Markopolos might be proven correct down the road (and if a Judge would find that the line between aggressive accounting and fraud would be crossed to get there), these side arguments would still feel like amateurish mistakes at best and an attempt to intentionally muddy the waters at worst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.