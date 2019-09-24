What Lies In The Shadow Of The Building? A Short Thesis Based On The Dissection Of Sunac's Financial Statements

Around two years ago I wrote my first article about Sunac. Up to that date the company’s stock price had surged more than 500% helped among other things by investment banks’ positive coverages, something I found quite curious given the picture portrayed by the firm’s financials at that time. Back then I expressed my concerns in the investment thesis (which you find here, you can read it to better contextualize this article). In the course of the following year the firm’s stock price decreased by as much as ~45%, just to quickly recover thereafter.

A bit less than 24 months have passed and notwithstanding the “profit alerts” Sunac routinely issues and a credit profile recently revised upwards by rating agencies, my assessment about the firm’s fundamentals and its earnings quality is that they have been substantially deteriorating during the last couple of years. The lack of in depth research and coverage on Sunac surprises me.

This is why I decided to write this article. My aim here is not to either provide you with a stock valuation derived from a fancy, input sensitive model or to merely present you with bunch of trading multiples and leverage ratios but rather to apply somewhat of a forensic approach to emphasize the reasons why you should not take the numbers included in Sunac’s financials (or in any other company’s financial statement) at face value and use them to gauge share price or credit risk. I will try to go in depth and dissect the accounts and disclosures I find most alarming. The analysis will span from assets, liabilities, contingencies, accounting policies, guarantees, disclosures, fair value estimations, debt covenants and so forth.

I would categorise this as a long term trade, with a timeframe of 18 to 20 months.

Introduction

Just to briefly recap and introduce you to the company. Sunac (the company, the group, the firm, OTC:SCCCF) is one of the most active (and levered) property developers in China, traded under the ticker 1918.HK. Sunac focuses on the development of residential and commercial properties ranging from high-rise residences, townhouses, retail properties and offices mainly in tier 1 cities, tier 2 cities and surrounding cities of tier 1 cities in China.

Source: Sunac 2017 annual report

Founded in 2003 by Sun Hongbin, Sunac listed in 2010 at a price of HK$ 3.48/share and is now trading at HK$ 34.55/share, more than a 500+% increase in price during the last 3 years. Investors’ optimism about the company has been fuelled by, among other things, rising land prices, stream of acquisitions (which were presented to investors as an efficient way to expand operations), an apparently pristine balance sheet, robust cash generation ability and solid bottom line growth. In addition to that, continuous positive news release coming from the company (for example, so called “profit alerts”), optimistic coverage from analysts (in late October 2017 Nomura hiked its price target on Sunac to HK$ 48/share) and a credit rating recently upgraded by agencies are providing support to the share price.

Below you find two tables (both in RMB million) excerpted from the Company’s 2018 annual report that will provide you with a snapshot about the firm’s fundamental and will help you to better contextualise information contained in this article. The first table relates mainly to the income statement while the second one to the balance sheet.

Check the severe surge in the firm’s result and basic financial metrics.

For what concerns the Balance sheet:

For what relates to relevant ratios and growth criterion concerning Sunac and its peers, you can find the pertinent tables below.

Relevant ratios:

Growth trend:

Source for both tables: Author, using Morningstar data

Recently, Sunac has been in the news mainly because of its acquisitions of part of Wanda’s projects, its enormous increase in stock price, its leverage and because in late 2017 its founder and another director were ordered by the Hong Kong stock exchange operator to attend training classes as a result of not being in full compliance with disclosure rules during a big takeover deal in early 2015.

The Sun(ac) is still shining, and getting bigger

The first thing that left me baffled when I initially scrolled through Sunac’s most recent financial statements was the magnitude with which assets shot up.

Source: Author

The mainstream consideration for such surge would be the series of acquisitions Sunac made in the past years and its focus on expansionary policies. The table below compares the increase in land bank values and financial guarantees issued by Sunac and its peers.

Source: Author

As visible from the data above, unlike its competitors, Sunac has implemented a serious expansionary policy since 2015. This may be the reason behind the growth in assets values, especially Properties Under Development (PUDs) and completed properties held for sale, which echoes the increase in land bank. However, related cost capitalisation policies changes are concerning. We will see that later in the article.

What I believe to be a material and overlooked factor behind the firm’s expansion is the surge in the amount of off balance sheet mortgage guarantees provided from Sunac to purchasers of the group’s properties. I consider contingencies to be a cause, not a consequence, of the company’s growth.

For what concerns Sunac peers, the increase in land bank and guarantees has been fairly commensurate during the last three to four years. This was not the case for Sunac, by a sizeable margin. While you may think there is little to no valuable information extracted in comparing those two metrics, let me explain why I believe the opposite is true.

Initially, land bank was supposedly acquired by using a considerable amount of debt. However, recently, new bonds have been issued mainly to refinance such old indebtedness thus directing fewer resources to support investments in land. Nonetheless, the group’s land bank portfolio kept rising even into 1H 2019.

I presume that Sunac ability to expand so rapidly has been supported by a cycle entailing burgeoning mortgage guarantees, which then lifted cash and ultimately revenues. While the change in cash and sales is obvious by just reading the annual reports, the increase in mortgage guarantees is not as they are not consolidated on the balance sheet. Cash received as a result of those guarantees can be partially redirected towards the acquisition of additional land bank and to other expansionary projects, however, those contingencies carry a meaningful amount of dormant risk.

Properties Under Development and Completed Properties held for Sale

Careful analysis should be applied to any account or side of the financials that moves in an atypical way. Two material assets accounts are of particular interest this respect: Properties Under Development (PUDs) and completed properties held for sale, which both soared in the last two years. It is indisputable that the increased activity of the firm may have boosted the accounts in terms of size but that may not be the only reason behind the 2.6 times increase occurred in the last 2 years alone.

In fact, the correspondent notes include some interesting elements which should be examined in more detail.

Source: Author

More specifically, by taking a look at note 14 for PUDs it is clear that the company is capitalizing a rising amount of costs into the account. These costs can be capitalised as they are referred to expenses that will bring economic benefit to the company for an extended period of time (usually more than one reporting period). However, when the amount of capitalisation of such costs begins to increase in an unjustified manner, concerns should arise.

Capitalised costs (defined in yellow in the table below) are up cumulatively ~30% YoY. In comparison, land use rights costs increased around 1.2% YoY.

Note that all land in China is state-owned and no individual can claim individual rights on it. When Sunac acquires the rights to use a portion land the premiums paid for those rights are recorded as land use rights.

In addition to the costs described above, there are other, more general expenditures that arise as a result of day to day operations, those include costs to fulfil contracts. The company does not further discuss what comprises such charges, but they should include (my assumption) contract initiation and termination expenses, cost to obtain the contracts and any other charge related to the process of obtaining the rights to land use. Technically, management has discretion when it comes to the composition of those accounts.

Regarding those charges, there is a one line disclosure in note 14 that is a bit concerning to me.

The line states “At 31 December 2018, properties under development included the costs to fulfil contracts amounting to RMB 85.3 billion” [emphasis added].

In 2017 that same line was as follow: “At 31 December 2017, properties under development included the costs to fulfil contracts amounting to RMB 3.9 billion” [emphasis added].

Regardless of seasonality and acquisitions, that’s quite a jump in costs included in PUDs and that thus bypass the income statement.

Additionally, at the end of 2018, completed properties held for sale included the costs to fulfil contracts amounting to almost RMB 16 billion. Comparison with previous years’ disclosures cannot be made as no such details were provided before 2018.

The first statement outlined in yellow in the picture above confirms the company firstly capitalizes such costs and then recognizes them in COGS once the properties are sold or as the company proceeds towards satisfaction of the obligations under contracts (I assume). However, the amount of discretion inherent in assigning these costs to PUDs and completed properties is unknown but I imagine it to be considerable.

Calculating the effects of such policy is no easy task, but keep in mind any time a cost is capitalised it bypasses the income statement and flows into the balance sheet. One way to check for excess capitalisation would be to look for unexpected expansion in margins (especially gross margins and operating margins, however the latter would be less indicative here as the company books serious non cash gains each year).

In that regard, as outlined in the table in the introduction paragraph, in the short period of time from 2016 to 2018 Sunac gross margin surged more than 82% from 13.7% to 25%. Furthermore, from 2017 to 2018, while revenues increased by about 89%, gross profit soared more than 128%, with gross margin expanding more than 4% YoY.

When it comes to capitalization of costs it appears Sunac has become more and more aggressive recently. This is obvious from the “finance income and expenses” note, from which you can deduce that in 2018 the firm has capitalized more than 88% of its interest expense, up from ~52% in 2017 (while in previous years the company has been conservative in transferring to assets a portion of interest expense, in the first half of 2019 the capitalisation rate reached 91% of finance costs). That’s a fairly good push to P/L.

Source: Author

Had Sunac capitalised finance costs in line with the 2017 capitalisation rate, the net income for 2018 would have been lower by about RMB 5.3 billion. While that would be too harsh on the company as it was relatively conservative regarding those policies in previous years compared to competitors, we could analyse how results would have looked like had Sunac applied the average 2018 capitalisation rate of its peers. In that case its profit would have been lower by about RMB 1.75 billion, or ~10%.

Source: Author

Additionally, while of inferior gravity, prepayments (especially the ones for “project acquisition costs”, “land use rights acquisition” and “other”) more than doubled compared to last year. An increase in prepayments may signal a tendency to over-capitalize costs. This recalls the concept introduced before, anytime management consider that an expenditure incurred has not been used up and that it carries future economic value to the company for more than one reporting period, those charges may be capitalised and then recognized into the income statement overtime. Those costs, given the fact they are not reported in the income statement, will have to be reported as assets.

However, even if costs are capitalized, they will eventually have to flow into the income statement via depreciation or amortization. Additionally, when a company implements a stream of acquisitions, it may become concerned about the increasing depreciation charges it will have to record as a result of the larger amount of assets on its balance sheet. Hence, no benefit arise in the long term by temporarily bypassing the income statement or by acquiring assets, unless a company lengthens the depreciation period for those assets. By doing so, the portion of expenditures that will have to be periodically recognized on the income statement will be reduced.

Sunac stretched its depreciation period for property plant and equipment, more specifically buildings and furniture and equipment. Furniture and equipment went from 5 years in 2016, to 5 - 10 years starting from 2017. Depreciation life for building was “29 years” until 2016, in 2017 they lengthened it to “29 years to 40 years”. For the sake of comparison, Evergrande’s buildings’ depreciation life is “20 to 30 years”.

Additional asset value concerns arises from “Investment Properties” which increased around 25 times from 2016 to 2018. So called “additions” are the main driver of this account. Investment properties are classified as a level 3 asset, meaning the inputs material to value them are unobservable and primarily based on management’s assumptions and estimates. In fact, by looking at the fair value measurement page of the group’s financials, it’s evident that Sunac is using laxer valuation inputs to derive such values.

If you take a closer look at the inputs and discount rates used you will note a fundamental discrepancy in financial principles. For 2018 both market rents value and vacancy rate have a wider spread between the minimum and maximum point with respect to 2017, implying higher volatility, hence suggesting the use of a higher discount rate in the calculation of fair value. Despite that, in 2018, Sunac applied a lower discount rate compared to 2017.

Using a lower discount rate will result in a higher asset valuation hence improving metrics such as solvency and providing stakeholders with the feeling of a more robust balance sheet.

Additionally, the value of investment properties may play a role in the ability of the company to issue more debt and pay dividends, we will see that later in the report. (On the 2017 annual report Sunac disclosed that it used a discounted cash flow methodology to value investment properties, in 2018 it used an income capitalisation approach, despite the change in disclosures the firm showed the same inputs for 2017 under both methods.)

Investments

Investments accounted for using the equity method constitute 40% of Sunac non current asset. The account went from RMB 34.5 billion in 2015 to RMB 84.7 billion in the first half of 2019 (the latter figure is extracted from unaudited statements). This method is used when the investor has significant influence over the investee's operations. The perks of utilising this mechanism are several. First, assets and liabilities of the investee are not reported on the investor financial statements even if such liabilities may have a material impact on the investment made.

Additionally, given the fact the investor does not consolidate the revenue of the investee but records the share of post-tax profits coming from those investments, profit margins may be pushed up. Furthermore, from Sunac’s payables disclosure page, it appears that the “unpaid considerations for equity acquisitions” more than doubled YoY to reach ~10 billion RMB, if such unpaid considerations are related to investment recorded under the equity method and included in other payables, a third benefit arise, a boost to cash flow. Profits coming from equity investments is becoming more and more material in the calculation of profit for the year, in fact, in 2018, they accounted for almost 30% of net income.

For what concerns the asset side of the balance sheet, there are other (maybe less significant) elements that are worth noting.

“Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss” are a level 3 asset (cumulatively around 16% of Sunac non current assets are valued on a level 3 basis), and mainly consisted of “unlisted equity securities”. Fair value changes can be hard to detect from the financials as losses recognition would likely be deferred.

One last thing about assets is that the disclosure about “fully performing and past due but not impaired receivables” disappeared in 2018, which I find rather odd.

Contractual Liabilities, Contingencies, Mortgage guarantees and Revenues

These are pivotal aspects for what concerns Sunac’s (apparent) strong results. Things may look a bit chaotic at first but I will try to explain what I believe to be a “pattern” that has material effects on revenues and cash and that 1) is not sustainable in the long term and 2) hides significant risks.

A property developer’s function is relatively straight forward, it either gets its customer to buy its own, finished property, or enters in a contract with a purchaser before a property is completed and recognizes costs and revenues as it proceeds towards the completion of the project. In 2018, Sunac revenues from sale of properties represented more than 94% of total sales. Around 71% of revenues was “recognised at a point in time” and the remaining 29% “recognised over time”.

From the company’s filings, “Revenue is recognised over time when the Group’s performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the Group and the Group has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date; otherwise, revenue is recognised at a point in time when the buyer obtains control of the completed property. The properties have generally no alternative use for the Group due to contractual restrictions. However, whether there is an enforceable right to payment and hence the related contract revenue is recognised over time, depends on the terms of each contract and the relevant laws that apply to that contract. To assess the enforceability of right to payment, the Group has reviewed the terms of its contracts, the relevant local laws, the local regulators’ views and obtained legal advice, when necessary, and a significant judgement is required. [Emphasis added]” Apparently, Sunac’s revenue dramatically accelerated recently. Why?

Source: Author

Bear with me, this is where things start to get interesting.

An additional disclosure is of drastic importance, the one that states “the Group provides guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities granted by certain banks relating to the mortgage loans arranged for certain purchasers of the Group’s properties” [emphasis added].

While I believe to be common procedure for Chinese developers to guarantee a portion of mortgages obtained by their own customers, you would be surprised to see the enormous spike in mortgage guarantees provided by Sunac to its own clients. From 2015 to 2018 guarantees increased by more than 18 times and reached ~RMB 93 billion in the first half of 2019. Moreover, that multiple excludes the guarantees Sunac has provided for certain joint ventures and associates for their borrowings, which in 2018 amounted to RMB 23.8 billion (2015: RMB 13.4 billion), for a cumulative amount of more than RMB 129 billion in 1H 2019.

These guarantees will flow to revenue in one way or another, but we will see that later in the report.

Source: Author

Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, upon default of mortgage payments by its customers, Sunac will be responsible to repay the outstanding mortgage principal together with accrued interest and penalties.

Below you can check the conditions necessary to terminate such guarantees, extracted from the annual financial statements.

Point (i) included in the statement above gives the reader the perception that after an average period of six months guarantees may be discharged. Interestingly, the correspondent disclosure about mortgage guarantees included in the numerous bond offerings of the Group is “a little” different.

By reading this version of the disclosure the feeling is that under condition (i) the average period to discharge the guarantee is up to three years rather than 6 months. The wording between the disclosures is slightly different, the first one refers to the “transfer” of the real estate ownership certificate to the purchaser after the property delivery dates, while the second disclosure refers to the “issuance” of the property ownership certificate to the buyer after the guarantee registration (suggesting the guarantee lasts way more than 6 months).

Notwithstanding this subtle difference, the conception of the risk exposure arising from mortgage guarantees is less disquieting under the version included in the more commonly read annual report.

Those guarantees are reported as contingencies on Sunac financials. HKAS37 defines contingencies as:

A possible obligation that arises from past events and whose existence will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the entity;

A present obligation that arises from past events but is not recognised because: It is not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation or; the amount of the obligation cannot be measured with sufficient reliability.



An entity should not recognize a contingent liability, instead it should disclose it unless the possibility of an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits is remote.

It is clear that management has a fair amount of leeway when it comes to decide what is likely and what’s not.

Accordingly, with respect to contingent liabilities, Sunac “directors consider that the likelihood of default of payments by purchasers is minimal”, a material determination that allows Sunac to keep those contingencies off the balance sheet. Ideally, management would have arrived at this conclusion after careful consideration regarding the credit profile of purchasers to whom they provided a guarantee. However, Sunac conducts no credit checks on its customers. So based on what exactly are they ascertaining defaults are not probable? The excerpt below is extracted from bond offering documents but it is not contained in the annual report.

Inevitably, this extended willingness to guarantee its own customers’ mortgages will have an effect on Sunac’s cash balance and ultimately its revenues.

While this may be an oversimplified characterisation of how things work, additional guarantees provided would result in more customers getting access to mortgages, hence more properties sold or pre sold and more cash and ultimately revenue flowing into the company’s statements.

This magic happens while those guarantees are kept off the balance sheet.

Following the Group’s disclosure for property development and sales contracts for which the control of the property is transferred at a point in time, “revenue is recognised when the customer obtains the physical possession or [not and, subtle but crucial consideration] the legal title of the completed property and the Group has present right to payment and the collection of the consideration is probable” [emphasis added].

Given that HKFRS15 states “an entity shall consider indicators of the transfer of control” but “If an entity retains legal title solely as protection against the customer’s failure to pay, those rights of the entity would not preclude the customer from obtaining control of an asset” then this means control can be transferred even if the group retains the property sold as collateral protection in the event of the customer’s default. Hence revenue can be recognized in that circumstance.

Therefore, this may be the first concrete way for guarantees to push sales up. Moreover, as HKFRS15 states, “physical possession may not even coincide with control of an asset”.

Another effects of extended guarantees provided is noticeable if one scrutinise the contract liability account.

As stated above, under HKFRS 15, properties that have no alternative use to the Group due to contractual reasons and when the Group has an enforceable right to payment from the customers for performance completed to date, Sunac recognises revenue as the performance obligation is satisfied over time in accordance with the input method for measuring progress.

The excess of cumulative revenue recognised in profit or loss over the cumulative billings to purchasers of properties is recognised as contract asset. Contract assets consists of unbilled amount resulting from sale of properties when the cost-to-cost method of revenue recognised exceeds the amount billed to the customer. Essentially, they arise when the group bills less than cost to cost method of sales would allow. Such assets amounted to ~RMB 932 million (0.17% of current asset in 2018), and were mainly made of capitalised “cost to obtain the contracts” (RMB 913 million) which were non existent in 2017.

What happens when Sunac bills more? Well, the excess of cumulative billings to purchasers of properties over the cumulative revenue recognised in profit or loss is recognised as contract liabilities (up until 2016, contract liabilities were presented as advanced proceeds from customers). Cash increases as a result of this transactions, in fact, this liability amounted to more than 75% of the 2018 total cash inflow from operations. The contract liability is recognised as revenue when the Group satisfies its performance obligations, meaning it functions as a deferred (or unearned) revenue account. The first accounting entry should be along the line of, debit cash and credit the liability. Then release the liability into revenues.

In fact, HKFRS15 states “a contract liability arises if an entity receives consideration from a customer before the entity satisfies its performance obligations to the customer”. Contract liabilities accounted for more than 42% of current liabilities in 2018, it seems like billing purchasers more is way more frequent than billing them less.

By simply plotting the correspondent values on a graph it can be shown that there is evidence of correlations among mortgage guarantees, contractual liabilities and revenues.

Source: Author

Sunac’s contractual liabilities increased more than 15 times from 2015 to 2018, compared to Evergrande (2.23 times), Greentown (2.99 times), Kaisa Group (2.7 times) and China resources (2.4 times, adjusted using the respective end of year RMB/HK$ exchange rate as the 2016 and 2015 figures where reported as HK$). The increase is a function of additional guarantees for mortgage provided by the companies to their respective clients.

Remember that if control of the asset transfers over time, revenue is recognised over the period of the contract by reference to the progress towards complete satisfaction of that performance obligation, and that the progress towards complete satisfaction of the performance obligation is measured based on the Group’s efforts or inputs to the satisfaction of the performance obligation, by reference to the contract costs incurred up to the end of reporting period as a percentage of total estimated costs for each contract. That is essentially the percentage of completion accounting method, meaning management uses considerable judgement and estimations to conclude the progress towards satisfaction of the performance obligation at the date of the report.

In that regard, Note 7 (ii) “revenue recognised in relation to contract liabilities” provides readers with the yearly amount of contract liabilities (read, unearned revenue) that is periodically released into sales.

In 2018, “revenue from sales of properties totalled approximately RMB 92.7 billion was recognised in current reporting period that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the year”. Hence, more than 74% of 2018 total sales came from the release of a portion of the contract liability account into revenue. Moreover, the magnitude of such release amounted to ~71% of the liability account’s beginning of the year balance.

For the sake of comparison, in 2017 the group released RMB 1.7 billion from the contract liability account into sales. That accounted for just 2.6% of total revenue (in 2018: 74%). That figure equalled to a mere 5.3% of the contract liability account’s (in 2018: 71%) beginning of the year balance. It seems like the magnitude of the liability release in both terms (as percentage of total revenue and initial contractual liability account) increased dramatically YoY.

It is fair to say that the business may have some cyclicality and that acquisitions may have skewed numbers a bit, but that’s a severe and drastic disparity from one year to the next. The discretion management has in calculating the amount of contractual liabilities to be periodically released into sales may ultimately boost revenues.

Debt, leverage and unusual covenants

Since the beginning of 2019 Sunac has entered into the debt market in: January, February, March, April, June and August, almost once a month, for a cumulative amount of up to $3.2 billions, specifying the refinancing of existing liabilities as the main purpose of such new indebtedness. Because of that, the firm’s total borrowings increased from RMB 229 billion as at the end of 2018 to RMB 302 billion as at 30 June 2019 (around RMB 21 billion of bonds have an embedded put option that would allow bondholders to sell those bonds back to the company). Interestingly, that figure does not include notes payables amounting to more than RMB 6 billion in the first half of 2019 (furthermore, trade and other payables are skyrocketing, something that can be considered an additional form of financing, in fact the “over 365 days due” payables doubled in 1H 2019 compared to the end of 2018).

Total debt adjusted for excluded notes payables is ~287% of total equity as of the end of June 2019. A small decrease in asset values would put the company in an extremely fragile spot.

While it is clear the group operates in a capital intensive industry, I am a bit perplexed as to why Sunac keeps issuing a considerable amount of relatively expensive debt to refinance the old one while claiming to be generating positive cash flow from operations and FCF.

Now that trust companies, a vehicle Sunac used to finance itself, have been barred from providing property financing to developers, additional bonds or equity may be issued. In fact, this year regulators have asked banks to carefully filter developers’ eligibility when issuing loans and have prohibited trusts from providing new financing to real estate companies.

In this analysis, debt is not only crucial as a result of its absolute value, but even because bond documents contain what I believe to be bizarre covenants which can have relevant impacts on the group’s ability to raise additional debt and pay dividends.

In fact, Sunac may incur (i) certain Permitted Indebtedness, (ii) additional indebtedness and to some extent (iii) pay dividends if the group can, among other things, satisfy the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio (hereafter, the Fixed Ratio). The Fixed Ratio is derived by dividing Consolidated EBITDA by Consolidated Fixed Charges. Sunac’s definition of Consolidated Net Income (which is a substantial component of Consolidated EBITDA) includes unrealized gains on valuation adjustments of investment properties (check above for concerns about investment properties valuations), impairment provisions and any share of profit of investments accounted for using equity methods.

Furthermore, Sunac definition of “Consolidated Interest Expense is net of the group’s interest income and only includes interest payable by the Company or any Restricted Subsidiary if such interest accrues on Indebtedness of any other Person that is Guaranteed by, or secured by a Lien on any asset of the Company.” [emphasis added].

A narrow interpretation of the covenant may signal that only interest paid on secured indebtedness is included in the calculation of interest expense. This would mean an improved ability to issue additional debt.

Moreover, interest expenses are netted against interest income. So one (extremely easy) way in which Sunac can synthetically remain in compliance with the covenant is by increasing its interest income. So I checked for the relevant numbers on the 2018 financials and without too much surprise, the interest income from related parties increased by more than 3.5 times since 2016 to reach around RMB 2.8 billion at the end of last year. Moreover, after making some calculations, I estimated that the interest rate at which Sunac lent money to its own joint ventures (JVs) was ~13.3% in 2018 up from ~8.7% in 2017.

To further corroborate this thesis, we could verify the disclosures contained in the “related party transactions” notes and focus on the rate at which the company extended capital to JVs and associates.

In 2018,

In 2017,

In 2016,

It seems like the maximum rate has been creeping up since 2016, allowing the company to receive higher interest income thus maintaining sufficient room under the metric contained in the covenant.

Additionally, on a YoY timeframe, capital advanced to associates on an interest free basis plummeted around 64%, while money transferred on an interest bearing basis increased by more than 220%. That should have resulted in higher interest income as well.

Surprisingly, money owed from related parties to Sunac bears interest as we have seen above, but amounts Sunac owes to those same entities is interest free. Another thing I find rather odd.

To conclude on debt, earlier I emphasised the surge in off balance sheet mortgage guarantees and their effects on Sunac’s results. However, one overlooked aspect about the bonds’ risk profile is that those instruments are subordinated to contingent liabilities as per bonds offering documents. So bondholders and credit rating agencies should ignore them at their own peril.

Dividends

Sunac has been relatively constant in paying dividends to its shareholders, and the dramatic increase in the stock price is undoubtedly a function of such policy. Under the debt covenant any dividend payment will be a restricted payment, which could not be made unless Sunac can, among other things, satisfy the Fixed Ratio. However, such restriction is subject to important exceptions, in fact, Sunac may pay dividends on the common stock or repurchase it in an aggregate amount up to 25% of the group’s profit for the year without satisfying the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio. This means that if “more generous” accounting decisions are in fact implemented, the resulting ability of the company to pay dividends (hence sustaining the stock price) notwithstanding the Fixed Ratio compliance, can be substantial.

Different year, same story

Two years ago, in the first article I wrote about the company, two of the main issues outlined were the enormous gains from business acquisitions and the effects that related party transactions had on the cash flow statement. While the degree of non cash gains was somewhat less dramatic in 2018 compared to 2017, their influence on the P/L was nonetheless noticeable. Around 58% of the total “Other income and gains” came from “gains from business combinations” (essentially, gains Sunac records as it buys another asset or company for less than its fair value, which bear in mind takes significant judgement and discretionary inputs to estimate) and a less clarified “other” account (which increased ~4.7 times since 2016).

If those non-ordinary (that however seem to be unexpectedly recurrent) gains were to be excluded from the P/L, operating profit would have been ~46% lower in 2018. Interestingly, Sunac peers Evergrande, Kaisa Group, China Resources and Greentown report no such drastic other income and gains.

Related party transaction and cash flow effects

For what concerns related party transactions, following the news release regarding the 1H 2019 results, it is evident that the current liabilities account “amounts due to related companies” increased more than the current asset account “amounts due from related companies”, the net effect of this movement of capital among related parties is a nice boost to cash flow from operations. Surprisingly, some credit agencies stress Sunac strong cash generation ability but do not seem to be bothered at all about how such cash is derived.

Additionally, given the stream of acquisitions Sunac has made during the last 2-3 years, the cash flow from operations will be lifted from the liquidation of the working capital previously acquired. This is because the working capital obtained during acquisitions is initially recognized as an investing (rather than operating) cash outflow. As a result of the liquidation of that same working capital (for example, receivables are collected) the cash flow from operations would be synthetically boosted.

Valuation

Sunac is a company fairly difficult to value. The firm’s structure takes 4 pages of a PDF file to put it together. The company is also unconventionally active, it added ~130 subsidiaries in just 18 days in April 2019. A 5 year valuation model created 2 years ago would have contained numbers so far off today’s ones that I have no reason to believe a model compiled now would be any different. It would probably provide you with misleading projections. Acquisitions and changes in accounting policies skewed figures heavily. Either way, extensive models are often prone to errors and significant inputs sensitivity. We should try to focus on the macro side first and then on the firm’s micro side.

For what concerns the former, the US-China trade war could have serious implications on global growth and could drag major economies into a slowdown or recession. While it seems like recently things have been easing up a little, on a macro perspective that is not the only factor that could hinder Sunac operations. I was quite curious to figure out how borrowers were able to access mortgages so easily and how developers (read, guarantors) could be so tranquil about such possible liabilities. Well, after some research I found out that the likely explanation would be because everybody in China thinks real estate will never go down in value, hence those guarantees are just formalities, as in a couple of years everybody would be paid off. Apparently, there are not many concerns regarding the potential impacts on both developers’ operation and Chinese economy should real estate prices begin to contract. I am sure this will make more experienced investors and practitioners think “déjà vu”.

There is one event that really makes you realise how delicate the system has become. It happened in Hong Kong but I think it was nonetheless a fascinating glimpse about the degree of leverage embedded in the “environment”. Citizens of Hong Kong believed that the rate at which they borrowed (prime rate) would never move, that has been the case for years. However, in late September 2018 the FED raised rates by 25bps. A couple of hours later HSBC increased the prime rate by 12.5 bps following indications from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. An era of cheap capital that perseverated for more than 10 years was gone. A mere 12.5 bps increase in prime lending rate brought developers (including Sunac) down double digits in the following week.

This is to underline that even an optimistic economic scenario is no guarantee of good times for developers. That was a concrete indication that borrowers are extremely sensible about the cost of capital and that they may have borrowed with the belief their monthly payments would never go up. Keep in mind that homes in China are being bought as a speculation vehicle, the chart below comes from a Research and Survey Center for China Household Finance study which estimated that in the first quarter of 2018 more than 50% of the homes sold were bought for that purpose, up from ~27% in 2014.

Google translator provided much needed help with interpreting that chart. It should be titled along the line of “Newly purchased homes in urban areas”, with the blue part indicating first homes, the orange part second homes and the red part indicating home bought as investments.

For what concerns the micro aspect, there are various alarming elements that should be taken into considerations from shareholders, I outlined some of them above. Unfortunately, several of those aspects skew valuations models drastically (cost capitalization, fair value inputs, contingencies, boosted cash flow and P/L, ability to pay dividends and so forth) under either an asset based, DCF based, valuation multiple based method or a dividend growth valuation model.

Because of those concerns, I applied the Beneish M-Score model (8 variables) to the company’s financials. The model can be used as a detection tool that can help readers assess if reported numbers are manipulated or not. In order to do so, the Beneish model combines different financial ratios and accounting data of a company including SG&A expenses, Current Assets, Days sales receivables, Asset quality, Gross margins, Total Accruals, Depreciation expenses and Leverage.

An M-Score higher than -2.22 (meaning a less negative number or a positive one) may indicate numbers manipulation. I have run the M-score test on Sunac financials comparing the 2017-2018, 2016-2017 and 2016-2018 annual reports. Each test gave me a score higher than -2.22, with the 2017-2018 report comparison being less severe.

This stresses the fact that implementing a model using the numbers included in the financials may end up being ineffective and lead to misleading conclusions.

Source: Author

Additionally, given the worrying results originated from the Beneish model I decided to apply the Altman Z-score test to Sunac financials as well. The Altman Z-score is a formula applied to predict bankruptcies, widely utilised in credit research analysis. The score is a linear combinations of different business ratios weighted by predetermined coefficients.

The ratios included are: Working capital/Total assets, Retained earnings/Total assets, EBIT/total assets and book value of equity/total liabilities. The Z-test was originally developed to be used on manufacturing companies. During the years it has been recalibrated so that it could be implemented on companies operating in various industries.

The crucial thresholds (zones of discrimination) that characterise the financial robustness of the given company being studied are divided in:

Z > 2.6 - Safe zone, meaning a firm is financially sound

1.1 < Z < 2.6 - Grey zone, meaning caution is required

Z < 1.1 - Distress zone, meaning likelihood of bankruptcy is high

The results obtained by running the Z-score test using Sunac correspondent financial statements for 2017, 2018 and 1H 2019 (unaudited) are, respectively: 1.7, 1.3 and 1.1. This further accentuate that the company is on extremely shaky ground based on the zones of discrimination.

Keeping all of that in mind, we could take PUDs, completed properties held for sale, land rights use and calculate them against debt adjusted for cash, extended notes payables, notes payable excluded, notes payables for PPE and perpetual debt reported as equity. Then, try to calculate the Net Asset value based on that metric, and then apply a (given the above) significant discount.

I did something similar in my first article.

Source: Author

The company is traded in HK$, hence at the current exchange rate (as of 09/16/2019) the valuations would be 31.35 HK$/share. Bear in mind that does not take into considerations the majority of the alarming aspects outlined heretofore, hence a significant discount (50-55%) should be applied, arriving at a price of HK$ 14.9/share, resulting in a ~55.2% discount from the current level (as of 09/21/2019).

I am of the opinion that the surge in the stock price has been sustained primarily by the seemingly consistent improvement in fundamentals, the persistent ability to generate positive cash flow from operations, a stable balance sheet, the continuous dividend payments and solid bottom line and sales growth.

However, in this report I have tried to outline that that way of reasoning may not be effective once all of the features presented above are meticulously scrutinised. Inevitably, the magnitude of the discount applied is discretional here and this valuation method may be described as overly simplified, but as I stated above, I firmly believe the qualitative aspects embedded into this valuation cannot be accurately eliminated through excel sheets.

Often, an uncomplicated model can be extremely more effective than a knotty one (as was the case with this company).

Conclusion and Risks

In all honesty, I can’t wrap my head around the fact that there are no warnings issued by credit agencies or analysts about the extremely alarming aspects concerning Sunac financial statements. I tried to outline some of them in this article. I believe one of the multiple catalyst that will melt the stock price would be the plain realization that the metrics derived from the annual reports (among others: cash flow generation ability, sales, net profit margin and so forth) have to likely be adjusted and not relied upon blindly.

For instance, when analysing the cash flow statement, additional scrutiny is required when there is evidence of related party transactions that boost CFO (this was particularly evident for Sunac in 2017 where related party transactions accounted for 43.2% of cash inflow from operations and in 2016 where absent those transactions CFO would have been negative by ~RMB 8.2 billion instead of showing a RMB 8 billion cash inflow). While in 2018 no similar scenarios occurred, the 1H 2019 file (unaudited) suggests akin cash movements are taking place once again.

On a macro side, things are starting to crumble, there is evidence the system is overheating and extremely fragile. Additionally, in the next months the Government will be faced with a tough decision to either allow home prices to reach level unseen in modern history and force people to live in affordable tiny homes (more precisely, cages), or to implement measures to cool down this aberrant economic phenomenon through stricter borrowing policies or similar, something that would inevitably harm developers’ (especially highly leveraged ones) operations. Interestingly, average selling price per sq.m is already decreasing at a fast pace, down ~26% since 2016.

All of this while facing possible slowdown due to the tariff conflict and Hong Kong riots. Additionally, I believe the momentum in the stock price is starting to fade, and it is unlikely we are going to experience a severe surge in share valuations as happened in 2015 - 2016. The company may retest the highs of this year but I do not see going higher than that.

I consider investing a probability game, and I will not like my probabilities being long this company.

However, it would be foolish to think this is going to be a risk-less trade. A significant amount of risk is entailed in shorting the stock as those who did in early 2015 would tell you.Some sources of risk are, for example:

The company’s room for movement under the bond covenants to continue paying dividends and issue additional debt to refinance the old one

Complacency about information contained in the financials to persist

The short position will not only be risky but expensive as well because of the dividend

Acquisitions and policies will continue to skew numbers as described above

Sales will continue to rise if current practices will be replicated

The share price may retest the highs of this year at around HK$ 44/share and go beyond that

There’s the chance the government will fail in cooling the excess increase in home prices

Sunac has claimed (for some years now) it wants to significantly deleverage, it may be able to do so in the next month.

I developed this thesis by myself with no help from others.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

