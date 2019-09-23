What Investors Need To Believe If They Want To Buy Peloton At IPO

Our recommendation is for investors to wait on the sidelines and monitor the situation; if investors believe in the fundamental picture we have offered, they should be prepared for long holding periods.

We present a view of fundamentals that is potentially baked into the IPO price along with what investors need to believe in order to earn a healthy upside on the stock.

Investment Thesis

Peloton Interactive (PTON) sells fitness equipment and media subscriptions to facilitate guided workouts. The company has exhibited explosive top line growth in recent years with ~100% YoY revenue growth over the last three years. PTON recently filed for an IPO which has a lot of buzz given the company's rise in popularity due to its cult like customer base. Shares are expected to be priced at a healthy 8.5x - 8.8x FY19 revenue which has many questioning how a company that is fundamentally selling ubiquitous hardware and replicable content can warrant such a high valuation. In this article, we attempt to provide a simple overview of the company, the market it operates in and ultimately back-calculate the business fundamentals that are potentially baked into the IPO price to help investors think about what they need to believe in order to buy shares and realize upside. We are essentially interested in answering the following questions:

What is the exact market for these products and how big is it?

How much of this market will PTON need to capture over the next five years to justify its IPO price?

How much product will the company need to sell and how much investment (opex and capex) will be required to generate these sales?

Company Overview

Products and Services

The company's main product is the Peleton Bike that launched in 2014 and comes with a HD touchscreen which customers can use to watch content. This bike is priced at $2,245 (including delivery, set-up and warranty) The company also recently launched a Treadmill recently which sells for $4,295. These are obviously premium price tags and are mostly geared towards high income households as is apparent by the marketing campaigns that the company undertakes. Notice the type of customers and their above average lifestyle in these ads (ad1, ad2). Note that the company does provide financing to qualified buyers to pay for these products over 39 months at 0% APR. What this means is that the financing cost is essentially borne by the company.

PTON hardware products (source: S-1 Filing)

The company also sells subscriptions to the video content that facilitates guided workouts. This content includes live, on-demand spin classes that customers can join and track their activity vs. others in that class. This is certainly a compelling prospect for many that allows for convenience along with an interactive workout. The company's main subscription (Connected Fitness Subscription) sells for $39 per month and can be used on the bike and the treadmill. The company has also recently launched a Peleton Digital subscription which are essentially workouts that don't require the hardware (think P90X).

PTON subscription products (source: S-1 Filing)

These products have gained rapid popularity which has created an almost cult like following. According to my basic research, it is apparent that customers view these as premium, high quality products. Of course the caveat being the price tag and the fact that most households in the US likely cannot afford these.

Business Model Analysis

Target Customers: These are essentially end users who are generally higher than average income households.

Value Proposition: Ability to get a premium studio level workout from the convenience of one's home along with a high quality bike. The platform also enables customers to track progress vs. others and aims to create a live class environment.

Sale Process and Channels: Products are sold direct to customers with the company engaging in elaborate marketing and advertising campaigns on TV and internet. Sales channels include e-commerce, inside sales and 74 showrooms across US, Canada and UK. Tangent: going back to our point about targeting high income households, the company notes in its S-1 that its showrooms are located in "upscale malls, lifestyle centers and premium street locations".

Key Resources and Activities: The company outsources the manufacturing of the equipment in Asia. A key part of the experience that the company provides is in the content with their own production studio in New York, instructors (many of whom are now celebrities) and music rights. The company also has a development team working on the software platform and production teams developing the content.

Revenue Streams: As discussed above, revenue is generated via hardware sales along with recurring subscription fees. The company also has a small "other" revenue stream which mainly includes apparel.

Cost Structure: Key costs include manufacturing cost, content development, R&D on the software and sales & marketing.

Other Highlights

577,000 hardware units sold to date

511,000 Connected Fitness subscribers and 102,000 Digital subscribers

95% subscriber retention rate in last 12 months

55M workouts completed in FY19

Market Overview

Key Trends

Awareness around fitness is on the rise and we see many trends that are evident of this. From the rise of healthier foods to the popularity of wearables. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, 62M people have gym memberships in the US. Additionally, these memberships have been on the rise as exhibited by the chart below.

Source: Statistica

Some additional statistics of interest:

Home gym exercise participants in the US estimated to be 25 - 30M (stats are a bit dated (from 2012) hence the broad range).

The CDC estimates that not enough Americans are getting enough exercise with only 23% exercising routinely.

Market Size and Segmentation

Market size is the trickiest part with assessing PTON. We will carry out our assessment using two definitions: 1) definition provided by company's management in the S-1 and 2) our own definition which we believe to be more representative. For both definitions, we have made the assumption that the overall market will grow 10% over the next 5 years.

Management's Definition

Management's definition in the S-1 starts with all households with an income above $50k (65M) and narrows it down to what I call the "immediate opportunity" using a survey conducted on 1000 households in US, Canada and the UK. Management claims that based on the results of this survey, 12M households would be "interested in Peleton Connected Fitness Products in current fitness verticals and price points".

Source: S-1 filing; author's calculations

Our Definition

We have been a bit more conservative in our definition with the fundamental belief that the price point of this product is simply beyond the reach of an average America household. Median household income in the US is ~$59k. We have assumed that the vast majority of households buying this product (also the ones actually targeted by the company as discussed previously) will have an income of $100k+. We have combined this with the previous stat we presented from the CDC around percentage of American's getting enough exercise (we have been a bit lax to give the company some benefit of doubt).

Source: US Census data (hinc06.xls); author's calculations

Competition Analysis

Competition as defined by PTON includes in-studio fitness classes (e.g. Soul Studio), fitness clubs (e.g. LA Fitness), at-home fitness equipment (e.g. Echelong bike) and content (e.g. BeachBody, free content) and health and wellness apps (e.g. MyFitnessPal). In other words, competition is extremely broad with consumers having all sorts of options to choose from. In our view, most customers buying premium fitness equipment are not ones that are new to fitness, rather these are enthusiasts and PTON is winning them from their competition (which is a much harder sale to make). It is true that the market for fitness is growing in general however PTON can't simply depend on greenfield growth to maintain its valuation. So far, the company has been successful in growing rapidly however it remains to be seen whether it can keep up the pace of growth given that the product it is selling is not unique and can be easily replicated. In fact, similar products are already available at lower price points and we suspect given the success of PTON, other competitors will start entering this space. We also think that the company will keep developing new products in order to keep up the pace of growth and this is already evident via the introduction of the treadmill. Obviously not all fitness enthusiasts want to use a bike as their main tool hence popularity of gyms (especially cheaper options like Plant Fitness) have been on the rise since they provide a broad array of workout options.

Potential Growth Vectors

Growing Brand Awareness: The company has built a premium brand and is investing heavily in marketing/advertising. Given the high quality nature of the products, the company also expects to take advantage of word-of-mouth referrals. This should help the company win customers from competition along with capturing a share of greenfield growth

New Products: The company claims that it plans to invest heavily in new products in the future. As mentioned previously, this will be necessary as different customers have different workout preferences. The idea here is to leverage the brand name to sell different products. We tend to classify this strategy as risky given that there is no clear indication whether new products will have the same success pattern as old products. Also, developing new products involves alot of upfront cost.

New Geographies: The vast majority of the company's sales are currently in the US with about 2% outside the US (namely in Canada and UK). The company recently also expanded to Germany and claims that there is a significant opportunity to expand to other geographies. Again, we classify this as a risky growth strategy as there is no clear indication that these products will be successful in other countries. Also, given the price point, it is unlikely that there will be significant demand for these products outside developed countries.

Raise Prices: This is an obvious growth vector and we see this as a major growth driver in the future. Anyone who invests in a $2,500 workout equipment likely won't cancel their monthly subscription due to regular price increases. Also, the company has already raised prices for its equipment. In fact management claimed that the increase in price spurred additional sales growth given the premium nature of the product.

It is pertinent to note that all the growth vectors noted above require significant upfront investment (except for raising prices which is not a sustainable growth strategy).

Financial Performance and Valuation

Financial Performance

Performance to date has been quite impressive on the top-line front however the company has sustained significant losses and is far from being profitable. This is essentially the biggest issue value investors have with the PTON stock; lack of foresight into profitability. The char below summarizes past performance.

Source: Company disclosures

The low gross margins may seem reasonable from far given that hardware sales represent the vast majority of revenue however a deeper dive into gross margins reveals that subscription revenue has almost the same margin as hardware sales. This is quite alarming as recurring software margins tend to be much higher for successful products with a recurring business model. This is likely due to the high music license fees along with cost of developing content. Our theory is that these margins will rise as the company scales and achieves economies of scale however to date even the 100% YoY growth has not improved these so investors should keep an eye on these.

Current Market View of Fundamentals

Now lets get to the crux of our article. Our goal is the help investors understand what kind of business fundamentals they need to believe in order to buy into the PTON stock at IPO. The calculation below aims to reach a valuation which is within range of the expected IPO price ($26 - $29/sh)

Key assumptions include:

Significant growth in top line sales however not at the same level exhibited over the past few years

Vast majority of hardware buyers maintain the ongoing subscription; i.e. company maintains its low churn rate

Sustained increase in prices

Material increases in recurring revenue margins as the company scales

Opex as % of revenue decreases over time as the company scales (i.e operating leverage)

No taxes until the company becomes starts to generate positive cash flows

9% WACC; 1x multiple on hardware revenue and 5.5x multiple on recurring revenue for terminal period

What does this mean in terms of market share that PTON will have to capture?

As we can see, this calculation assumes that PTON will be able to capture a significant portion of the market from the various competitors listed previously. Also, note that we assume that by year 5, the company will have a healthy portion of its revenue from international markets (20% vs. 2% currently). Investors should think about whether this is a reasonable assumption. Our view is that this is an aggressive forecast.

30% Upside View

Of course if you bought PTON at IPO believing in the above assumptions, you likely won't realize any upside. How does the fundamental view look if we assume that price should be 30% higher? Essentially we have made top-line assumptions more aggressive vs. the previous view along with enhancing near term margins.

What does this mean in terms of market share that PTON will have to capture?

This view essentially requires the company to increase its revenue by ~6x over the next 5 years.

Key Risks

Increasing competition

Significant investment required in R&D, Sales and Marketing and new product development

Fad risk - i.e. customers get over the brand name and move on to the next hottest thing in fitness (e.g. Fitbit playbook)

Please refer to the risk section of the S-1 filing for a comprehensive list of risks associated with this investment.

Conclusion

As with many recent IPO's with alot of buzz around them, PTON also appears far from profitability and will need to show substantial growth in order to justify its high valuation. The competition for PTON's products will likely get stiffer and the company will require continued investment to sustain its brand name and release new products. Our recommendation to investors is to wait on the sidelines and monitor the situation at IPO. If however you do believe in the fundamental picture we have offered, be prepared to a longer time horizon as the company executes its plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.