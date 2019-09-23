20% Recession Probability In The Next 6 To 12 Months (Turning Points For The Week Of September 16-20)

1-unit building permits have increased the last four months, and are now at expansion highs.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction -- to see if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

I'm lowering my recession probability in the next 6-12 months to 20%. We still need to be watchful of business sector weakness, especially the possibility of soft international conditions leaking into the US. But there were three key developments this week:

1-unit building permits printed their fourth consecutive increase and are now at expansion highs. This reverses the 1-year decrease in this sector Industrial production also ticked higher in three of the last four months, potentially reversing weakness that occurred during the Spring The Fed cut rates 25 basis points, largely as a preventative measure.

The combination of these three events is sufficient to lower the possibility of a recession.

Long-Leading Indicators

There was no news on corporate earnings. Higher-risk yields are still contained according to historical measures.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the bad news: the spike in short-term lending: For the entire week, the Treasury Department intervened in the money market to provide liquidity. Several issues were over-subscribed. News stories noted several causes: corporations hoarding cash for tax payments and the Fed letting its balance sheet run off. This has only been occurring for a week and the cause appears to be structural. It's therefore not an issue yet. Should this continue for several more weeks, then we'll need to become more concerned. But for now, this is a short-term anomaly.

Now let's turn to the good news -- the continued increase in 1-unit building permits: The left chart shows the total number. The data started to trend lower in early 2018 and maintained that trajectory for over a year. But over the last four months, the data has reversed and is now at its highest level of the expansion. The Y/Y data (right chart) turned sharply positive this month. Two regions have seen increases: The biggest increase has occurred in the South, which is now at expansion highs. The increase in the West is less pronounced but still noticeable in the data.

This data will support employment growth along with consumer durable goods orders over the next 6-12 months, which will, in turn, support industrial production.

The belly of the yield curve, however, remains inverted:

The 7/5/3-year-1-year spreads have become less inverted with the recent Treasury market selloff. However, they are still inverted as are ... ... the 10/7/5-year-3-month spreads.

Last week, I noted there is a split in the economic community about how to deal with this situation. I concluded that both positions could be correct and, given that, we should still give the yield curve weight as a recession predictor.

Coincidental Indicators

The Federal Reserve reported that industrial production expanded in August (emphasis added):

Industrial production rose 0.6 percent in August after declining 0.1 percent in July. Manufacturing production increased 0.5 percent, more than reversing its decrease in July. Factory output has increased 0.2 percent per month over the past four months after having decreased 0.5 percent per month during the first four months of the year. In August, the indexes for utilities and mining moved up 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. At 109.9 percent of its 2012 average, total industrial production was 0.4 percent higher in August than it was a year earlier. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 0.4 percentage point in August to 77.9 percent, a rate that is 1.9 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2018) average.

Here's a table of the data:

In August (second column from the right), all the sub-indexes were positive. But that stands in contrast to the previous month, along with the data from March and April. Here's a chart of the top-line industrial production data to place this report into a 5-year perspective: The data dropped in three of the four months between December 2018 and March 2019. It has risen in three of the four months since. Referring to the table above, note the amount of red in March, April, and July and compare that to the large number of green boxes in May, June, and August. This doesn't mean that manufacturing is out of the woods, as witnessed by the latest mild contraction in the ISM Manufacturing data. However, there is enough activity to keep this economic sector from falling further, which is a net positive.

Please see the conclusion at the top.

