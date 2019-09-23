Short-Term Risks Weigh On Mammoth Energy Services' Upward Potential

It looks to revive itself through water transfer operations and electrical transmission and distribution business in the U.S.

Headwinds Ahead Of TUSK

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) provides equipment & services to the North American onshore energy producers. It also serves the utility companies through its energy infrastructure business. Investors should wait for a more stable revenue base before considering the stock for long-term gains.

The company has wound up the infrastructure service in Puerto Rico and concentrated into providing energy services in the U.S. In the process, it has added niche services like water transfer in the oilfields and aviation services, which can potentially become the next growth drivers. However, the current downturn in the legacy businesses of pressure pumping and drilling has put the company’s business in a spot of bother in the recent quarters.

TUSK has low leverage, which can give it a significant advantage if the energy market continues to deteriorate. However, the negative cash flow from operations in 1H 2019 can become a concern. The recent developments surrounding its role in the business practice in Puerto Rico can also weigh on the stock price in the short-term.

Business In Puerto Rico Is Over For Now

TUSK added the infrastructure segment following the agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (or PREPA) in October 2017. By the end of 2018, federal work in Puerto Rico was delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown, while the front-end engineering work took longer-than-expected and caused a slowdown. So, TUSK has decided to wind down its operations in Puerto Rico. By June, it demobilized all of its equipment from Puerto Rico. While up until now, the company was providing maintenance support to the infrastructure in that region from the U.S. onshore, after June, it has focused on right-sizing the asset base and streamlines the cost structure.

Concerns Over The Past Business Relationship

Currently, about $250 million of the company’s fund is locked as accounts receivable while got paid for $42 million during Q2. However, the company’s role in receiving the PREPA contract and, in particular, the dealing with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), is not beyond doubt. Earlier (June 2019) news reports suggest that FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General were investigating Cobra's work. According to the reports, Cobra received two contracts valued at around $1.8 billion from Puerto Rico’s electricity authority, PREPA, and repaid with federal funds from FEMA. On September 10, news reports disclosed that the DOJ announced corruption charges against a former official in FEMA and the former president of a contractor that oversaw the rebuilding of Puerto Rico's electrical grid.

Such allegations have not gone down well with the investors. Not only has the transformation from an electricity transmission & distribution provider to a pure-play oilfield service provider been unnerving, the company’s name being dragged to potential malpractices has had a series repercussion in the market. In the past six months, TUSK’s stock price has crashed by ~83%. Also, following a steadily deteriorating financial performance in Q2 2019, the company has suspended the quarterly dividend payment. The infrastructure business is now an even smaller portion of its revenues. From Q1 2019 to Q2 2019, the segment decreased by 33%.

However, the demand for T&D services remains high, particularly from the investor-owned utilities (or IOUs). As bidding activity turns up the heat, pricing is set to improve. There is enough potential (of ~$60 billion each year through 2022) in the Transmission & Distribution industry, according to its FY2018 10-K. Mammoth Energy’s infrastructure teams are looking at multiple utility business opportunities across South-west, Northeast, and Mid-west U.S. It now scouts for opportunities in project engineering, logistics, helicopters, and project management. Increased bidding activity has translated into $595 million infrastructure backlog by the end of Q2. Much of the backlog pertains to transmission project awards, which are typically higher margin work. Such awards also present the scope for vertical integration within the company’s business structure and may improve its margin, going forward.

Oilfield Services Industry Is Underperforming

Let us first check out the difficulties that have been hounding the entire OFS industry-space. Surprisingly, the crude oil price increased by 9% on average in Q2 compared to a quarter ago. However, the OFS industry is marred by capital constraints from the energy exploration & production companies. There has been an excess supply of equipment in the market ever since the 2014-16 energy price crises. While the company enters Q2 with a nearly full-fracked calendar, utilization across the industry moderated as many projects were delayed because of lower returns.

Following the changes in the industry indicators, TUSK temporarily shut down the cementing, acidizing, and the flow back operations. While the company’s capex plan was ~$80 million by the start of the year, it has now lowered it to $41 million. A majority of the new capex budget will be allotted to the pressure pumping segment for the expansion of the water transfer operations. Generators and water transfer are the other business in rentals where the company sees opportunities. The company owned 136 water transfer pumps and 88 miles of flat lay hose by the start of 2019. The water transfer service is primarily used in completions activities. TUSK’s water transfer business in the SCOOP/STACK, which was at a nascent stage in 2018, is expected to generate meaningful revenue in 2019.

What's The Outlook?

The adverse developments have resulted in 45% lower revenues in the Pressure Pumping Services segment in Q2 compared to Q1. The number of stages completed declined by 9% in Q2 compared to a quarter ago. But, there have been some positive developments as well. The sand division and the rentals business performed well during the latest quarter. In the Northeast and Mid-Continent regions, the number of equipment supplied by the company increased by 77% in Q2 compared to the previous year. In Q3 so far, the company is again witnessing white spaces in the frac calendar, which indicates downtime and a fall in utilization. The management does not expect a revival in activities by the turn of 2020.

The key focus area for Mammoth Energy is the water handling business. As sales grow, it is looking at potential expansion opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions. It is primarily evaluating the industrial sectors that would be expected to have attractive returns.

Low Debt But Deteriorating Cash Flows

In 1H 2019, TUSK borrowed $82 million from an existing revolving credit facility, which left it with $93.5 million of borrowing capacity as of June 30. The company’s cash balance was $7.2 million as of June 30, and so, its net debt was positive as of that date. The company’s leverage is quite low (0.11x), while Exterran’s (EXTN) debt-to-equity stands at 0.88x, which is quite high in the current environment. ProPetro Holdings’ (PUMP) debt-to-equity, at 0.17x, is similar to TUSK.

Having a low-debt balance sheet is an attractive feature. When energy price nose-dives, the company’s earnings dip, and servicing of debt becomes difficult. TUSK would be better equipped to survive compared to many of its OFS industry peers.

TUSK’s cash flow from operations was negative $102 million in 1H 2019, which was a significant decrease over a year ago. Much of the deterioration in the cash flow was due to the steep decline in revenues in 1H 2019 versus a year ago. It has recently suspended dividend payment, as I discussed earlier in the article. Although capex declined in 1H 2019, negative cash flow from operations means negative free cash flow, which, if continued, can put a strain on the balance sheet in funding the capex for the remainder of the year.

TUSK’s related party transactions: According to TUSK’s Q2 2019 10-Q, approximately 22% of its share ownership lies with Gulfport, while Wexford owns 49%. Revenues from transactions with Gulfport amounted to 41% of Mammoth Energy’s Q2 2019 revenues. The company provides pressure pumping, stimulation, natural sand proppant, rental services, well-cementing services, and water transfer services to Gulfport.

What Does TUSK’s Relative Valuation Imply?

Mammoth Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 0.83x. Based on the sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 2.9x. The stock is currently trading at a significant discount compared to the average multiple of 18x from Q1 2017 through Q2 2019, which reflects the deterioration in its performance over the past few quarters.

The forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly higher than the peers, which reflects analysts’ expectation of a steeper decline in its EBITDA compared to peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a significantly lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (EXTN, FRAC, and PUMP) average of 3.3x. In this analysis, I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated TUSK a “buy” in September 2019 (includes “outperform”), while six recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The target price is $6.3, which at its current price yields ~114% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its ratings are high on value and growth, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on EPS revisions, profitability, and momentum. I think Seeking Alpha is overestimating the rating on growth because the company’s year-over-year revenue and operating profit growth rate has been lower than peers. Even the quarter-over-quarter revenue growth rate has declined in the past four quarters. The company’s operating margin has been marginally below its peers. So, I think the moderate rating on profitability is on target. I also think the low rating on EPS revision is justified, given that its earnings missed analysts’ estimates in two out of the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiple is at-par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, I believe Seeking Alpha’s high rating on value can be aggressive.

What’s The Take On TUSK?

After the closure of providing infrastructure service in Puerto Rico, Mammoth Energy has gone back into providing the legacy business of energy services. Now, it has added water transfer in the portfolio, which can potentially become the next growth drivers. Additionally, it seeks to develop businesses in project engineering, logistics, helicopters, and project management. However, the current downturn in the pressure pumping and drilling industry has limited the stock’s growth potential in the legacy business.

The negative cash flow in 1H 2019 has become a concern. TUSK has low leverage, which can be a significant advantage if the energy market continues to deteriorate. The recent developments surrounding its role in the business practice in Puerto Rico can weigh on the stock price in the short-term. I would suggest the long-term investors wait for more stable revenue base before contemplating investing in the stock.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In September, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.