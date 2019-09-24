Green Brick Partners: Growth Story At Inflection Point

Throughout the years, Green Brick Partners (GRBK) growth story has been very impressive yet they have received no recognition for it.

Temporary setbacks to their growth story includes a secondary offering that wasn’t well received, Third Point capital cashing out and concerns about margin erosion that appeared to scare off investors.

The company is about to leave behind those speed bumps, as accretive partnerships and acquisitions have created value enhancing opportunities. The first quarter of 2019 proved to be the best quarter for the company’s history, followed by another strong second quarter.

Comments made by CEO Jim Brickman on the Q2 press release points to an acceleration of revenues and significant earnings growth starting late 2019 and into 2020.

This story is not followed by Wall Street. There are 3 analysts covering the stock and only 2 of them attended the last conference call.

Business Overview

Green Brick Partners is a vertically integrated company. They are involved in all aspects of the housebuilding process, including land acquisition and development (which they can either own or control), entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing and sales.

Their business model differentiates itself from competitors by acquiring controlling equity interests in small local builders. These local builders have a long history of being in business and have in-depth knowledge of their local markets. Green Brick would only acquire builders if they have a history of having appropriate rates of return. After forming these relationships, Green Brick would then sell the developed lots to their builders and provide construction financing to them, which they would pay back after selling the house. These loans are senior secured, and usually Green Brick is looking for unlevered IRR’s of at least 20% on the sold lots.

The relationship is a win-win for both parties. Green Brick provides their builders with constant lot supply and reasonable financing terms on construction loans, especially after the housing downturn, a time during which builders became capital constrained. Also, under this platform, a controlled builder would mitigate the land and financing risk they would have as a standalone company. For Green Brick their benefits come from taking part in the builder’s profit after they gained on the sale of their lots. It is important to note that Green Brick needs to be paid first. The builder therefore is incentivized to operate as efficiently as possible.

What started as a pure play land development and building company in the Dallas and Atlanta market, Green Brick has diversified its presence with controlling and non-controlling acquisition in other key markets:

Source: Investor Presentation

By diversifying into other key markets and through additional acquisitions, the company can now offer more products to different demographics. With the formation of Trophy Signature Homes (a wholly owned building company) which launched in October 2018, they have now expanded their market to offer homes at every significant price point:

Source: Investor Presentation

Impressive Growth at Inflection Point

Green Bick has been growing at an impressive rate in every key metric. They have average double-digit growth rates since they went public but the market haven’t given too much credit for it, as shares have traded at a range of 1x to 1.2x book value.

The table below shows historical key metrics:

Source: Company filings

As of the second quarter of 2019, Green Brick is still showing strong growth across all key metrics. They are expecting to reach 92 selling communities by the end of this year or beginning 2020. The increase in selling communities is a leading indicator for home starts and future revenue growth. They reached record backlog of 331M and a record of homes under construction of 1214 units.

However, it was the 2Q press release that caught my attention. In the press release management made a comment that pointed to significant revenue and earnings growth for their financial year 2020 and beyond. Here is the comment from CEO Jim Brickman:

We expect earnings growth to inflect positively starting in the third quarter of 2019 on a year over year basis. The Company now controls over 1,600 homesites for Trophy Signature Homes, our entry-level platform; as a result, we expect Trophy to significantly contribute to 2020 earnings.

The key to the growth story for Green Brick relies on their launch of Trophy Signature Homes (Trophy Homes). I believe management waited for the right time to enter that area of the market as they first needed the correct infrastructure in place to achieve efficiencies and maximum profitability.

Source: Investor presentation

The following paragraphs are taken from Green Brick’s conference calls. It will provide more context as to why I think Trophy Homes is the catalyst for growth in the coming years and if you read the press release, why management is very bullish about the project.

Here are some comments about operating efficiencies taken from different conference calls. (Emphasis added)

From Q2 2018 conference call:

James Brickman (CEO) Scott, when we met the day, we have a – we’ve just started a national purchasing accounts division. And Summer Loveland, who is sitting in the room has spent a great deal of time with her team, really on our standardization of accounting systems and processes that we’re going to think are going to help our bottom line. Carl, by the way, thanks for joining and asking questions. But from a cost standpoint, we kind of look at the national accounts as a great way along with our new mortgage operation as a great way to hedge against what are those constant cost pressures for materials in labor.

From Q3 2018 conference call:

James Brickman Yes. I’m going to start this, and Jed, I will ask to finish it because this has been really a project that he’s been working on for a number of months. But first of all, the idea of Trophy is very complementary to our whole team builder because we work in that price point. And some people might say, why didn’t you do this now and not before? And the reason is because until we got all of our team builders and Challenger Homes into the mix, we couldn’t have the national purchasing department that gives us a lot of the rebates. It would make us much more competitive with some of the larger peers. We now have that in place.

From Q1 2019 conference call:

Operationally, we are seeing house margins improve and the benefits for our standardized operating system utilized by all of our builders.

The first step to launch Trophy Homes was the ability for the company to reach a size level that would allow them to benefit from efficiencies and operating costs. By that I mean a way to standardize costs and achieve efficiencies in SG&A. This was crucial because with Trophy they are targeting a lower home price range. These houses need to be built in the most efficient way to achieve an acceptable rate of return.

Another key step was the formation of their JV partnership with PrimeLending in creating Green Brick Mortgage. Green Brick owns 49% of the partnership interest and shows the results of their mortgage business as “Equity in income of unconsolidated consideration” in their income statements.

Their first comments about starting a mortgage subsidiary, their benefits and plans for roll out was found during the Q1 2018 conference call:

Ken Ling (Analyst) That sounds really great. Thank you for that. And last question for me, Jim, interesting comment on evaluating the mortgage JV, why do you think it makes sense now? And also, was that comment meant for a specific market or all of the markets that you play in? Thank you. Jim Brickman It was meant primarily for Dallas and Atlanta first, because that’s where we have our largest scale of operations. We would expect to roll – our goal is to roll this out in Dallas in the third quarter, roll it out in the Atlanta in the fourth quarter. In Florida, for example, 50% of Bill’s buyers are cash buyers. So, the capture rate is going to be quite low there, but really its Dallas first, Atlanta second and we think that we are going to harvest a little bit of income in the mortgage platform. More importantly, it’s going to give us a lot of information about our customers and are allowing us to sell homes better and service our customers better.

Management also made comments about the synergies the mortgage business can achieve with Trophy’s target market (emphasis added):

Unidentified Analyst Thank you, yup. That’s kind of in terms of what I was expecting. And also congratulations on the mortgage business becoming operational. With the context of a softer housing backdrop, does that change anything in terms of your expectations for that business? James Brickman No. Actually, we’re more excited about it because Trophy is much more the FHA type of buyer, and those are much more profitable mortgages. It’s just going to take -- we’re not going to get a lot of revenues out of Trophy in 2019, but in 2020, that part of the mortgage business is the most profitable part. And we think Trophy is going to be a big contributor to that business. - Q3 2018 call

And finally, here are some comments about Trophy Homes during their Q2 2019 call:

We expect earnings growth to inflect positively starting in the third quarter of 2019 on a year-over-year basis. Due to great progress with our Trophy Signatures Home brand, we expect this entry level platform for which the company now controls over 1,600 home sites to significantly contribute to 2020 earnings and beyond. Now, one final note on something that we've been talking about our expected increase in community account to 92 active selling communities. The implication is a corresponding increase in construction starts which we should see starting with Q3 coming up as we begin building toward another market increase in annual revenues in 2020.

If we take these comments, we have enough context that show us the steps taken by management to reach an inflection point in their growth story. The bullishness of the story is really captured by the growth of lots owned and controlled by Trophy Homes. During the first press release on October 2018 they announced 1,100 lots owned and controlled. Then at the end of the first quarter in 2019, the number of lots increased to 1,300. Finally, during the second quarter, that number increased to 1,600. That is 60% growth in around 8 months. Management really feels strong about the future growth in this project.

How should we value Green Brick?

At a share price of $10.80 and with a market cap of 552.6M, the market is valuing Green Brick at a P/B ratio of 1.1x.

Historically the market has value Green Brick as high as 2.6x book value and as low as 0.7x:

Source: koyfin.com

The growth story is not covered by many analysts (there are only 3 analyst estimates) which in my opinion, is the reason for the market assigning a low multiple to the company. Other reason for a low multiple could be the very low float as David Einhorn and company executives own about 50% of the company.

Once the company shows accelerating results with the integration of Trophy Homes, the market might assign Green Brick with a higher P/B multiple. A 1.5x multiple re-rate would not be out of question if management expectations realize in company results.

A 1.5x book value multiple would price the stock at $14.76 or about a 40% upside from current price.

Risks

Recession. The company is very sensitive to economic conditions. A recession would affect levels of employment, financing availability and overall demand for housing. This would cause lower revenues and the possibility of inventory write-offs.

Since real estate is a very illiquid investment, if a downturn occurs it would force Green Brick to hold non-income producing asset for an extended period. That would increase the chances of inventory write-offs.

Inflation and rising interest rates.

