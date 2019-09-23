MSG Networks: The Music Has Stopped

At a little over 6x free cash flow, MSG Networks (MSGN) certainly looks cheap. The question is whether it should be cheap.

There's a nice bull case at the moment. MSGN has become cheaper, falling nearly 40% from 52-week and all-time highs reached last October. A 6.2x EV/EBITDA multiple represents a discount to comparable transactions. Free cash flow generation, as the multiple suggests, is robust. And impressive deleveraging over the last two years has allowed the company to authorize the repurchase of roughly one-third of its shares at the current price, including an in-progress tender offer that could reduce the share count by ~20%.

There are two key issues, however. The first is that MSG Networks looks like a declining business. A disappointing fiscal Q4 report last month sent the stock to its lowest point since its split from Madison Square Garden (MSG). The subscriber numbers in that quarter suggest further pressure in fiscal 2020 (ending June), and advertising revenue growth doesn't seem like enough to pick up the slack.

The second is that MSG Networks has been up for sale in some form for the past few years - and has had no takers. With significant movement on the RSN (regional sports network) front of late, it seems like MSGN has lost the proverbial game of musical chairs. If that's truly the case, even near the lows it's tough to see much, if any, upside for MSGN.

The Glass Half-Full Case

MSGN Subscriber Declines, FY15-FY19

Fiscal Year Subscriber Growth Affiliation Fee Growth* 2015 -3.5% +2.0%** 2016 -3.2% +3.5% 2017 -2.5% +2.7% 2018 -1.2%*** +3.9% 2019 -3.8%**** +2.2%

source: author using figures from MSGN 10-K filings, except where noted

* - author estimate based on detail in MSGN filings

** - excludes impact of sale of Fuse Media

*** - detailed on Q4 FY18 conference call

**** - based on decrease of "less than 4%" per FY19 10-K

Over the last five years, MSG Networks' subscriber base has shrunk by more than 13%. Its affiliation fee revenue - which comes from cable, satellite, and now vMVPD (YouTube TV, Sling, etc.) distributors - has risen by something like 15%. (MSG Networks doesn't break out percentage increases for affiliation fee and advertising revenues, only dollar figures. Estimates are triangulated from that data and the fact that affiliation fee revenue was 90% of the FY19 total.)

That split is the "glass half full, glass half empty" nature of the MSGN case. The subscriber declines are an obvious problem. MSG Networks gets affiliation fee revenue on a per-subscriber basis. Once those subscribers exit, it receives essentially zero revenue from those potential customers.

On the other hand, MSG Networks has managed to keep per-customer affiliation fees increasing, as seen in the split between subscriber counts and affiliation revenue. And notably, even keeping in mind that affiliation fee revenue figures above are estimates, it seems like per-subscriber increases have been reasonably steady, in the 5-6% range. So far, distributors are not pushing back on MSG Networks.

That includes two significant clients with which agreements were extended in the past two years, per conference call commentary. Per the 10-K, 79% of revenue - and thus ~88% of affiliation fee revenue - comes from just four distributors. As such, extensions with two of those key customers suggest that MSG Networks still has the ability to renew multi-year agreements with relatively consistent mid-single-digit annual rate increases.

Those increases can, in theory, offset subscriber declines. And - again, in theory - flattish affiliation fee revenue could keep the company's Adjusted Operating Income (what most companies call Adjusted EBITDA) reasonably intact, and thus supports upside given that the stock trades at 6x+ EBITDA and free cash flow.

The Subscriber Problem

There are two problems with that argument, however. The first is that rights fees paid to teams like the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and Buffalo Sabres, too, are increasing every year. MSG Networks still has 17 years left on its right agreements with the Knicks and Rangers. Those two franchises "represent a significant portion of our advertising revenue," per CEO Andrea Greenberg on the Q3 conference call, and no doubt a significant portion of rights fees.

Those fees, according to figures from the 10-K, increased 4% in fiscal 2019 and 4.8% the year before. That growth may slow somewhat: a step-up in fees for the NHL's Sabres hit starting in Q1 FY18, which likely explains the spike in FY18 from a 3.3% increase the year before. Still, rights fees are over 20% of revenue; mid-3% annual hikes, assuming ~flat overall revenue, suggest a 1 point-plus headwind to AOI growth going forward and 2% declines in free cash flow.

The second problem is that Q4 numbers were particularly weak. On the Q4 FY19 call, management correctly pointed out a tough compare: according to commentary after Q1, the prior-year quarter's decline was the smallest in the company's three-year history as a standalone. Still, subscribers dropped a whopping 6.5%+ year-over-year in the quarter, with a 6.3% y/y decline based on May numbers according to the call.

Those declines increased every single quarter in fiscal 2019. And they're not going to get better. Subscribers lost in Q4 aren't returning in Q1, or Q3. Most likely, they're not returning at all. With cable and satellite operators seeing record-setting defections in the second quarter, there's little reason for confidence that the trend is going to improve. Mid-single-digit subscriber declines mean affiliation fee revenue is flat at best - and in fact, consolidated revenue dropped year-over-year in Q4 despite a modest increase in advertising sales. Even accounting for a $1.2 million adjustment that benefited year-prior revenue, affiliation fee revenue still declined.

If that trend holds, 90% of MSG Networks revenue is heading in the wrong direction - while at least 20% of its costs are increasing. Distributors facing those types of declines are going to start pushing back. Indeed, MSG Networks only has two vMVPD deals, with struggling AT&T (T) unit DIRECTV NOW and Fubo. The lack of deals with the major players, like YouTube TV and Hulu (the latter of which has aggressively advertised live sports of late), suggests an impasse over price. Those impasses may start occurring with legacy clients as well. Put 3x+ pro forma leverage behind that combination and even 6x+ multiples hardly look attractive.

Can Advertising Help MSG Networks?

Affiliation fee revenue is 90% of the total. But advertising revenue can still help. After all, costs are largely fixed, particularly for the 500+ games annually that MSG Networks broadcasts. Every incremental dollar of revenue likely drops to net earnings and free cash flow at rather high margins, even after-tax.

And MSG Networks actually had a very nice fiscal 2019 on the advertising front. Revenue increased over $10 million year-over-year, which is likely growth in the 15% range (and slightly higher by my estimates). Sports betting legalization in New Jersey has led advertisers like FanDuel, DraftKings, and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) to increase their spend. MSG Networks continues to add 'branded content', revenue from which doubled in FY19 according to the Q4 call.

That growth should continue. MSG Networks continues to build out original content to better monetize the quieter time in its schedule. Sports betting legalization, at least on the mobile front, has stalled in New York state, but Connecticut could further help demand from that vertical.

But, again, advertising revenue is 10% of the total. And even the 15% growth last year seems to have been purchased to at least some extent. SG&A rose a whopping 24% last year. A key factor was higher advertising costs, a chunk of which per commentary went to back the company's MSG GO digital service. That service in turn, according to management on recent calls, has helped ad revenue growth - with the company adding some digital-only contracts of late. Employee compensation (including stock-based comp) and other costs, including $3.6 million (4 points-plus) in unspecified non-recurring expenses in Q4, also contributed.

It's simply tough for advertising revenue to move the needle given its size. Again, ad revenue rose 15%+ in FY19 - and adjusted operating income declined modestly (though the Q4 expenses and comparison aside, growth would have been 1%+). If MSG could grow ad revenue 20% (~$14 million) at 70% incremental margins, it still would drive just 3 points of overall AOI growth, and 5 points of free cash flow growth, all else equal. Higher rights fees and steadily increasing operating expenses alone suggest all else won't be equal, even assuming an increasingly unlikely stabilization on the affiliation fee front.

Can the Knicks and Rangers Help MSG Networks?

The relatively small proportion of advertising revenue also undercuts the bullish argument that better performance from the Knicks and Rangers could improve MSG Networks' overall fortunes. To be fair, Greenberg did say in her prepared remarks on the Q4 call that "we also believe there will be significant upside should team performance improve." The Knicks, infamously, have been one of the worst franchises in the NBA the past few years, under the ownership of MSGN controlling shareholder James Dolan. The Rangers have been better, but that's clearing a low bar.

Reviewing the fundamentals, however, it's tough to see how, exactly, that would be the case. Stronger performance from the Knicks, in particular, could strengthen MSG Networks' position on the affiliate fee front, were it well-timed against a renegotiation. But it's not as if there's some ad revenue gold mine waiting to be unlocked.

Going back to fiscal 2013 (which, sadly, includes the last season in which the Knicks had even a winning record), when MSG Network was still part of The Madison Square Garden Company, advertising revenue did increase $12 million year-over-year, in part due to higher rates. But that gain came with a comparison against a strike-shortened (66 games instead of 82) 2011-12 season. Even off what appears to be a larger current revenue base, it's tough to model material upside to earnings driven purely by improved on-court or on-ice performance. And for the Knicks in particular, even contention in the notoriously weaker Eastern Conference still seems to be years off. The team currently has the fourth-lowest over/under win total line in a 30-team league, with oddsmakers projecting the team will go 27-55 this year.

More broadly, the fact is that MSGN isn't quite a sports play - it's a cable network play. As with Disney's (DIS) ESPN, the revenue pressure isn't coming from sports fans. It's coming from cable subscribers who for years were paying $9+ per month for ESPN and a reported ~$5 for MSG Network whether they watched it or not. That business model is cracking. It's still difficult to figure out what can fix it.

Valuation, M&A, and Muddling Through

Even with all that negativity, I'll admit MSGN remains intriguing at $17. The stock is cheap. Affiliation fee increases are locked in with at least two major distributors for several years, presuming the contracts are similar to past deals. (MSGN management, like most teams in the vertical, is tight-lipped on details.) SG&A increases suggest the company probably could find some fat to cut. Ad revenue can add a few million dollars in annual profit. And MSG Networks can get back to deleveraging after the tender offer: its net leverage ratio dropped from 3.5x to 2.4x between FY17 and FY19. Higher rates led interest expense to increase, but that should reverse in fiscal 2020, setting up another tailwind to FY21/FY22 free cash flow.

And there are some modest levers to potentially pull. Management has been asked several times about new distribution models, and has said it believes it has the right to alternative methods of broadcasting. It appears the company could, for instance, offer single-game access through MSG GO to customers who don't subscribe to the network (and thus are not being monetized at all anymore). MSG has tested fantasy-focused broadcasts, and could likely do the same for sports betting either on its MSG+ channel and/or through MSG GO. And a sale still is a possibility.

That said, this does seem like a stock that requires a sale. That possibility looks slim at the moment. The New York Post reported back in 2017 that the company was trying to sell itself, only to find no takers. The Post (which admittedly, at least in my experience, hasn't always been on point with its M&A rumors) also said in March that John Malone of Liberty Media (LBTYA) was looking at the network. BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield wrote in January that the entire point of the 2015 spin of The Madison Square Company was to separate MSG Networks so it could be sold.

No one has made an offer. That's particularly concerning given all the movement among RSNs of late. Disney sold 22 regional sports networks it picked up in its Fox acquisition to Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBGI). It then sold the 80% it owned of the YES Network to a group including Sinclair. AT&T reportedly is looking to move its RSNs as well.

No doubt there have been several potential buyers who kicked the tires on these deals. None, for whatever reason, chose to target MSGN as an alternative (or, in Sinclair's case, as part of its national buildout). With all of the movement, MSG Networks still stands independent, even though it appears that Dolan would prefer otherwise. And that likely is a major factor, and maybe the major factor, in the long decline from the highs.

There's a comparable story in the public markets: AMC Networks (AMCX), which like MSGN was once part of Cablevision. Both stocks look exceedingly cheap, even on a peer basis. MSGN's EBITDA multiple, for instance, is 0.4 turns below the 6.6x Sinclair paid for the Disney networks. One would think that a New York-focused RSN would get a premium to, say, Fox Sports Kansas City. If it did, even at 7.5x EBITDA (assuming the tender offer goes through at $17.50, the highest price possible), MSGN would reach $24.

But that same M&A comp case has existed for AMCX for years now - and that stock, too, is back at the lows. Meanwhile, Sinclair wasn't alone in bidding for the Disney RSN: it was essentially an auction (with a DOJ-mandated timeline). Sinclair paid 6.6x EBITDA with the proverbial auction winner's curse. And while investors initially loved the deal (and the price), SBGI has given all of those gains back in the ensuing months.

The broader issue is that so much of the MSGN bull case seems to work on paper - but potentially not in practice. It seems like MSG Networks could get a premium to the Sinclair multiple in a sale - but it's apparently been on the market for years, with no buyer stepping forward. Free cash flow as a standalone is impressive, but looks ready to decline. MSGN probably is cheap enough to trade sideways, and maybe bounce from here. A sale isn't completely off the table. But it's important to remember that MSGN is as much a cable subscriber play as it is a live sports play - and that looks like an increasingly large risk.

