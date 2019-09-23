Wingstop Is In Tulip Mania Mode

Image credit

Wingstop (WING) has been an unstoppable force in the past couple of years. The stock has tripled, more or less, in that time frame at a time when many other restaurant operators are trading flat or lower. There has been undeniable, class-leading success from Wingstop in terms of producing comparable sales gains in recent years, and investors are clearly excited about the company's prospects. However, the valuation has reached a level that is almost difficult to comprehend, and investors should tread lightly.

World-beating performance

Wingstop, to its credit, has accomplished what every operator sets out to do: it is producing enormous sales gains year after year. Indeed, Wingstop describes itself rather smugly as a category of one, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation

The company has about 1,300 global locations in 10 global markets and is adding new units at a very rapid rate. Indeed, mid-teens unit growth is a normal thing for Wingstop, which is exceptional in and of itself. However, Wingstop is also producing hard-to-believe comparable sales growth over time.

Source: Investor presentation

Against a group of relevant competitors, Wingstop's record over the last several years of comparable sales growth is best-in-class, even beating the outstanding growth story of Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) since 2012, if only just. And it isn't like Wingstop is slowing down, either; Q2 results showed 12.8% comparable sales growth domestically, a result which speaks for itself.

Wingstop isn't planning on resting on its impressive laurels, either.

Source: Investor presentation

The company reckons it can support another 2,000 units in the US alone, which is 3X the number it has today. Its current pipeline of new stores is in excess of 300 that are already in some stage of development, so there is rapid progress being made. I have to think that ~2,500 domestic stores would introduce at least some level of saturation, but management is keen to give it a go and see what happens.

This is part of the company's long-term goal to reach 6,000 units globally, which is ~5X what it is today.

Source: Investor presentation

Wingstop wants to continue to grow in non-traditional places like colleges, casinos, malls, etc., to help boost its store count. In addition, importantly, the company wants to increase its global exposure dramatically, eventually getting to a 50-50 mix of domestic and global stores. That will require enormous global expansion, while also exposing the company to sizable currency risk that it doesn't really have today. However, it would certainly work to increase the store count more rapidly, particularly as the domestic market becomes saturated.

In short, Wingstop's tremendous trajectory of growth isn't ending anytime soon.

Here's the problem

Why would I be bearish a company that has so much going for it? After all, it is performing better than any of its competitors, and it has a huge runway for growth in the store count. However, all of this goodness comes at an insane price tag.

Shares trade today at - wait for it - 119 times this year's earnings. There are few stocks in the world trading for that sort of valuation, and in short, it prices in far too much growth. Keep in mind that, just a few weeks ago, shares were significantly higher than they are today. This is the "cheaper" version of Wingstop at 119 times earnings; such is the tulip mania-esque pricing of this stock today.

But it isn't just today's incomprehensible valuation that I'm worried about. Have a look below at what analysts see as the trajectory of the company's earnings, and you'll see why I'm so concerned.

Source: Seeking Alpha

If we look out to 2025, which, if you're keeping score at home, is six years from now, Wingstop is expected to be earning somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.50 per share. On today's share price, that is a PE of 35. That sort of PE is reserved for only the best restaurants, and while Wingstop certainly qualifies as one of, or the best, the stock has a full valuation on earnings that won't occur for another six years. Why anyone is paying that sort of price for the stock is beyond me, and I'm forced to assume it is just a momentum trade at this point.

Given this, I couldn't possibly recommend Wingstop as a buy. I'd suggest Wingstop has the best fundamentals of any restaurant chain today, but I'd also suggest that this is priced in a few times over. There is no conceivable way Wingstop can grow from ~$0.75 in EPS today to some number that would justify an $87 price tag in the next few years, so the stock has to be a sell. Investors should heavily consider unloading this unbelievably expensive stock and raising cash for the next market selloff.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.