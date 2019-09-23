Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical And Ultra-Rare Diseases: A Voice For The Clinically Underserved

Its ever-increasing clinical pipeline and several collaborative agreements show that Ultragenyx will be a major player in rare diseases therapeutics.

In the decade since its founding, it has commercialized two innovative therapeutics for ultra-rare diseases, X-Linked Hypophosphatemia and Mucopolysaccharidosis 7.

Introduction

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE) is a mid-cap ($2.46B) biopharma creating and developing innovative therapeutics for ultra-rare and/or orphan as well as genetic diseases. CEO Dr. Emil Kakkis has had a lifelong research career in developing novel therapeutics for rare diseases starting with the approval of two therapeutics for Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) VI and Phenylketonuria while at BioMarin (BMRN).

Surely, Dr. Kakkis did "put his money where his mouth is" with the creation of the Kakkis EveryLife Foundation in 2009 to accelerate biotech innovation for rare diseases, and in 2010, Ultragenyx was founded. Since its public listing in 2014, RARE shares have depreciated from a high of $131 in 09/2015 to the current price of $42. In contrast, some drug assets have advanced from clinical-stage to commercial status with the regulatory approval of Crysvita (burosumab) and Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) for X-Linked Hypophosphatemia and MPS7, respectively.

RARE has a diverse pipeline and several academia and biopharma collaborative/license agreements. I provide an overview of RARE's therapeutic approach to validating and advancing the clinical pipeline.

The Therapeutic Approach

For a long time, large biopharma showed no interest in developing therapeutics for rare diseases due to the costs and the perception that addressable markets for rare therapeutics were not profitable. The Orphan Drug Act (ODA) was passed in 1983 to address these concerns:

The ODA created financial incentives for drug and biologics manufacturers, including tax credits for costs of clinical research, government grant funding, assistance for clinical research, and a seven-year period of exclusive marketing given to the first sponsor of an orphan-designated product who obtains market approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the same indication. At the same time, federal programs at the FDA and the NIH began encouraging product development, as well as clinical research for products targeting rare diseases. Since 1983, the ODA has resulted in the development of more than 250 orphan drugs, which now are available to treat a potential patient population of more than 13 million Americans. In contrast, the decade before 1983 saw fewer than 10 such products developed without government assistance. As a result of the ODA, treatments are available to people with rare diseases who once had no hope for survival.

In the last decade, we have seen more biopharmas developing drug assets for rare/orphan diseases. Looking at RARE's pipeline, its focus is predominantly on the ultra-rare diseases that affect very few people. In its first commercial products, RARE has employed therapeutic approaches involving enzyme replacement therapy and antibody inhibition to treat rare diseases.

Specifically, Mepsevii is an enzyme replacement therapy whereas Crysvita is an antibody therapy. Generally, these aforementioned therapeutic approaches have demonstrated efficacy with limited/no safety and tolerability signals. However, as lifelong therapies, their long-term efficacy remains to be elucidated. Furthermore, like all medical treatments, not all patients with these highly variable disorders that could affect multiple organ systems will benefit from these therapies.

The recent collaborative/license agreements could be a preview to RARE's future therapeutic approach to rare diseases. In Q2/2019, RARE expanded the 2015 collaborative agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to include up to 12 rare disease targets and includes Arcturus nucleic acid technologies to enable mRNA, DNA, and siRNA therapeutics, making RARE the largest shareholder of ARCT shares.

In Q3/2017, RARE acquired Dimension Therapeutics and its gene therapy candidate for hemophilia A. In Q3/2019, RARE announced a partnership with GeneTx Biotherapeutics to develop GeneTx's GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, a serious, debilitating, rare neurogenetic disorder that affects approximately 1 in 15,000 people worldwide. In Q4/2018, RARE revealed clinical plans to utilize Regenxbio (RGNX) NAV technology to treat patients with CDD (CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder).

By employing gene therapeutic approaches in its future clinical pipeline, RARE may be attempting to overcome the limitation of pharmacological agents. Specifically, gene therapy may be a more effective long-term therapeutic approach to decreasing the disease-causing protein or increasing the production of the protein to normal levels.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

At the end of Q2/2019, RARE reported that cash and cash equivalents were $618.3M and $24.1M in revenues from Crysvita (burosumab) and Mepsevii. RARE has ongoing collaborative license agreements with several biopharmas including Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF). In Q2/2019, RARE expanded the 2015 research and license agreement with Arcturus, making it Arcturus's largest shareholder.

The immediate catalytic event is the acceptance, priority review, and approval of the NDA filing for UX007 for the treatment of Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (LC-FAOD.). In H2/2020, RARE will be submitting a supplemental biologics application for Crysvita for the treatment of FGF23-related hypophosphatemia. RARE noted that:

The decision to submit follows the completion of a pre-sBLA meeting with the FDA and agreement on the filing package. The submission of the Crysvita sBLA is planned for the first half of 2020 and will be based on the current clinical data package.

Therapeutics for rare/orphan diseases have a clinical efficacy threshold that is somewhat different from therapeutics for non-orphan diseases. FDA encourages the use of surrogate clinical endpoints that are reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit of drugs/biological products. Conditional accelerated approvals are typically granted under FDA's Subpart E (biologics) or H (drugs) pathway.

Notwithstanding, the low number of patients enrolled in these studies involving rare diseases could be an increased risk for clinical failure if a higher than normal placebo effect is observed. Additional risks that could negatively impact the share price are negative data readout from clinical trials.

RARE is dealing with an underserved patient population that is typically and have been ignored by big biopharmas. The expertise and experience of the CEO in collaborating, advancing, and commercializing therapeutics for ultra-rare diseases makes RARE a worthwhile investment.

Institutional ownership currently stands at 102.22%, with 195 institutional holders accounting for 58,973,663 total shares. Analysts recommend a strong buy with a 12-month price target of $80.05.

Market Outlook

CEO Dr. Emil Kakkis on RARE's ultra-rare clinical and commercial achievements:

To summarize briefly our launch with our first two approved therapies continues to grow UX007 is not far behind. We have fulfilled -- we have refilled our pipeline with two clinical-stage gene therapy programs and three promising preclinical-stage program and all nearing IND. We have been successful and rapidly developing multiple rare disease therapies for patients who do not have a good treatment option are well poised to continue to deliver. There are few companies, there are very few companies who have completed four successful clinical programs in the last five years since IPO, and also filed three BLAs or NDAs in this timeframe. Our ability to develop, obtain approval and commercialize globally puts us in a unique category in terms of skills and efficiencies as a rare disease company. The catalyst we had on gene therapy, new product filings, regulatory progress, and commercialization will make for a productive year.

Thanks for reading. While I occasionally cover companies like this, my focus remains investment opportunities in liver therapeutics, specifically NASH and Cholestatic liver diseases, which are exclusive to members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace. As a Ph.D. trained liver biomedical scientist & Scientific Consultant, I provide: Novel mechanistic insights and "updating thesis" highlighting promising drug candidates.

Exclusive access to full-length in-depth research analytical articles, KOL interviews, newsletters/digests, and Q & A chat board.

Actionable events to minimize risks and grow your investments.

Knowledge and wisdom required to understand the diverse and complex NASH therapeutics landscape. Sign-up today to grow your investments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RARE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.