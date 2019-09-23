Axiata Group: Valuation Re-Rating Dependent On Other Catalysts With Proposed Merger Being Called Off

Industry consolidation opportunities in and outside of Malaysia and the monetization of its tower and digital businesses could be the new re-rating catalysts for Axiata Group.

A proposed merger of Axiata Group's and Telenor Group's telecommunications and infrastructure assets in Asia promising RM15-20 billion in merger synergies was called off in early September 2019.

Elevator Pitch

Malaysia-listed telecommunications company Axiata Group Berhad (OTCPK:AXXTF) [AXIATA:MK] is currently trading at 5.7 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, representing a discount to the stock's historical five-year forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 7 times. The stock also offers a trailing dividend yield of 2.2%.

With a proposed mega-merger which promised synergies between RM12 billion and RM15 billion (equivalent to 30-37% of the stock's market capitalization) being called off, Axiata Group has to rely on other catalysts to re-rate its valuations. These include mergers or industry consolidation opportunities in and outside of Malaysia and the monetization of its tower and digital businesses.

Axiata Group's dividend yield is not as attractive as its other Malaysian-listed peers such as Telekom Malaysia (OTC:MYTEF) [TM:MK], Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK] and Maxis Bhd (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] offering yields above 3.5%. This makes Axiata Group more of an event-driven play, where future investment returns will be dependent on the various re-rating catalysts playing out. Given that such events are either a hit or a miss much like the recent proposed merger that was called off, I prefer to stay on the sidelines until the stock's valuation becomes even more compelling or there are signs pointing to the realization of one or more of the catalysts I mentioned.

Company Description

Axiata Group is a regional telecommunications company headquartered and listed in Malaysia. It owns controlling stakes in market-leading mobile and fixed operators in the region including Celcom in Malaysia (100% stake), PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ] in Indonesia (66.4% stake), Dialog Axiata in Sri Lanka (83.3% stake), Robi in Bangladesh (68.7% stake), Smart in Cambodia (72.5% stake) and Ncell in Nepal (80% stake). It has three digital businesses in the areas of digital financial services (Boost), digital advertising (ADA) and digital platform (Apigate). Axiata Group also has a 62.4% stake in edotco, the company's infrastructure company and the 12th largest independent tower company globally, with approximately 27,500 towers in six countries.

Background Of Proposed Merger That Was Called Off

On May 6, 2019, Axiata Group announced that it was in talks with Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor Group (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY) regarding a merger of their telecommunications and infrastructure assets in Asia. The proposed merger planned to combine Axiata's operating businesses in Malaysia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Indonesia with Telenor's operating companies in Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Myanmar. Notably, the proposed merger will also create Malaysia's largest mobile operator via the proposed merger of Malaysia's largest mobile operator Digi.Com Berhad and Celcom Axiata Berhad, the Malaysian telecommunications arm of Axiata Group.

On September 6, 2019, Axiata Group updated that the proposed merger was called off with both parties mutually agreeing to end merger talks. The proposed merger was intended to form Asia's largest telecommunications company in terms of revenue and realize synergies of RM15-20 billion, of which RM6-9 billion will be derived from the consolidation of Celcom & Digi to create the largest telecommunications operator in Malaysia. Other potential benefits associated the proposed merger included the monetization of Axiata Group's 100% interest in Celcom via an injection of its assets into the listed Digi, reduced competitive intensity in Malaysia, and an enlarged debt headroom of RM15-20 billion for the combined entity to fund both organic and inorganic growth.

The market obviously liked the proposed merger and its associated synergies, and Axiata Group's share price increased by 30% from RM4.04 on May 6, 2019, to a peak of RM5.26 on July 5, 2019. With the proposed merger called off, Axiata Group's share price hit a three-month low of RM4.11 on September 10, 2019, close to pre-merger announcement levels. Axiata Group's share price has since rebounded slightly to close at RM4.28 as of September 20, 2019.

The calling of the proposed merger was attributed to "some complexities involved in the Proposed Transaction." The silver lining is that both Axiata Group and Telenor "do not rule out that a future transaction could be possible."

The key question for potential investors and shareholders in Axiata Group is whether there are other potential re-rating catalysts which could be positive for the company in the short to mid term. I explore these potential re-rating catalysts in the sections below.

Speculating On A Potential Merger With Telekom Malaysia

At the September 6, 2019, investor call to discuss the calling off of the proposed merger with Telenor, Axiata Group management highlighted that networking sharing opportunities with peers such as Telekom Malaysia and Digi were the first thing that the company is pursuing.

Axiata Group's Celcom already has existing partnerships and collaborations; Celcom has access to Telekom Malaysia's fiber backhaul, and it provides a mobile roaming service to Telekom Malaysia. Celcom also plans to discuss similar opportunities with Digi owned by Telenor even though the proposed merger didn't work out.

Although Axiata Group emphasized at the investor call that there were currently no talks of a merger with Telekom Malaysia, it was a topic of keen interest, and this could be the most significant re-rating catalyst for the stock.

In 2008, Telekom Malaysia was split into two listed entities, with the company retaining the fixed line business and Axiata Group taking the mobile business Celcom. There were talks of an Axiata Group-Telekom Malaysia merger in 2017, and local media reported that both companies had already hired investment banks as financial advisers at that time. Furthermore, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the sovereign wealth fund of the Government of Malaysia, has stakes in both Axiata Group (37% stake) and Telekom Malaysia (26% stake).

Synergies similar to the proposed Celcom-Digi merger can be realized with the combination of Axiata/Celcom and Telekom Malaysia. These include reduced capital expenditures from the utilization of each other's networks and the optimization of operating expenses in the sales & marketing, information technology and other back office functions.

Targeting Industry Consolidation Opportunities Outside Malaysia

With the mega-merger with Telenor off the table, Axiata Group is targeting industry consolidation opportunities outside Malaysia for its regional subsidiaries. The company disclosed that it has been in talks with multiple parties on various merger opportunities in the region. Axiata Group aims to complete at least two mergers in the next two to three years, with the likely candidate being its 66.4%-owned Indonesia telecommunications company XL Axiata.

In Indonesia, mobile operator PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia could potentially merge with XL Axiata. Bloomberg reported on September 9, 2019, that PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia's parent Hong Kong-listed CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) (OTCPK:CKHUF) [1:HK] has made a preliminary approach to Axiata Group regarding a proposed merger. Both the Indonesian regulators and XL Axiata are in favor of industry consolidation and M&A in the telecommunications sector, as per media reports published here and here.

Axiata Group's other regional telecommunications subsidiaries such as Dialog Axiata in Sri Lanka, Robi in Bangladesh, Smart in Cambodia (72.5% stake) and Ncell in Nepal are also prime candidates for future mergers and industry consolidation.

Looking To Unlock The Value Of Its Tower And Digital Businesses

Apart from its controlling stakes in multiple regional telecommunications operators, Axiata Group also has a 62.4% stake in independent tower company edotco and a digital services subsidiary, Axiata Digital Services Sdn. Bhd., which owns three digital businesses, digital financial services company Boost, digital advertising company ADA and digital platform Apigate.

At the investor call on September 6, 2019, Axiata Group highlighted that it will continue to explore opportunities to monetize the value of its 62.4% equity interest in edotco. These include either a potential listing or an outright sale. In mid-August 2019, Bloomberg reported that there have been parties approaching Axiata Group to buy out its stake in edotco, with the tower company potentially being valued at $3 billion. In other words, the potential sales proceeds from edotco could be equivalent to approximately 20% of Axiata Group's current market capitalization.

In the meantime, edotco continues to seek expansion opportunities in new markets in Southeast Asia and South Asia, and the tower company aims to become the fifth largest global tower company in future compared with its current global ranking of 12th now. The tower company currently has a presence in Malaysia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Pakistan. For 1H2019, edotco grew revenue and EBITDA +20.9% and +29.4% YoY to RM875 million and RM453 million, respectively.

While the monetization of Axiata Group's digital businesses is not expected to be as soon as that of its tower business, they also offer significant value. In May 2019, Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:MITSF) (OTCPK:MITSY) [8031:JP] invested in a minority stake in Axiata Digital Services which valued it at a pre-money valuation of $500 million or approximately 5% of Axiata Group's current market capitalization. Axiata Group targets for Axiata Digital Services to double its valuation to $1 billion over time.

All the three digital businesses under Axiata Digital Services, Boost, ADA and Apigate have been growing their respective revenues in the double-digits every year historically, and they did well in 1H2019. Digital financial services platform Boost saw 1.7 times YoY growth and 4.0 times YoY growth in the number of users and merchants to 4.4 million and 92,000, respectively, in 1H2019; while the gross transaction value for Application Programming Interface, or API platform, Apigate, saw a +88% YoY increase in gross transaction value. During the same period, data-driven digital ad agency and consultancy ADA added new brand-name clients such as government agency Tourism Malaysia, national oil & gas company Petronas, Citibank (C), Tokio Marine (OTCPK:TKOMF) (OTCPK:TKOMY), and Estee Lauder (EL) among others.

Valuation

Axiata Group trades at 5.7 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.4 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM4.28 as of September 20, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 7 times.

Axiata Group also offers a trailing dividend yield of 2.2%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Axiata Group are stiffer than expected competition from other telecommunications operators in the markets that the company operates, a failure to capitalize on consolidation opportunities, and the monetization of its tower and digital businesses in a longer-than-expected period of time and at a lower-than-expected valuation.

