Nike: Still Doing It For Bulls

Shares of Nike Inc. (NKE) are trading in a tight $86-89 spread over the last few days with the company readying to announce its fiscal first-quarter results later this month. Over the past year, the world’s largest manufacturer of sports apparel and equipment has been facing stiff competition from European rival adidas AG (XTRA), Baltimore-based Under Armour Inc. (UAA) and Canada’s Lululemon (LULU) in their bid for more significant market share amid changing trends and shopping patterns of individuals.

With this brief introduction, let’s get straight to the analysis, earnings preview, and expectations.

Comparative performance of Nike and its key competitors in the April-June quarter

Nike outranks its key competitors by a wide margin when it comes to brand performance, innovation, trends, and purchase intention of shoppers. While these reflect in its sales and net income numbers, its P/E and P/S ratio is either at par or below competitors from the industry, a big plus for the stock. The lower ratios give the stock that much of additional space to upsurge in the event of a better-than-expected earnings announcement. Likewise, the company has a substantial operating cash flow and is backed by assets, all of which indicate a fundamentally robust stock.

Q2 2019 Nike Adidas* Under Armour Lululemon** Sales/Revenue - Million $ 10184.00 5509.00 1191.73 883.35 Net income - Million $ 989.00 531.00 (-17.35) 124.99 Profit margin in % 9.71 9.64 -1.46 14.15 EPS 2.49 9.24 0.33 4.26 P/E ratio 35.07 26.32 64.77 45.86 Price/Sales ratio 3.53 2.41 1.81 7.15 Debt to assets in % 14.67 9.42 27.98 25.92 Operating cash flow - Million $ 2010.00 583.00 202.50 112.85 Investing cash flow - Million $ -143.00 -117.00 -42.13 -68.06 * Million € **Q2 2020

As I noted in my last Lead-Lag Report, consumer discretionary stocks appear to have a positive outlook backed by trade optimism and strong retail sales. The consumer discretionary index fared moderately better than the S&P 500 index in August.

Chart analysis

Nike settled at $86.68 on 20th September, about 4-percent lower from its all-time highs of $90 a share earlier this year. In the immediate future, the stock is likely to find resistance at $90 with the key near-term trendline support at $86.00-87.00. If prices close below the support, the stock could plunge to the recent lows of $80.00, while on the upside, a breakout of the $90 mark should send the stock rallying to $107.00-108.00.

Earnings preview and analysts' expectations

Analysts expect Nike to post earnings of $0.70-0.73 a share in fiscal Q1 2020, marking a year-on-year growth of around 5.95 percent. On the revenue front, the consensus is for revenue growth of $10.45-10.50 billion, up about 5.05 percent from the same time last year. Zacks consensus estimates, in the meanwhile, suggest analysts are forecasting Nike to report full-year EPS of $2.90 per share on revenues of $42.21 billion.

According to NASDAQ, Nike is expected to range in the $70.00-108.00 band over the next 12 months with the median price target at $95.00, about 9 percent higher from 13th September’s closing of $87.32. The outlook is based on the recommendation of 13 analysts over the last three months.

Source: NASDAQ

Risk

Nike’s solid balance sheet is led by sales in its footwear and apparel business. Together, they account for about 90 percent of its total revenue, with equipment and materials making up the rest.

Unlike its key competitors, Nike manufactures most of its products overseas, and the company relies on robust manufacturing and a strong supply chain to ensure speedy shipment of products. Of the 450 plus factories located out of the United States, about a fourth of the factories employing close to 150,000 workers is in China. If the ongoing US-China trade conflict extends to the other manufacturing sectors like footwear and apparel, the Chinese made Nike products could face import tariffs at the US border. The additional fee could drive the company to cut down on its margins or pass on the cost to retailers, which either way could impact Nike’s revenue going forward.

Secondly, Nike’s net inventories have increased to the tune of around $5.5 billion in the April-June quarter, which is more than the company’s $4.02 billion in net income for FY 2019. With the current slowdown in the global economy, the firm could push to sell its inventories at a discount, impacting its margins and near-term profitability.

To conclude, Nike is a fundamentally robust stock and technically in a long-term uptrend. The stock is up about 14.50 percent year to date compared to the 13.40 percent gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. However, in the last quarter, in spite of record sales, the company missed its earnings estimates for the first time since mid-2012 due to the impact of a higher effective tax rate. Will Nike disappoint in this quarter as well! Analysts would beg to differ.

