European Financials Could (Finally) Be Entering A Bull Market

It would appear that the relative downward momentum of EUFN has ended and it is recovering back to its fair value.

Cointegration estimates the long-term dynamics between time-series and, if it exists, implies that there is a super-consistent relationship between the time-series.

It would be an understatement to say that the performance of European financial stocks over the past few months has been poor.

Dark economic clouds are dissipating into an emerging blue sky of opportunity. – Rick Perry

It would be an understatement to say that the performance of European financial stocks over the past few months has been poor. Using the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) as a proxy for the sector, the price has dropped from a high of 19.91 in April to 16.08 in August a drop of 19%. There has been a recent rebound in the sector, but it is still 10.5% off the highs in April.

The sell-off in European financials has been well-documented, so this article will take a quantitative look at the long-term relationship between the European and US financial, proxied by the iShares US Financials ETF (IFY) sectors.

The below graph shows the massive underperformance of the EUFN compared to the IFY. While the performance of both ETFs was similar until May, there has been a major divergence between the two. As such, the IFY has delivered a positive return of 4.04% compared to a negative return of 13.45% for the EUFN.

Over a 5 year-horizon, the two have mostly tracked each other but there have been sharp dips in the EUFN. There has also been a long-term underperforming trend, which is clearly exhibited by the ratio between the EUFN to the IFY dropping from 0.3 5-years ago to currently just 0.14.

Finally, the historical performance since the inception of the EUFN shows a similar pattern. From 2010, EUFN has dropped to roughly 50% of the price of IFY to 14%.

So, with this knowledge in place, how should one invest. This is where the statistical technique of cointegration comes into play. Cointegration estimates the long-term dynamics between time-series and, if it exists, implies that there is a super-consistent relationship between the time-series. To test this, 2 different time series are used to estimate the price of EUFN. The first is IFY as one would expect the world dynamics to be the same for both financial sectors. However, one also needs to be cognizant of the clear downward trend in the relationship between the 2 ETFs. As such, the second time-series is time itself which accounts for the downward trend. After modeling, it is found that the residuals are stationary and that there is a clear cointegrating relationship.

The graph below shows the actual value of EUFN against the cointegrated predicted value of EUFN. It is evident from this that the statistical results hold and that using the two chosen time series gives an accurate indication of the long-term price of EUFN. It also shows that the actual price of EUFN tends to move towards the predicted price, a phenomenon known as the error-correction mechanism.

This provides a long-term view of the efficacy of the model. The graph below shows this relationship in 2019. While the actual prices against the predicted prices were close for the first half of the year, there has been a clear divergence since then, with the current gap between EUFN’s price and its long-term relationship price holding at 9%.

Using the results of the error-correction mechanism (the rate at which the actual price of EUFN moves to the long-term fair price), there is an expected return of 4% per month until the 9% gap is closed. While this may not happen immediately due to sector momentum, it would appear that the relative downward momentum of EUFN has ended and it is recovering back to its fair value. This presents a golden opportunity for investors to buy into an undervalued sector and still see relatively short-term gains.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Your Biggest Mistakes Are Often Invisible. Sometimes, the biggest risks in your portfolio are just sitting there, waiting to surprise you. That’s why paying attention to the right data and insights is so important. A few quick tips from an investment manager isn’t enough: you need to dive deep into the signals that shake the market and move your portfolio. This kind of in-depth research is exactly how I’ve managed to become an award-winning author, and I’m sharing all of my data analysis with you right here. Click here now to get 14 days free of my Lead-Lag Report today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.