Francesca's Holdings' Admissions Are Due A Little Credit

In my opinion, Francesca's admissions in the quarter were much more important if there is to truly be a turn-around story. Yet, significant gaps continue to warrant caution.

Traders in the market responded favorably to the earnings news as well as the disclosure of an insider purchase.

Francesca's Holdings reported fiscal 2019 second quarter results on September 10th. Revenue and comparable store sales declined at a single-digit rate, breaking a seven quarter trend of double-digit decline.

Some investors don't or just won't acknowledge there are risks associated with their favorite investments. If an author is brave enough to wave a warning flag on Seeking Alpha on such a company, he has to also prep for the verbal tomatoes lobbed his way.

For years, I've waved warning flags about women's fashion retailer, Francesca's Holdings (FRAN). Initially, in late 2012, I warned the retailer, trading at $32 with plans to grow first to 900 stores, then to 1,000 stores in 2020, was overvalued and would not be a mall mainstay in 2020. As time went on, I warned the retailer wouldn't be able to open stores fast enough to continue to cover for its under-performing legacy stores. I warned again and again that the musical chairs game at the top management level would be a detriment to the retailer. At times, I warned the poor quality of merchandise would hurt sales. And, in the event the retailer managed to repair its merchandising strategy and business model, again and again, I documented the errors, the processing errors and lack of quality control evident on the retailer's website.

Each of the warnings came to fruition and, all the while, I was criticized. Some was good-natured which is always welcomed - agreeing to disagree makes a market. Others' criticism, however, crossed the line. Thus, this recap is not boasting but rather a simple restatement as words were too often twisted and manipulated. All in all, I could eat tomato soup for the next decade.

And, yet, I'm staying on the sidelines even considering the retailer's recent perceived progress because I'm a buy-and-monitor investor rather than a trader.

Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings

Francesca's reported fiscal 2019 second quarter results on September 10th. For the 20th time in 26 quarters, it reported declining or flat comparable store sales. Bulls were thrilled, however, because the comparable store sales declined in the single digit range for the first time since the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

The improvement can be partially credited to the retailer's closure of nine under-performing locations in the first half of the year. Yet, even absent the problem locations, the sales per average square foot metric declined 9% year-over-year.

Francesca's credits its legacy inventory problems for part of the decline in the first half of the year.

“The decrease in comparable sales for the quarter was the result of lower average unit retail associated with deeper markdowns taken to work through poor performing legacy products.” (emphasis added)

Credit Where It's Due

In seven years of coverage, I have given the retailer credit when due. Granted, the warnings have far outweighed the credit.

For example, after the last quarter's report, I highlighted the company's adoption of Afterpay for qualified purchases by online customers. Afterpay is a service allowing certain purchases to be paid in four equal payments. Payments are required every 2 weeks and do not accrue interest. Afterpay's track record in Australia and New Zealand, its countries of origin, indicates engagement metrics improve.

Although the retailer's website states it is still on a growth track, it did, at least, pause the frenzy.

“We believe we have an opportunity to continue to grow our boutique base to approximately 900 boutiques in the United States.”

At the beginning of the year, the retailer finally admitted locations needed to be closed.

In the second quarter, Francesca's is due credit for two more admissions – one explicit and one implied.

First the implied - Francesca's revenue in its Gifts category declined 24.7% in the second quarter. It wasn't the only segment to see a decline. Apparel dropped 8% and Accessories dropped 6%. Yet, the double-digit drop in Gifts stood out.

Hopefully, this decline is due to a purposeful focus in the category. Hopefully, a purposed focus also includes an intentional decrease in nonsensical inventory. I've suggested for some time the retailer has no business offering “Pick your nose” party cups or a Harry Potter sorting hat or Christmas tree toppers.

In my opinion, Francesca's must continue to hone its focus and limit offerings in this category.

Then the explicit - Francesca's finally admitted its website needs improvement. It had first focused on aesthetics.

“We have restructured the internal team with e-commerce and digital marketing, working together to drive success. This month [June], we relaunched a completely refreshed customer user interface on the e-commerce site and it looks amazing. Initial performance metrics show that the customers are responding to the new look evidenced by improved traffic and conversion performance.” (emphasis added)

It did report some improvement in this last quarter.

“Our efforts to improve e-commerce performance is already bearing fruit as we saw our July performance improve. Comp sales were positive, while traffic and conversion metrics were strong and improved from previous trends.”

But, not surprisingly, the combination of increased social media activity, an above-average number of promotions to “work through” the legacy inventory and a refreshed UI was not enough.

“E-commerce sales were not as strong as expected due to the lack of new products and breadth in the online assortment.”

In my last article, I emphasized the importance of fixing the website in light of the retailer's efforts to drive more traffic.

“It is imperative the company address the data inconsistencies and processing errors on its website before that traffic arrives.”

Francesca's has finally admitted there are problems.

“Previously, we operated an antiquated and complicated process for the photography, inventory, database entry and uploading of a style for example.”

More importantly, it's finally admitted it must address the issues.

“The area of business that we are working diligently to improve is our e-commerce channel. Our three areas of focus are: merchandising a product, internal processes, and site functionality.”

The good news is a subscription to Seeking Alpha would provide the retailer ample documentation on problem areas.

Price Action

Traders have had a heyday since the retailer reported its second quarter results. On the 10th, on the retailer's 2.96 million outstanding shares, volume exceeded 21.4 million shares. Traders swapped in and out of the same shares again on the 11th on volume of 10.25 million shares. The fervor was more likely centered on the retailer's 6% revenue decline as compared to a double-digit decline. I doubt the traders were spurred by the implication of a honed focus in the Gifts category and explicit admission its website is one of the problems crippling sales.

When a 5,000 share open-market purchase by newly-appointed Chairman of the Board, Richard Emmett, was disclosed on the 12th, another flurry ensued. Volume exceeded 6.1 million shares on the 13th. Yet, even with the latest purchase, his ownership tallies less than 1%.

It should not be ignored the retailer executed a 1-for-12 reverse split on July 1st. Shares had been trading at less than $0.50 before the split. After the split, shares traded down another 50+% to $2.78 or $0.23 pre-split.

The reactions to the latest quarterly results and director investment news drove shares as high as $19.49 or $1.62 pre-split on the 13th. But, shares closed lower on lighter volume on the next three consecutive days.

Putting this in perspective, when interim-CEO, Mr. Prendergast, was engaged and the retailer announced it was exploring strategic alternatives on January 31st, shares closed at $0.88. Traders jumping in on that news may have pocketed an 84% gain if they managed to exit exactly at the recent high and should be congratulated no doubt. Unfortunately, longer-term investors are more than likely still holding a paper loss despite the price run.

Less Impressive

On the subject of underwater shareholders, it should be worrisome the retailer has not found permanent leadership in key roles. Bulls will argue the retailer is in capable hands. I continue to have doubts though. For example, why has interim management closed its earnings calls to questions? Furthermore, if interim management is so capable, why haven't a permanent CEO or CMO been identified?

And, even if it is true that interim management is capable of a successful turn-around, the experience of identifying and addressing problems and defining solutions is being wasted. This puts the company at risk of slipping back into disarray once leadership changes. It can not be forgotten the Board has engaged eight CEO/President teams in eight years. The number of combinations only grows when factoring in the CMO position.

It also seems quizzical the Board decided to declare the review of strategic alternatives completed when it obtained a new term loan without having identified a capable executive leadership team.

“Following a thorough review process, the board of directors has concluded that the Company will best serve the interests of its stockholders at this time by focusing on the continued execution of its turnaround plan.”

What the decision would seem to indicate is there weren't interested buyers – not a surprise.

What was a surprise, at least to me, is the retailer's decision it needs a bigger Board. So, in addition to a seven-member Board, the consulting services of Alvarez & Marsal, and advice from Rothschild & Company, Francesca's is exploring expansion of its Board.

“As francesca’s® continues to execute its strategy to rebuild value for our stockholders, we believe exploring the possibility of adding to our Board of Directors to enhance the Board’s overall skillset may be beneficial. At the same time, we intend to adhere to our governance processes as we explore bringing the appropriate new talent and skills to the Board.”

The obvious argument is, if the Board needs different or additional talents and/or skills, why isn't it replacing Board members instead of expanding the Board? It's not as if it can claim the existing Board is without fault in the retailer's demise. Rather, the company's past decade lends credence to the need for different or additional talents and/or skills. Furthermore, it's not as if an expansion would be free; it does come at an expense.

Specifically, it's always been inexplicable to me that a retailer with a niche demographic of fashion-conscious, college-educated women between the ages of 18 and 35 with moderate to high disposable income has had so few women in executive leadership and director positions. It just seems logical to me women may know how to sell fashion to other women. Yet, women have held a minority position on Francesca's executive leadership teams and Board. I recognize such questioning puts me in a position to be accused of reverse-discrimination. Let the tomatoes fly.

Summary

I continue to be less excited about Francesca's than the market. It's still a specialty retailer with declining or flat revenue in 77% of quarters in the past 6-1/2 years. It's leadership team, inclusive of executive management and the Board, still has critical gaps.

But, just as I have in the past, I can give the company its due when there is progress. Unlike others, I'm not impressed with its single-digit decline in comparable store sales or one insider purchase or its newest term loan charging minimally 10%. But, if it proves true that Francesca's is shifting away from offering goofy gifts, it deserves credit for such. And, it definitely deserves credit for finally admitting its website needs substantial improvement.

At this point, until the website's numerous issues are fixed and the leadership slots are permanently filled, investors with a longer-term buy-and-monitor investment style would be wise to continue to show caution. In the meantime, traders are welcome to trade away and perhaps even earn enough to purchase the tomatoes they will inevitably hurl my way.

