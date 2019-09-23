Strategic Petroleum Reserves Could Replace Aramco's Disruption, If Needed

Following the attack on two Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) facilities, it was reported that “50 percent of the crude production cut from the attack has been restored in the past two days, adding that production capacity would reach 10 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) by the end of September and 12 million bpd by the end of November.”

Since that report, critics expressed skepticism that repairs could be made so quickly, and that Aramco’s crude oil production could be disrupted for months. It has been further speculated that oil prices would rise if that happened, perhaps beyond $100 per barrel.

However, such speculation always excludes any mention of the world’s strategic petroleum reserves, which were designed to be an emergency supply in just such a case as this.

IEA statement on situation in Saudi Arabia

On 14 September 2019, the International Energy Agency released the following statement:

The IEA is monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia closely. We are in contact with the Saudi authorities as well as major producer and consumer nations. For now, markets are well supplied with ample commercial stocks.”

In July, as hostilities in the Middle East were building, the IEA has issued other statements:

Consumers can be reassured that the oil market is currently well supplied, with oil production exceeding demand in the first half of 2019, pushing up global stocks by 900,000 barrels per day. OECD commercial stocks now total more than 2.9 billion barrels, which is higher than the five-year average," the statement said. IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol is in close dialogue with ministerial counterparts in IEA member and associate governments as well as in other major consuming and producing nations. As usual, the IEA is ready to act quickly and decisively in the event of a disruption to ensure that global markets remain adequately supplied.”

President Trump had also stated in a tweet:

IEA countries hold about 1.55 billion barrels of public emergency oil stocks, 645 million are located in the United States. In addition, 650 million barrels are held by industry under government obligations and can be released as needed.

The U.S. drawdown capacity alone is rated at 4.4 million barrels per day. And the oil can begin to enter the industry system almost immediately.

Shortage of Arab Light?

Aramco has about 180 million barrels of inventories in Saudi Arabia as of the end of July and can draw upon its inventories to prevent any disruption in exports – for a while. Aramco is also increasing production from fields that have been mothballed.

There is also some concern that the blend called Arab Light could be in short supply if the disruption continues much longer than Aramco announced. Araba Light is a medium-gravity, high-sulfur crude oil that was being processed in the facilities that were hit.

The U.S. imported the oil that is in its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). For example, the first purchase was Arab Light. (I saw it myself as a consultant to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Office in 1977.) The last cargo delivered to the SPR was 493,000 barrels of Saharan Blend, a light sweet crude that was delivered to the Bryan Mound site.

Exchange With Aramco

Aramco could potentially arrange for an exchange with the SPR, wherein it would borrow the crude it needs to supply its customers, and pay it back to the Reserve at a later date when its production is restored. According to the SPR website:

Crude oil exchanges are authorized as a means of acquiring oil for the SPR at no cost to the SPR. "Loans" are a form of time exchange generally used after a disruption to commercial oil supplies has occurred that resulted from an event outside the control of the company, such as a hurricane in the Gulf or a ship channel closing. The event must be of sufficient scope and duration that DOE determines it would be in the public interest to make the loan. Loans are initiated at the request of the company. Exchange authority requires that oil of a similar quality be repaid to the SPR, along with premium barrels (similar to interest), within a specified time. The amount of the premium barrels and the repayment date are determined through contract negotiations. Additionally, the costs to the SPR for drawdown and transportation of the crude oil are included in the value of the premium to be paid.”

China’s SPR

China is the world’s largest oil importer and Aramco’s largest customer. A Chinese National Energy Administration ((NEA)) official said on Friday that the country has 80 days’ supply if imports in its SPR. According to Reuters calculations, based on January-August import levels, 80 days’ worth of oil imports by China would equate to about 788 million barrels.

Conclusions

In the event that Aramco is unable to restore its production fast enough, after drawing upon its inventories and restarting other fields, the world’s strategic petroleum reserves could be tapped to make up the difference required to prevent a shortage of oil worldwide. Fears of spiking oil prices due to a shortage are overblown and perhaps echoed the loudest by those with long positions in oil equities.

