Twitter: Looking Attractive

As a bear who has doubted Twitter's (TWTR) ability to execute in the past, I've been proven wrong by Twitter's sustained revenue growth and improvement in profitability ratios. After its last earnings report, I sighted some near-term catalysts that will propel multiple expansion, and I believe the stock has more room to grow, given its monopoly-like position in its social media/news-blogging as a service niche.

The next rally will be more sensitive to valuation and future growth forecasts. The market has come to enjoy the improvement of the Street's sentiment as the new norm.

However, investors have to be wary of overheating as the stock can easily get ahead of itself. Given the ad load saturation in the United States depicted by the flat change in cost/ad engagement, Twitter has to look outside of North America to raise prices or expand its ad inventory (mDAU). It's more or less competing against itself for the quality of ad inventory it sells to advertisers. No other platform serves as a news/social media tool, and it has attracted a unique demographic of users who can't find its depth of conversation and intellectual chatter elsewhere on the internet.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Twitter's future valuation will be more sensitive to ARPU growth than ever. Revenue is driven by mDAU, user engagement, and ARPU growth. In the face of a decelerating DAU and peak ARPU in North America, Twitter will be forced to raise prices outside North America. Engagement growth will benefit from the 2020 U.S. election, one of the major events that drive engagement on the platform, though management has stated the company is not strong on political ads. Outside the U.S., we have to wait for the outcome of the growth initiatives that have been rolled out in recent quarters to know if Twitter can sustainably raise its mDAU.

New features such as notifications, lists, and improved feed algorithms can potentially drive a 10% increase in user engagement. This will, in turn, provide more ad real estate for Twitter.

In reality, peak ad load can drive ARPU without Twitter raising prices. This occurs organically when advertisers compete in the ad auction for limited ad slots. However, this is assuming there is strong competition for Twitter's ad inventory. The declining cost per ad engagement suggests otherwise. On a brighter note, a mix-shift towards more expensive video ad formats can help drive cost per ad engagement.

When you combine Twitter's recent design efforts with the new product capabilities, there's a strong incentive for it to record a significant improvement in ARPU in the coming quarters. However, I expect this to be more of a function of more ad inventory, driven by increasing platform engagement rate with some assist from a slight increase in mDAU.

As a result, I expect Twitter to beat and surpass its near-term revenue guidance. Like I stated earlier, there is no direct competition for Twitter. Brands either choose to reach Twitter users or not. The global economy has been strong in recent quarters. Central banks are all competing to see who can drop rates the most. Declining rates will help spur consumer spending and investments as the low rates discourage consumers from saving.

While recession fear looms large in the United States due to uncertainty about the trade war, it's an easy guess that things will de-escalate as we head into the holiday season. Trump has the coming election at stake, and China's sneeze is already morphing into a full-blown cough. With the Fed caught in the rate-cutting cycle, consumers and businesses will be the biggest winners. This means tech stocks like Twitter get to enjoy a combination of a relaxed valuation environment, as bondholders rotate into stocks, and improved marketing spend, as brands continue to fight each other for market share during the Christmas shopping season.

Financially, Twitter is sound as it has enough cash and short-term investments of $6.6 billion to fulfill its obligations. It has a total debt of $3.5 billion with the current portion of long-term debt of $923 million. Net income margin has benefited from deferred tax assets of $1.9 billion. Free cash flow will be impacted by the increase in CAPEX from $483 million in 2018 to $550-600 million, driven by the expansion of its data centers and office spaces.

Valuation

Unless a near worst-case scenario plays out in which Trump deletes his Twitter account and/or Jack is hacked again, Twitter is set on another excellent quarter.

Though the stock is trading above analysts' average price target, there is a strong tailwind for it to deliver on its +17% revenue growth estimate in 2019. The U.S. digital ad spending is projected to grow at 19% this year versus worldwide digital ad spend growth of 18%. While it's tough to compare Twitter to bigger ad giants like Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Twitter is cheap compared to Snap (SNAP), given its superior gross margin of 66% versus Snap (44%), EBITDA margin of 23% versus Snap (-72%) and P/S of 10.5 versus Snap (16.2), and Facebook (8). The biggest concern towards meeting its sales target will come from the reduced ad inventory as it retires some ad formats to optimize user experience. This constitutes a short-term concern and will be a win-win for Twitter and its customers as they are prompted to go for ads with better engagement and conversion rate.

Conclusion

Twitter is a BUY with a price target of $50 as the current macro environment hasn't been more favorable for digital ad stocks. I expect margins to continue to improve due to the minimal reinvestment required to scale its digital advertising business. Though, I'm a bit worried about the ramp OOH initiatives to drive DAU and platform engagement as this is a sign of lack of organic user growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.