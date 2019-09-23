Hudson's Bay: Gross Margin Challenges In Second Quarter

Hudson's Bay's value remains primarily in its real estate. However, minimizing cash burn is vital to preserve its real estate value in the event the take-private bid doesn't go through.

Gross margins were down very significantly in Q2 2019, partly due to temporary items such as inventory clearance from closing locations.

Hudson's Bay's comparable store sales are around flat for its continuing operations, after shedding poor performing banners such as Lord + Taylor.

Hudson's Bay's (OTCPK:HBAYF) core operations (Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH) have come under some pressure as well due to a very promotional market environment. This has dented its gross margins and kept continuing operations comps at around flat, despite the positive effect of the divestiture of Lord + Taylor, which had dragged down Q1 2019 total company comps by around -2.4% by itself.

While Hudson's Bay's core retail performance has only been okay, the value of the company remains in its real estate, and the special committee is still in the process of evaluating Richard Baker's bid.

Flattish Comps

The Hudson's Bay banner reported -3.4% comps in Q2 2019, which was an improvement from the -4.3% comps in Q1 2019. It is hoping that changes to the merchandise mix and marketing efforts will start to pay off in the second half of the year. Prior to late 2018, Hudson's Bay had been reporting positive comps most of the time.

Saks OFF 5TH has done well recently, with +3.4% comps in Q2 2019 after +4.4% comps in Q1 2019. Its revised strategy appears to be paying off after a prolonged period of negative comps results. Saks OFF 5TH only accounts for around 18% of Q2 2019 company sales (continuing operations) though, so it has a relatively modest impact on total comps. Hudson's Bay accounts for 35% of sales, and Saks Fifth Avenue is the biggest contributor at 47% of sales.

Saks Fifth Avenue's comps growth slowed down to +0.6% in Q2 2019 after +2.4% in Q1 2019. Some of this was attributed to a tough year-over-year comp (resulting in a +7.3% two-year stacked comp), but this is something to keep an eye on, given the notes about the intense promotional environment in luxury retailing.

Overall, these core banners reported -0.4% comps in Q2 2019, a slight decline from +0.3% comps in Q1 2019.

Gross Margin Challenges

Hudson's Bay's gross margins were down significantly (530 basis points) in Q2 2019 due to a variety of factors. The closure of all Home Outfitters locations and 15 Saks OFF 5th locations and the clearance of inventory at those locations resulted in a 110 basis point decline in gross margins, although a similar $15 million USD savings in SG&A was reported during the quarter.

Hudson's Bay also mentioned that "transitions in vendor relationships" accounted for nearly another 110 basis points of the gross margin decline but that this impact will lessen in the second half of the year, and that, long term, it expects positive effects on gross margins from these changes.

Another 110 basis points of gross margin decline was attributed to the clearance of aged inventory.

These above items are temporary and not all that concerning, but most (180 basis points) of the remaining decline was attributed to a hyper-promotional environment. This is more concerning due to the potential for flat comps and a couple percent decline in gross margins to result in Hudson's Bay facing challenging in achieving positive cash flow despite the divestiture of loss-generating units such as Lord + Taylor.

Netherlands' Exit

Hudson's Bay confirmed that it was exiting the Netherlands and closing down its operations there (including 15 stores). The cost of exiting the Netherlands has not been disclosed yet, but Hudson's Bay previously mentioned that it had 8+ years of rent guarantees remaining, and it was paying around $56 million USD per year in rent. Thus, Hudson's Bay could be on the hook for over $400 million USD unless it is able to negotiate the amount it owes downward.

It appears that Hudson's Bay lost around $34 million USD with its operations in the Netherlands before rent payments though, so it must have decided that this result was unlikely to improve quickly enough.

Conclusion

Hudson's Bay's Q2 2019 results involved okay comparable store sales performance (albeit with some potentially concerning trends with Saks Fifth Avenue) and a major decline in gross margins. The majority of the gross margin decline was due to temporary effects, but 180 basis points of the decline was still attributed to the hyper-promotional environment.

Hudson's Bay is looking to return to positive comps in the future but may face challenges in reaching positive cash flow if its gross margins continue to be substantially affected by the promotional environment.

In the event that the take-private bid doesn't go through, reaching positive cash flow (or at least minimizing cash burn) is important to ensure that its real estate value is preserved and doesn't go towards keeping Hudson's Bay's operations afloat.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.