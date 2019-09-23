CenturyLink Financial Situation Improving

Last month, I had an article published regarding communications services company CenturyLink (CTL), detailing how I thought the post-earnings pullback made the name look quite attractive. While the stock's 15% rally since has proven me right so far, it did surprise me to see the name jump so much in a short period of time. Today, I wanted to revisit the name, because the company continues to make moves to improve its financial situation.

If we take a look at the 10-Q filing, the company had $13.2 billion in debts whose rates were dependent on LIBOR rates, and $4 billion of that has been hedged through swap transactions. With the global race to the bottom in terms of interest rates, we've continued to see LIBOR rates come down, with the one week delayed chart of one-month LIBOR seen below. You can check current rates here, and they are down about 15-20 basis points since my previous article.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here)

Recently, the company announced that subsidiary Level 3 Financing agreed to sell $1 billion in 4.625% Senior Notes due 2027 in a private offering. There apparently was enough interest to double the original proposed size of the deal, and the interest rate is pretty good (more on this later). Here's what the proceeds will be used for:

The net proceeds from this offering will be used, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to redeem all of Level 3 Financing's $240 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2021, all of Level 3 Parent, LLC's $600 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2022 and other long-term debt of Level 3 Financing.

If we again take a look at the 10-Q filing, Level 3 Financing had about $6 billion in debt at the end of the latest quarter, not counting the term loan. These debts contained interest rates of 5.125% to 6.125%, meaning this new deal will certainly save the company moving forward if it uses all $1 billion for repayment of outstanding debts. The final savings will depend on the offering's expenses as well as how much of each senior note is eventually redeemed. I expect to hear more on these repayments in the coming weeks once the above deal is completed, which is expected to occur on September 25th.

The overall situation is already improving, as the company's quarterly interest expense is coming down nicely as seen in the chart below. If we exclude any short-term costs related to these debt deals, the quarterly interest payments that represent the long-term situation will improve thanks to the LIBOR decrease as well as this quarter's move to redeem some bonds. If progress continues, interest expenses should be under $500 million a quarter rather soon, which makes it possible that total interest costs will be under $2 billion next year. That's nice progress from the nearly $2.23 billion run rate that was seen in Q3 2018.

(Source: CenturyLink earnings reports, seen here)

As we approach the end of the third quarter, CenturyLink investors should be proud of the improving financial situation. Management has made it a top priority to reduce its leverage profile, and multiple debt moves have been made during this period. Interest expenses are already on the way down, and low interest rates are helping the situation even further. I look forward to see how much progress can be made moving forward, as reducing interest costs helps the company to improve its bottom line.

